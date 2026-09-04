‘The Gentlemen’ cast ‘dismissed claims’ that Duchess Meghan will join the show

I genuinely think Vinnie Jones is an underrated actor. He was a professional footballer and then Guy Ritchie launched his acting career almost three decades ago. Jones has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows. I loved his guest role on Elementary (a wonderful and underrated show). Currently, Vinnie Jones stars in The Gentlemen, alongside Theo James, Ray Winstone, Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito and more. The second season of the Netflix show just premiered this week, and there was a literal premiere event in London. I seriously doubt the show or the premiere would be getting this kind of attention if not for weeks of rumors about the Duchess of Sussex’s possible casting in Season 3. The Gentlemen’s cast continues to milk the casting rumor and they’ve all been issued talking points about Meghan to get maximum attention for the show.
Stars of The Gentlemen have dismissed claims Meghan Markle could join the cast, with Vinnie Jones insisting the show already boasts ‘a lot of pretty women’.
The Duchess of Sussex has not given up hope of appearing in Guy Ritchie’s crime drama now she is back in the UK, a source told the Daily Mail.
But on the red carpet at the London premiere of the second season last night cast members ruled it out. In his typically direct style, Jones said: ‘I think it’s hot air’, adding: ‘We’ve got a lot of pretty women in this series, so I’m not sure there’s room for any more.’
Theo James, who plays drug baron Eddie Horniman, the 13th Duke of Halstead, said: ‘I think it’s a spurious rumour. She’d fit in well because she’s actually from the Royal Family, but I think the practicalities of that are impossible.’
He also joked that ‘Prince Harry is playing one of my love interests’.
Fellow Londoner Ray Winstone added: ‘It’s the first I’ve heard of it’ but added that she would be a ‘better looking’ addition than him.
And Hugh Bonneville was equally dismissive, describing it as ‘a genius bit of marketing by the person who dreamt up that idea.’ And new star Maya Jama said: ‘I’d be the last person to know.’
Guy Ritchie declined to give any interviews on the red carpet where he could have quashed rumours that he had held preliminary talks with Meghan over a possible role in the hit’s third series.
Royal author Tina Brown claimed that Meghan’s offer of an acting job was withdrawn within 24 hours of the Sussexes returning to the UK because the ‘backlash was so intense it became untenable’.
Industry experts even claimed talk of Meghan being linked with a role in the show could have been leaked as a cynical PR tactic to create a buzz around her upcoming arrival in the UK. But a source told the Daily Mail there are rumours that there is ‘still the possibility of a role’ for Meghan, who is said to be keen to return to acting.
‘I gather talks are still ongoing despite claims that it’s all off. It was a factor for her in moving back to the UK’, they said. It has been claimed that she may have spoken directly with Ritchie. Another source said there were deafening rumours that the former Suits actress wants to land a serious stage role in London’s West End.
The Daily Mail literally sent a reporter to the London premiere to ask every single actor about Meghan, then the Mail frames it as “Meghan was trying to create buzz for her acting career!” What’s worse is that ITV’s Chris Ship decided that “Meghan is about to begin filming on The Gentlemen” because Vinnie Jones confirmed that the Season 3 production begins this month. Please. Netflix and Guy Ritchie really used Meghan’s name for this.
Meghan could start her new acting role in Season 3 of Netflix’s ‘The Gentlemen’ within days – according to the cast of the drama series, who were out in the red carpet in London. https://t.co/AqbkN8RYEL
— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 2, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Giancarlo Esposito is one of my forever standouts. And is it any surprise that Bonville dismissed it right away. Am I remembering correctly that he is somewhat in Camilla’s circle?
Hugh Bonneville? I highly doubt that. He is pretty politically outspoken – which is the OPPOSITE of Camilla’s circle. He was involved in a Padding Bear charity event with (he starred in the film) and was at BP for an event (along with a bunch of other British stars in 2024. That’s about the extent of their connection from what I know.
If Meghan were to appear on Season 3 of The Gentlemen, it would be a short, one to two episode arc guest role. She would have scenes with very few actors and all would be shot in a closed indoor set. I don’t see Meghan committing to a series regular schedule.
This might still be happening and only very few people would be in the know. I watched the interviews and everybody answered playfully, like ” nothing to see here” kind of avoidance.
Pretty obviously a planted story to drum up interest. Who got paid and how much?
What must it be like inside Ship’s head?
“No Meghan is not joining the cast.”
“We start filming season 3 this month”
“Well that means Meghan will start filming in a couple of days, obviously”
I have zero interest in this show and just about the only way I would watch it is if Meghan were in it. Not sure why they think trashing her is going to get them viewers.
My husband and I watched the first two episodes of the season last night! It took us quite a while to even remember what was happening from last season. It’s a good show, though not for everyone. Well made with a few fun action sequences, a great cast, and plenty of dark humor. Hugh Bonneville joined this season and he’s a lot of fun. Not sure if it’s just a short arc though.
I mean, if Meghan joins she joins. Time will tell. I’ll be watching either way.
No matter what actors appear in Season 3, more people are now aware of the show & will watch Season 2. Perhaps Tina Brown’s scheme has earned her a commission.
Thanks for reminding everyone of the special treat that is Elementary! We have been rewatching an episode a night for the last 3 weeks. Smart, funny, touching, well-acted. A great show
Also a great fan of Elementary and agree it was highly underrated. I thought making Watson a woman was brilliant, and Miller and Liu were excellent together.
I loved The Gentlemen film the series is based on. I have no interest in the TV show adaptation. I feel like the show follows the least interesting part of that whole story – the aristocrats.
I just hope Meghan was paid for the free promotion of this show.
It was just a rumor created by the RR. To paint Meghan as a failure. Too many swallowed this rumor as though it was the truth. IDK Meghan would commit herself to a series or stage play with a youngsters getting acclimated to a new school. Meghan is clearly in her empire building phase. Acting is in the past.
That interest in doing a West End play sure came out of nowhere! Why on earth would they think that?! They won’t even be living in or near London but out in the Cotswolds!
What is a ‘Cotswold’ anyway? Is it an old Saxon word for woods or something?
Did they deliberately use Meghan or is she in on the joke? Is she doing something with the show? If not why is this still a talking point? It seems really tacky and opportunistic to keep attaching her name to this show if she has absolutely nothing to do with it.
Tacky and opportunistic is pretty much 98% of what’s behind the reporting on Meghan.
I mean I’ve never watched a single episode of this show and now I want to, not because of Meghan but because I didnt know what it was about before, and now I do, and it sounds really interesting. So these rumors are just going to attract interest to the show; they wont hurt it. Is there any truth to the rumors? I doubt it but we’ll find out when we find out.
The Fail doesn’t know anything about what Meghan thinks, wants, hopes, plans or feels. They are doing what they always do which is repeat whatever rumors or made up stories the Rota or derangers put out there about Meghan. Evidence and proof aren’t necessary. Tina Brown says that Meghan’s offer of an acting job was withdrawn within 24 hours of the Sussexes return” because “backlash was so intense it became untenable”. So according to Tina, Meghan who famously lives in California and hasn’t acted or returned to the UK in more than four years, was offered this role in a show that is filmed in the UK. Who “offers” someone a role in a show that is in a country the person has avoided for more than 4 years, to do something she hasn’t done in over a decade, especially when no one knew that they were returning until a week ago? How do you claim to have a source who didn’t know jack crap until after it was confirmed that the Sussexes were returning to the UK, even though a move, finding a safe and stable place for their family as well as a safe and private school for Archie and Lilibet would take months if not a year to complete?
How about the looking for a West End role?! Has Meghan ever done live theater, except since her college days?
I like The Gentleman a lot. Recommend people who haven’t seen it start with the film it spins off of.
That’s got Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) kicking ass!
But – this is starting to make me really angry.
From start to finish this entire “Meghan may/may not act in the Brit TV series ‘The Gentlemen’,” mishigas never made a lick of sense. LOL ! Either someone conned Tina Brown … Certainly benefited someone’s Season 3.