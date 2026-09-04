‘The Gentlemen’ cast ‘dismissed claims’ that Duchess Meghan will join the show

I genuinely think Vinnie Jones is an underrated actor. He was a professional footballer and then Guy Ritchie launched his acting career almost three decades ago. Jones has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows. I loved his guest role on Elementary (a wonderful and underrated show). Currently, Vinnie Jones stars in The Gentlemen, alongside Theo James, Ray Winstone, Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito and more. The second season of the Netflix show just premiered this week, and there was a literal premiere event in London. I seriously doubt the show or the premiere would be getting this kind of attention if not for weeks of rumors about the Duchess of Sussex’s possible casting in Season 3. The Gentlemen’s cast continues to milk the casting rumor and they’ve all been issued talking points about Meghan to get maximum attention for the show.

Stars of The Gentlemen have dismissed claims Meghan Markle could join the cast, with Vinnie Jones insisting the show already boasts ‘a lot of pretty women’.

The Duchess of Sussex has not given up hope of appearing in Guy Ritchie’s crime drama now she is back in the UK, a source told the Daily Mail.

But on the red carpet at the London premiere of the second season last night cast members ruled it out. In his typically direct style, Jones said: ‘I think it’s hot air’, adding: ‘We’ve got a lot of pretty women in this series, so I’m not sure there’s room for any more.’

Theo James, who plays drug baron Eddie Horniman, the 13th Duke of Halstead, said: ‘I think it’s a spurious rumour. She’d fit in well because she’s actually from the Royal Family, but I think the practicalities of that are impossible.’

He also joked that ‘Prince Harry is playing one of my love interests’.

Fellow Londoner Ray Winstone added: ‘It’s the first I’ve heard of it’ but added that she would be a ‘better looking’ addition than him.

And Hugh Bonneville was equally dismissive, describing it as ‘a genius bit of marketing by the person who dreamt up that idea.’ And new star Maya Jama said: ‘I’d be the last person to know.’

Guy Ritchie declined to give any interviews on the red carpet where he could have quashed rumours that he had held preliminary talks with Meghan over a possible role in the hit’s third series.

Royal author Tina Brown claimed that Meghan’s offer of an acting job was withdrawn within 24 hours of the Sussexes returning to the UK because the ‘backlash was so intense it became untenable’.

Industry experts even claimed talk of Meghan being linked with a role in the show could have been leaked as a cynical PR tactic to create a buzz around her upcoming arrival in the UK. But a source told the Daily Mail there are rumours that there is ‘still the possibility of a role’ for Meghan, who is said to be keen to return to acting.

‘I gather talks are still ongoing despite claims that it’s all off. It was a factor for her in moving back to the UK’, they said. It has been claimed that she may have spoken directly with Ritchie. Another source said there were deafening rumours that the former Suits actress wants to land a serious stage role in London’s West End.