“An appreciation post for Jack O’Connell & his considerable talent” links

I love Jack O’Connell and I’m looking forward to seeing Danny Boyle’s Ink. Jack was in Venice for the big premiere & photocall. If you want to see Jack as a romantic lead, check out Netflix’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover. You will never see him in the same way, he’s so hot in that. [LaineyGossip]

Inde Navarrette booked another role, in The Waffle House Index. [Just Jared]

Rooney & Kate Mara in Calvin Klein. [RCFA]

Alanis Morissette sues her ex-tour manager. [Socialite Life]

Some commentary for Adults – why does Gen Z have such bad hair? [Pajiba]

Maggie Gyllenhaal is on the Venice film festival jury. [Go Fug Yourself]

The trailer for Street Fighter. [OMG Blog]

Abbott Elementary goes old-school. [Seriously OMG]

Love After Lockup’s Amber Eggers has passed away. [Starcasm]

Kim Zolciak’s son sounds like a monster. [Hollywood Life]

Every living president except you-know-who will attend the 9/11 ceremony in New York next week. The 25th anniversary and that guy is too evil to attend. [Buzzfeed]

Note: We’ll have some light posting over the Labor Day holiday & we hope everyone has a safe holiday weekend!