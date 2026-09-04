“An appreciation post for Jack O’Connell & his considerable talent” links

I love Jack O’Connell and I’m looking forward to seeing Danny Boyle’s Ink. Jack was in Venice for the big premiere & photocall. If you want to see Jack as a romantic lead, check out Netflix’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover. You will never see him in the same way, he’s so hot in that. [LaineyGossip]
Inde Navarrette booked another role, in The Waffle House Index. [Just Jared]
Rooney & Kate Mara in Calvin Klein. [RCFA]
Alanis Morissette sues her ex-tour manager. [Socialite Life]
Some commentary for Adults – why does Gen Z have such bad hair? [Pajiba]
Maggie Gyllenhaal is on the Venice film festival jury. [Go Fug Yourself]
The trailer for Street Fighter. [OMG Blog]
Abbott Elementary goes old-school. [Seriously OMG]
Love After Lockup’s Amber Eggers has passed away. [Starcasm]
Kim Zolciak’s son sounds like a monster. [Hollywood Life]
Every living president except you-know-who will attend the 9/11 ceremony in New York next week. The 25th anniversary and that guy is too evil to attend. [Buzzfeed]
Note: We’ll have some light posting over the Labor Day holiday & we hope everyone has a safe holiday weekend!
I love Jack O’Connell. My husband and I watched his show “Rogue Warriors” and really enjoyed it. I wish there would be a third season.
They’re shooting season 3 as we speak.
I loooove Jack O’Connell. I thought he was hot even as the vampire in Sinners. I haven’t seen Lady Chatterley’s Lover, but I’m already worried I’ll become obsessed.
You will be obsessed….he’s soooo sexy in it….whoof!
That first sex scene in LCL is so intense. But I can’t believe I didn’t recognize him in Sinners. He is awesome.
Love Jack and so glad to see him booked and getting his flowers. He was a real wild child with a drinking problem during his early Skins days but he’s always been obviously so talented so happy for him that he turned that around
Trump isn’t going to NYC for 9/11 because he was told that he would not be allowed to speak. All of the other living former presidents will be there and none of them are going to speak.
So he’s going to the Pentagon, where Hegseth will let him crap all over everyone and everything.
Thank God for whoever said no, you need to shut up, and stuck to their guns. Mamdani administration?
It’s been tradition to not have any political speeches for this 9/11 event.
(even in the early days, there was no Giulliani or GW Bush giving speeches)
Jack O’Connell is a total chameleon — he’s SO good in things. How old is he? Is anyone considering him for James Bond?
So my first taste of Jack O’Connell was in Sinners and I definitely had a love/hate relationship with Remmick. But Jack played him perfectly.
I recently sat down and watched SAS: Rogue Heroes and was blown away at how well done the show is. I’d heard stories about Paddy Mayne and I’m sure the show exaggerates elements of his personality but I’m blown away at how good he is in the show.
He was incredible in The Bone Temple. I had no idea it was him when I saw it, I found out months afterward and was shocked he was the same actor as the vampire in Sinners.
That Abbott promo was amazing! I would totally watch in nostalgic animated form.