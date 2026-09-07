Duchess Meghan was seen at Soho Farmhouse one morning last week

The Sussex family arrived in the UK on August 26th. The royal reporters gleefully predicted that the Duchess of Sussex wouldn’t be able to help herself, that she would throw herself in the path of photographers as soon as she arrived. That has not happened, because Meghan isn’t actually the self-absorbed diva caricature they’ve created in the tabloids. Well, the Sun has a big exclusive about how Meghan might not be seen in public for weeks, and she’s very focused on getting her kids adjusted.
The Duchess of Sussex aims to shun the limelight as she settles her family in Britain. Meghan wants to ensure her son Archie, seven, and daughter Lilibet, five, are fully adjusted in their new schools and home.
She has not been spotted this side of the Atlantic since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral four years ago — and avoided the cameras after returning in July. Meghan was due to appear with hubby Prince Harry at two events but pulled out of both.
The Sun understands it could be weeks before she makes any public appearance.
A source said: “There are a lot of things to arrange. Meghan is totally focused on getting the kids settled for now.”
Meanwhile, Harry is set to mark his comeback with a string of engagements. He is expected to appear at this month’s annual WellChild Awards.
Ever since the Sussexes announced their UK return, I’ve believed that Meghan will accompany Harry to some of his annual September events in London. Like, I absolutely believe she’ll turn up at the WellChild Awards and probably something else mid-September. Will photographers track her down before then? Possibly. Especially if she turns up at a celebrity hotspot like… Soho Farmhouse. Tom Sykes’ source spotted her there a few days ago:
Well, folks, I’m pleased to be able to bring you a Royalist exclusive: the first sighting of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in her new home country. Meghan was at Soho Farmhouse this week, the rural outpost of the luxury London private members’ club in north Oxfordshire. Multiple sources have confirmed her presence at the venue to me.
It was an early trip. She arrived alone, I’m told, before 9am, and made her way directly to the relaxed upstairs area known as the Comfy Farm (a sort of lounge space above the main restaurant from which children are banned). When she arrived, sources say, a considerable “fanfare” was made of her, and she was informally introduced to several senior staff members by name, suggesting that they at least hope she will be a regular.
Meghan is thought to be a member of the club. She has often been spotted at its venues, and her close friend Markus Anderson has spent many years as a senior executive at the company (he is now its chief relationship officer).
“It is a good time of day to go there,” one source tells me. Soho Farmhouse is “absolutely lovely” in the early morning, when it isn’t busy, my source says.
Although it has become somewhat more mainstream in its overall intake in recent years, it remains a genuine celebrity refuge, largely because members and their guests are not allowed to take photographs there. Celebrities feel protected. It’s £325 a month to be a member.
“You will still see Paul McCartney drinking a cup of coffee, or the Beckhams having dinner, and a million influencers who you might never have heard of but your kids will tell you are massive,” my source says.
The Beckhams live nearby, so they often walk across the fields and use the place as a canteen, another source tells me. Simon Cowell is a fixture and his wife Lauren. Meghan and Harry rented a house in the nearby village of Great Tew when they were working royals.
Still, I find it interesting that the first sighting is at the single most predictable place in the world. There has been speculation that the Sussexes have been looking at property near Soho Farmhouse, and there is one house in particular, quite close by, which I’m told has been on the market for a long time and could suit them: a big house with a decent amount of land. There are still no confirmed sightings of their children attending any of the prep schools in the area. Plenty of rumors, mind you.
I’m not surprised that she would visit Soho Farmhouse either – it’s not only the Markus Anderson connection and the fact that she’s a member in good standing, it’s that she’s probably been there many times before, years ago. She probably knows the senior staffers there, and it’s a familiar and comfortable place for her. Reportedly, she got Soho Farmhouse’s designers to organize the renovation of Frogmore Cottage back in the day, so she knows a lot of those people.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
While some people insist on the Sussexes having bought a big mansion already others report them still house hunting and living on the estate of a friend.. Maybe they simply rent a farmhouse on Soho Club grounds until they find what they are looking for?
What if H&M are in the UK for business – and not necessarily for family relations, but – to film (parts) of their different Netflix productions, and Netflix is paying for their extended stay (flights/transportation, renting a house, etc.) for, let’s say between three and six mounts?
We know that two of the six film/movie productions in the making for Netflix can be contributed to Harry; e.i.:
1) The book adaptation of “No Way Out” into a war movie, might do some filming in the UK;
2) Polo is being scripted for a movie/series. It might also be filmed in part in the UK.
If Meghan does an As Ever pop-up at Soho Farmhouse, I’ll become a member of Soho House just to access the products!!!
@Nobs Please … Would she be able to do that? I think it would be wonderful if she could! LOL! Could you imagine the nashing of teeth as they pack their baskets full of her products? 🙂
It’s funny bc when Meghan was in Montecito, she would go weeks and weeks and sometimes months without a sighting and then she would suddenly pop up for something. I don’t think it will be any different in the uk. There’s a good chance she won’t be seen much and it won’t be bc she’s dimming her light but bc that’s truly how she has rolled for the last 7 years. We didn’t see her on a weekly basis in California either.The interest is higher now though that she’s back in the uk.
It’s the opposite of a public sighting. She went to a private club where she can have a cup of coffee / breakfast / brunch / lunch / whatever in private while in public. Also, yes, she probably knows people who work there and/or she could’ve had a meeting with someone there. Who knows! I hope she’s enjoying herself.
Meghan obsessed Tommy: “If the Sussexes have settled in the Cotswold, there’s the probability of Meghan visiting SH sooner or later, so let me be the first to ‘break the story’. With just two lines, no specifics. Who would not believe me.”
Yeah sure. Just her, not Harry? It didn’t happend.
£325 a month to belong? But I thought the Sussexes are destitute.
Meghan has a SH international membership for years, before she met Harry. Meaning, she can attend all of the branches at any time. Her first date with Harry was at SH London. It was possible because of her membership. She has been seen, (and has written about it on The Tig) at SH-s all over the world: in Amsterdam, Toronto, UK, etc.
‘There are still no confirmed sightings of their children attending any of the prep schools in the area. Plenty of rumors, mind you.’
What a groce person.
The schools are not back yet so there won’t be any sightings. I just hope the media will leave them alone if they do find out which school they will be attending. Love the sound of their new home though !
I legit didn’t know Simon Cowell had a wife. Meghan’s relationship with Soho House has been well documented over the years. But the point of membership is privacy. I’m sure she has been there and is getting acquainted with her new hang out but how would a reporter know?
Psykes is so ghastly. It was probably one of his awful artsy wife Sasha’s pals who felt the need to invade the privacy of a fellow club member. I hope they find out who, exactly, and kick them out. BTW if you want a good laugh, look up Sasha Sykes plug-ugly resin and flower « art »! 🤢🤢🤢
I just looked it up, I love florals so it mostly was just nice but boring. She did make a clear resin cape that is actually interesting. Nothing else rises to the fine art category. I assumed Sykes was a single bitter Betty for some reason.
Obviously, Sykes knows what school it is and is just busting a gut to be first to reveal “exclusive” super-clear clues. In a smarmy, “ooooo! I know! Me first! Aren’t I big for not actually out+out naming the school!”
ooof
Tom sicko needs to be on a watchlist. It’s frightening how much he stalks this woman. Especially since all he does is insult rages and demeans her and her husband. He really really should be on the list of suspicious people who should never be allowed anywhere near Harry , Meghan and their children
Is this true or just an assumption given she’s a member of Soho House? And how come there’s been no sighting of Harry? I would have thought he would be seen out and about more than Meghan since he’s allegedly the one eager to see his friends at the pub.