Duchess Meghan was seen at Soho Farmhouse one morning last week

The Sussex family arrived in the UK on August 26th. The royal reporters gleefully predicted that the Duchess of Sussex wouldn’t be able to help herself, that she would throw herself in the path of photographers as soon as she arrived. That has not happened, because Meghan isn’t actually the self-absorbed diva caricature they’ve created in the tabloids. Well, the Sun has a big exclusive about how Meghan might not be seen in public for weeks, and she’s very focused on getting her kids adjusted.

The Duchess of Sussex aims to shun the limelight as she settles her family in Britain. Meghan wants to ensure her son Archie, seven, and daughter Lilibet, five, are fully adjusted in their new schools and home. She has not been spotted this side of the Atlantic since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral four years ago — and avoided the cameras after returning in July. Meghan was due to appear with hubby Prince Harry at two events but pulled out of both. The Sun understands it could be weeks before she makes any public appearance. A source said: “There are a lot of things to arrange. Meghan is totally focused on getting the kids settled for now.” Meanwhile, Harry is set to mark his comeback with a string of engagements. He is expected to appear at this month’s annual WellChild Awards.

[From The Sun]

Ever since the Sussexes announced their UK return, I’ve believed that Meghan will accompany Harry to some of his annual September events in London. Like, I absolutely believe she’ll turn up at the WellChild Awards and probably something else mid-September. Will photographers track her down before then? Possibly. Especially if she turns up at a celebrity hotspot like… Soho Farmhouse. Tom Sykes’ source spotted her there a few days ago:

Well, folks, I’m pleased to be able to bring you a Royalist exclusive: the first sighting of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in her new home country. Meghan was at Soho Farmhouse this week, the rural outpost of the luxury London private members’ club in north Oxfordshire. Multiple sources have confirmed her presence at the venue to me. It was an early trip. She arrived alone, I’m told, before 9am, and made her way directly to the relaxed upstairs area known as the Comfy Farm (a sort of lounge space above the main restaurant from which children are banned). When she arrived, sources say, a considerable “fanfare” was made of her, and she was informally introduced to several senior staff members by name, suggesting that they at least hope she will be a regular. Meghan is thought to be a member of the club. She has often been spotted at its venues, and her close friend Markus Anderson has spent many years as a senior executive at the company (he is now its chief relationship officer). “It is a good time of day to go there,” one source tells me. Soho Farmhouse is “absolutely lovely” in the early morning, when it isn’t busy, my source says. Although it has become somewhat more mainstream in its overall intake in recent years, it remains a genuine celebrity refuge, largely because members and their guests are not allowed to take photographs there. Celebrities feel protected. It’s £325 a month to be a member. “You will still see Paul McCartney drinking a cup of coffee, or the Beckhams having dinner, and a million influencers who you might never have heard of but your kids will tell you are massive,” my source says. The Beckhams live nearby, so they often walk across the fields and use the place as a canteen, another source tells me. Simon Cowell is a fixture and his wife Lauren. Meghan and Harry rented a house in the nearby village of Great Tew when they were working royals. Still, I find it interesting that the first sighting is at the single most predictable place in the world. There has been speculation that the Sussexes have been looking at property near Soho Farmhouse, and there is one house in particular, quite close by, which I’m told has been on the market for a long time and could suit them: a big house with a decent amount of land. There are still no confirmed sightings of their children attending any of the prep schools in the area. Plenty of rumors, mind you.

[From The Royalist Substack]

I’m not surprised that she would visit Soho Farmhouse either – it’s not only the Markus Anderson connection and the fact that she’s a member in good standing, it’s that she’s probably been there many times before, years ago. She probably knows the senior staffers there, and it’s a familiar and comfortable place for her. Reportedly, she got Soho Farmhouse’s designers to organize the renovation of Frogmore Cottage back in the day, so she knows a lot of those people.