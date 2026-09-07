Natalie Portman welcomed her third child, her first with partner Tanguy Destable

This past April, we learned the surprising news about Natalie Portman’s pregnancy. Portman split from her cheater husband Benjamin Millepied in 2023 and their divorce was finalized in 2024. It feels like Portman has to base herself in Paris for much of the year because of the terms of her divorce and custodial agreement, although maybe she wants to be in Paris and it has nothing to do with custody. In any case, Natalie moved on, fully living in France. She began dating a Frenchman named Tanguy Destable, and she got knocked up quickly, at the age of 44. She turned 45 in June (she’s a Gemini) and she’s now welcomed her third child. The baby is either a Leo or a Virgo!

Natalie Portman is officially a mom of three! The actress, 45, welcomed her third baby, her first with partner Tanguy Destable, in Paris last month, a source tells PEOPLE. The newborn joins Portman’s older kids, son Aleph, 15, and daughter Amalia, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband, director-choreographer Benjamin Millepied. PEOPLE has reached out to a rep for the Academy Award winner for comment. The Thor: Love and Thunder star shared with Harper’s Bazaar in April that she was expecting her third baby. “Tanguy and I are very excited,” she told the publication. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

[From People]

Congrats to them. I hope we learn the name at some point! Do you think she’ll do another A-name or go for something different? Alexis Destable? Ainsley Destable? Adele. Angela. AXEL! Anyway, not to be a Debbie Downer, but I’m not sure I see this relationship going the distance, but I also think Natalie will be fine either way. She seems to have her sh-t together post-divorce.