Natalie Portman welcomed her third child, her first with partner Tanguy Destable

This past April, we learned the surprising news about Natalie Portman’s pregnancy. Portman split from her cheater husband Benjamin Millepied in 2023 and their divorce was finalized in 2024. It feels like Portman has to base herself in Paris for much of the year because of the terms of her divorce and custodial agreement, although maybe she wants to be in Paris and it has nothing to do with custody. In any case, Natalie moved on, fully living in France. She began dating a Frenchman named Tanguy Destable, and she got knocked up quickly, at the age of 44. She turned 45 in June (she’s a Gemini) and she’s now welcomed her third child. The baby is either a Leo or a Virgo!
Natalie Portman is officially a mom of three! The actress, 45, welcomed her third baby, her first with partner Tanguy Destable, in Paris last month, a source tells PEOPLE.
The newborn joins Portman’s older kids, son Aleph, 15, and daughter Amalia, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband, director-choreographer Benjamin Millepied.
PEOPLE has reached out to a rep for the Academy Award winner for comment.
The Thor: Love and Thunder star shared with Harper’s Bazaar in April that she was expecting her third baby.
“Tanguy and I are very excited,” she told the publication. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”
Congrats to them. I hope we learn the name at some point! Do you think she’ll do another A-name or go for something different? Alexis Destable? Ainsley Destable? Adele. Angela. AXEL! Anyway, not to be a Debbie Downer, but I’m not sure I see this relationship going the distance, but I also think Natalie will be fine either way. She seems to have her sh-t together post-divorce.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Congrats to them!
I’d certainly live in Paris if I could.
I always thought that was her long term goal. And even if it wasn’t there are certainly worse places to be stuck. I don’t speak French and I find Paris intimidating somehow. It’s expensive and feels out of reach for me. But I still romanticize living in Europe.
I agree – this one won’t go the distance and I don’t think she cares lol. She’s done “going the distance” for a relationship – $h!tty men count it and she learned that from her husband (not that she was an innocent in that scenario given their start but still). She wanted another child, knew her time was limited to do so, and went for it. Happy for her!
I didn’t realize she’s only a month older than me. Having a kid right now (my kids are near her kids ages) would be my literal nightmare, congrats to her since she wanted it.