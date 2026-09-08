Nicola Peltz wore Balenciaga to collect her Rising Star Award in Venice

Here are some photos of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham at the Venice Film Festival. Nicola was there because she received the festival’s Rising Star Award, and Brooklyn was her date for the event. Many people believe that the award was bought by Nicola’s billionaire father. Could be. It wouldn’t be the first time one of these “rising star” or “breakthrough” awards was bought by some studio or benefactor.

Nicola wore a Balenciaga Fall 2026 gown in a rich purple. Other than my affection for this color, I don’t like this at all. It’s the wrong shape for Nicola’s extremely slender figure, and the styling is completely off. I’m saying that as someone who loves when a dress or gown has a built-in cape or attachment to a headpiece or hood. But this just looks like a Project Runway castoff. I’m also including a shot of Nicola and Brooklyn going out to dinner in Venice and their styling is so much better. Nicola looks great when she’s wearing a simple LBD with nice earrings.

One nice thing I’ll say is that Brooklyn really is ride-or-die for Nicola. He was taking care of her on the red carpet, making sure that her skirt was fanned out and ensuring that her hair wasn’t out of place. He adores her. Incidentally, Alison Boshoff’s Beckham book is now out in the UK, and it sounds like a pretty tawdry retelling of all of the tabloid stories about Brooklyn, Nicola and Brooklyn’s parents. I read this NewsNation story about the book, and one thing I agree with wholeheartedly is that Victoria and David launched a whisper campaign about Nicola, and that Brooklyn believes that too and he hates them for it.