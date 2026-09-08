Nicola Peltz wore Balenciaga to collect her Rising Star Award in Venice

Here are some photos of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham at the Venice Film Festival. Nicola was there because she received the festival’s Rising Star Award, and Brooklyn was her date for the event. Many people believe that the award was bought by Nicola’s billionaire father. Could be. It wouldn’t be the first time one of these “rising star” or “breakthrough” awards was bought by some studio or benefactor.
Nicola wore a Balenciaga Fall 2026 gown in a rich purple. Other than my affection for this color, I don’t like this at all. It’s the wrong shape for Nicola’s extremely slender figure, and the styling is completely off. I’m saying that as someone who loves when a dress or gown has a built-in cape or attachment to a headpiece or hood. But this just looks like a Project Runway castoff. I’m also including a shot of Nicola and Brooklyn going out to dinner in Venice and their styling is so much better. Nicola looks great when she’s wearing a simple LBD with nice earrings.
One nice thing I’ll say is that Brooklyn really is ride-or-die for Nicola. He was taking care of her on the red carpet, making sure that her skirt was fanned out and ensuring that her hair wasn’t out of place. He adores her. Incidentally, Alison Boshoff’s Beckham book is now out in the UK, and it sounds like a pretty tawdry retelling of all of the tabloid stories about Brooklyn, Nicola and Brooklyn’s parents. I read this NewsNation story about the book, and one thing I agree with wholeheartedly is that Victoria and David launched a whisper campaign about Nicola, and that Brooklyn believes that too and he hates them for it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Kinéo Award Red Carpet during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande
Featuring: Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 05 Sep 2026
Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Europe, Italy, Lido di Venezia, September 5, 2026: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Kineo Award Red Carpet during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 05, 2026 in Venice, Italy.,Image: 1131355857, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: **** World right excluding Italy ****, Model Release: no , Credit line: Ottavia Da Re/Agenzia Sintesi/Avalon
-
-
Kinéo Award Red Carpet during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande
Featuring: Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 05 Sep 2026
Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Kinéo Award Red Carpet during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande
Featuring: Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 05 Sep 2026
Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Kinéo Award Red Carpet during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande
Featuring: Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 05 Sep 2026
Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Kinéo Award Red Carpet during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande
Featuring: Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 05 Sep 2026
Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Kinéo Award Red Carpet during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande
Featuring: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 05 Sep 2026
Credit: Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz leave the Excelsior to dine with her parents and Faye Dunaway with whom Nicola was honored alongside at the 25th Kineo Awards
Featuring: Nicola Peltz Beckham, Brooklyn Beckam
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 05 Sep 2026
Credit: Francesca Vieceli/IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
So I can’t fully see the fit of the blue balenciaga bc she was next to Brooklyn the whole time😂. But I think I like it? It’s dramatic with a romantic color but again I can’t really tell how it looks from the front.
Oh yeah, I’m sure that award was bought and paid for. Why else would she be getting it?
Seriously. She’s not on anyone’s radar for … well, anything.
Who knows if the award was purchased. I think a lot of these awards are for sale. But i will say, her film that she wrote, directed, and starred in was terrible, poorly acted, and basically poverty porn where she casts herself as a saviour and engages in every sterotype you can imagine which tells you a lot about her. But maybe this award is for an upcoming performance? A lot of young actors have one or two awful performances and still eventually find their way.
Give Brooklyn credit that he is absolutely devoted to his wife and protective of her. I think Brooklyn rightly is furious at his parents for their interference in his relationship. But again, given the amount of times Nicola has been sued for her terrible behaviour/her general reputaton and her family(huge Trump supporters), I tend to believe two things can be true at once. His parents overstepped and tried to manipulate and his wife is not so nice.
I think the colour of the dress is beautiful on her but the fit and material look a mess.
Of course her daddy (or her team) bought it for her. She have to be DOING something to actually earn an award. This way, she gets an award and they get attention because of her name recognition.
He looks like a porn film director from 1970 here.
He looks like Robert Evans!
Mark my words she is totally going to leave him when he loses his utility.
What exactly is his utility? All of her money and clout comes from HER family – not his.
Money, yes. Her parents have oodles. But the Beckhams are infinitely more famous than her parents, and that’s obviously important to her because their money is not her money, and it seems she wants to be famous & rich for being famous & rich & pretty, not work for her living.
+1
Definitely purchased by daddy because MAGA types generally despise every merit-based honor. Money can buy anything, right?
They’ve been trying to make a Nicola a thing since she was on Bates Motel over a decade ago so receiving the “rising star” award this late in an arguably stale career is pretty hilarious.
Brooklyn has officially morphed into David. Whole face.
Omg, i was just thinking the same thing. For a long time he looked like well vaguely of Victoria and David. Then one day BAAAM! This picture over here. Out of nowhere with absolutely no warning he’s become a clone of his father. And not a young looks copy of David, just skipped everything and went straight to looking like a 38 year old David. It’s freaky.. 😂😂😂
“And not a young looks copy of David, just skipped everything and went straight to looking like a 38 year old David. It’s freaky.. 😂😂😂”
You absolutely nailed it with this comment. 10/10. No notes.
Is it wrong that I think both sides are wrong in this and that I believe it all and I believe nothing at the same time? I do think David and especially Victoria were overly possessive of Brooklyn. On the same note, I don’t think the wedding was as traumatizing as Nicola and Brooklyn make it out to be.
That said, I do think Brooklyn and Nicola are very happy together.
Completely agree, lots of things can be true at once, these kind of things are rarely straightforward. I know from experience within my own family that there is sh1tty behaviour from all sides and things can get totally exaggerated or blown out of proportion.
For all the money she spent on her new face, she couldn’t manage to buy one that doesn’t look permanently disgusted??
Yes, she always has stank face! Her face always says “Which of you peasants farted?” And my guess is he got some chin filler which really emphasized the Beckham features.
I see that too — a change in the proportion of his chin. Subtle but it makes a big difference.
The lighting in the cover photo makes them look grotesque. What looks like her busted makeup appears much better in the other photos, ie, the faraway ones.
Def buying awards has been a thing forever. They are obviously crazy about each other…very sweet to see.
I’ll just say that the color of the dress is stunning.
Rising star? Hasn’t she be working for decades?
She won an award for…having potential? Weird.