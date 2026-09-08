Angelina Jolie & Knox Jolie visited a Muay Thai boxing club in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Angelina Jolie started her Instagram account about five years ago, and she uses it almost exclusively to highlight humanitarian issues, refugee issues and complicated geopolitics. She’s amazing and I love her, but I wish she would post some fun stuff too. Alas, she does not. She hasn’t even posted anything about her recent trip to Ukraine with her son Knox. As we’ve learned in recent years, Knox is very involved with Muay Thai in Los Angeles. He not only trains, he takes part in local Muay Thai fights and competitions. Well, Angelina and her youngest visited a Muay Thai boxing club in Kharkiv.

Hollywood star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to a boxing club in the heavily-shelled Ukrainian city of Kharkiv during her latest trip to the country, the country’s boxing federation and the club’s owner said on Sept 7.

The film star, who in the past served as a UN special envoy for refugees, had visited the war-torn country at least twice since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

A photo posted by the Boxing Federation of Ukraine shows Jolie and her son, Knox, posing at a boxing gym.

“The famous actress Angelina Jolie visited the Spadkoyemets boxing club in Kharkiv,” the federation said in a post on Instagram.

“Her son Knox, together with Ukrainian defenders, held a Muay Thai training session at the club,” it added.

The second-largest city in Ukraine, Kharkiv lies close to the border with Russia, whose forces have pummelled the city with artillery since the start of the invasion in early 2022. It is a daily target for Russian drone and missile attacks.

[From Straits Times]

This is really cool. It feels like something Knox really wanted to do too, he probably asked his mom for this trip. Knox and Vivienne turned 18 years old in July, with Vivienne filing to drop “Pitt” from her name soon after her birthday. We don’t know if Knox plans to keep “Pitt” legally, but we’ve heard that he’s dropped it socially. I would also assume that now that all of the kids are legal adults, they get to travel and make these kinds of visits without any kind of input from Brad Pitt or the court.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

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7 Responses to “Angelina Jolie & Knox Jolie visited a Muay Thai boxing club in Kharkiv, Ukraine”

  1. Lady D says:
    September 8, 2026 at 11:30 am

    Impressed and pleased by her actions. She’s still trying to make the world a better place despite her consuming personal struggles with the ex.

    Reply
  2. Gabriella says:
    September 8, 2026 at 12:53 pm

    I am only commenting to say that I started doing Muay Thai a few months ago and it is an INTENSE workout. It’s super fun and I’m glad Angelina is moving more freely now that they’re all 18.

    Reply
    • dj says:
      September 8, 2026 at 3:49 pm

      That is amazing! Congratulations. I have always been interested in Muy Thai. I used to do karate and loved it. Best shape of my life! That’s intense and again congratulations.

      Reply
  3. LOL says:
    September 8, 2026 at 3:21 pm

    So proud of Angelina Jolie & her children, such grace and class, they didn’t allow their abuser and his PR machine to scare them, despite 10 years of vendetta by their abuser in court & public.

    Reply
  4. LOL says:
    September 8, 2026 at 3:33 pm

    I love how every step Angelina Jolie is there for her children. ♥

    Reply
  5. Gravitas says:
    September 8, 2026 at 5:12 pm

    She looks jaundiced. I hope she’s okay.

    Reply
  6. Jferber says:
    September 8, 2026 at 5:35 pm

    She looks fine to me. Her son is an absolute cutie. She has all her kids’ backs.

    Reply

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