Mail: Pippa Middleton is a flop, will she never escape her sister’s shadow?

For the past two years, it’s felt like Pippa Middleton has fallen out with her older sister, the Princess of Wales. Pippa was part of Kate’s 2024 comeback, even if royal sources can’t make up their minds about whether Pippa was coauthoring Kate’s cancer announcement or whether Pippa was largely MIA while Kate struggled all alone. I’ve been waiting to see if any British outlet would pick up on the larger story about Pippa and Kate’s falling out. Nothing from the Mail, the Telegraph, the Mirror, the Times. A conspiracy of silence!
In the meantime, Pippa’s posh life is going from one tacky scandal to another. Pippa had to sell her money-pit petting zoo, Pippa’s neighbors despise her and think she’s arrogant, cruel and nouveau-riche, and she was recently ordered to dig up an ugly parking lot on her property. Well, happy birthday to Pippa, because the Mail has published an extremely bitchy article about all of the ways in which she’s failing. This, more than anything else, is evidence that Kate and Pippa are fighting. Kate probably organized this sh-t herself. An excerpt from “As Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton turns 43, she’s had to sell her passion project and her career has fallen flat. So, will she ever escape the shadow of the future Queen?”
There was a moment, 15 years ago, when Pippa Middleton seemed to have the world in the palm of her hand. As her sister Kate walked down the aisle of Westminster Abbey to marry Prince William, it was Pippa who found herself in the eye of a global media storm. Dressed in a shimmering, figure-hugging gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, Pippa, 27 at the time, became a star overnight as she sashayed up the steps of the Abbey, carrying her sister’s nine-foot train.
Then came the headlines, the breathless attention: Pippa the cover girl, the girl next door, the wonderkid; what she eats, what she wears- the woman who arrived as her sister’s sidekick, left the royal wedding one of the most talked-about women in the world.
And yet, as she prepares to turn 43 this weekend, life looks a lot quieter for the Princess of Wales’s younger sister. Far from being the guest of honour at the carousel of glitzy events that trailed the royal wedding, she appears to have retreated from public life, building a family with her financier husband, James Matthews, 51, and their three young children, Arthur, seven, Grace, five, and Rose, four.
Indeed, the past year has been a particularly challenging one for the woman who once seemed to have mastered the art of having it all, after she fell out of favour with neighbours and locals in the Berkshire village of Kintbury, where she owns a 32-room Georgian property on a sprawling 150-acre estate.
The Matthews, who paid £15 million for Barton Court in 2022, are embroiled in a planning row after blocking local dog walkers and ramblers from crossing their estate, where the path was once freely accessible to the public. The previous owner, the late restaurateur and designer Sir Terence Conran, had reportedly encouraged villagers to use it. Their actions have sparked a groundswell of ill-feeling after they blocked the path with an electric gate and posted warning signs: ‘No trespassing’ and ‘Private, no public access.’ Now 35 residents, backed by The Ramblers association, have applied to the local council to preserve the right of way and await the decision of a government-appointed inspector.
Earlier this year it also emerged that the couple had been forced to sell their ‘passion project’, Bucklebury Farm, a 72-acre deer and safari petting park, after accumulating six figures’ worth of debt since its purchase in 2021.
Despite her accomplishments and high-powered connections, Pippa’s attempts to build an identity away from the shadow of her royal sibling seem to have so far, fallen flat.
In 2012 she brought out a book on party planning after securing a £400,000 advance from Penguin. But glossy photographs of Pippa decorating biscuits alongside advice such as sourcing a pumpkin for Halloween failed to shift copies and were widely mocked. Then she became a columnist for a slew of high-profile publications, contributing to Vanity Fair and The Spectator. In September 2013, she began writing a fortnightly sports and social column, but by the following May it had been discontinued.
Her high profile and health and wellness credentials then saw her appointed an ambassador for the British Heart Foundation in 2014, where she took part in a 3,000-mile cycling race across America and the Bosphorus cross-continental swimming competition in Istanbul. But since her ravishing appearance at the Red Ball at the Park Lane Hotel in 2015, her connection with the foundation has somewhat, cooled.
For all her cleverness, sources say Pippa has never quite found her voice in public because, as the sister of the future Queen, her actions are closely monitored by the palace…. With her husband’s estimated wealth of around £2 billion, she is no longer the society butterfly about town, but a member of an elite social clique where discretion and public image are paramount.
[From The Daily Mail]
I can’t believe I’m about to defend this tacky woman, but Pippa is in her 40s, with three young children. While she was having babies, she went back to school and got her Masters in early-childhood education. Those two things alone – going back to school and raising her children – probably accounted for a lot of her time in recent years. But sure, she’s also a terrible businesswoman and she wastes her husband’s money on dumb projects. She also alienates all of her neighbors and has been at war with her community for years. All of that is true! But yeah… this article was commissioned by Kensington Palace. Kate is putting Pippa in her place.
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Wimbledon Feature, Pippa Matthews und Princess Charlotte in der Royal Box,. *** Wimbledon Feature, Pippa Matthews and Princess Charlotte in the Royal Box, Copyright: xJuergenxHasenkopfx,Image: 890074821, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Juergen Hasenkopf / Avalon
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Pippa Middleton at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774228502, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dan Charity / Avalon
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Tennis : Wimbledon 2024 – Kate Middleton dans la Royal Box – avec Charlotte sa fille et sa soeur Pippa,Image: 889651567, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic/Avalon
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Tennis : Wimbledon 2024 – Pippa soeur de Kate Middleton Princess of Wales -,Image: 889695576, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of The Royal Family attend The Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, London, UK.
Pictured: Pippa Middelton, Pippa Matthews, James Matthews
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Guests arrive for the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service At Westminster Abbey
Pictured: Pippa Middleton
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Celebrities in the stands at the 2026 Wimbledon tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Pictured: Roger Federer, Pippa Matthews BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Carole Middleton and Pippa Matthews (Philippa Middleton) in the stands at the 2026 Wimbledon tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Pictured: Carole Middleton, Pippa Matthews BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -5/20/17-The Wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton at St Mark’s Church
-PICTURED: Prince George, Pippa Middleton, James Matthews, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
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Featuring: Prince George, Pippa Middleton, James Matthews, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 20 May 2017
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -5/20/17-The Wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton at St Mark’s Church
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Featuring: Pippa Middleton, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 20 May 2017
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North America, Australia and New Zealand Rights Only – Paris, France -20180527- Celebrities at Roland Garros Day One
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VIP guests attend the mens final at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the AELTC in London, UK
Featuring: Pippa Middleton, Princess Charlotte
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When: 14 Jul 2024
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I think Keen is jealous of her sister.
Oh absolutely
Waity Hatey Is furious her sister has the life she wanted and an adoring husband to boot.
Pippa puts her to shame with actual Early Years credentials.
And it didn’t help that on “Kate’s day” her sister’s great bum got all the attention. That’s gotta hurt for someone who enjoys showing her ass as much as Kate does.
Notice the absence of female friends in Kate’s life. I think she sees women as competitors and this seems to extend to her sister. For all her smirks and keening, she’s a very insecure woman.
Omg, I co sign everything you said because i wrote something similar further down before I read yours . Only you put it perfectly @Gabby
Might be Kate’s revenge for naming her daughter ROSE???
That does seem particularly petty. I’m sure she knew about the rumor. Even if not true, she knew it would be hurtful to her sister.
If she is jealous, then it would be mixed with regret at having chased and married William – which I don’t believe. Kate got what she wanted. And if she manages to stay married to William by the time Charles dies, then she’ll be Queen (Consort, whatever) and can have access to all the tiaras she wants.
That bridesmaid dress Keen wore at the Pippa wedding was so ill fitting and looked like nineteen forties retro
Must be coming from Khate because why would they leave the very thing out that paints her as more accomplished than her sister and that is her degree on early childhood. With that – the whole thing would read a little differently. But only Khate can know about what children need!
I read Pippa’s columns in Vanity Fair and can say with confidence that she’s not particularly clever.
Pippa is like Fetch, they can’t make her happen or to be “a thing” and they need to stop pushing the idea. And I think Pippa likes living her life away from media and not having to exert any effort to live the life she is living.
Side note, that tablecloth she is wearing belongs on Nellie Olsen.
Alternate view: K is like fetch, they try to make her happen or to be “a thing” by pulling down other women who outshine her.
All of this makes me wonder if those articles about how awful Pippa and James are and how they disrupt their community are really overblown and just another try to distract us from W&K.
Not saying they haven’t messed up but this is pretty weird to focus on them, when they stay out of the press and aren’t looking for recognition.
In the UK there’s something called ‘free to roam’ rights, and as a non-UK born person it drives me mad, because for me it’s always been obvious (or just common sense) not to have access to private land/property without the permission of the land/property owner.
So I can see Pippa wanting to have privacy (also due to the children and the possibility of paparazzi wandering on their land) and locals having a fit because they aren’t allowed to pass on their land anymore.
Newsflash to UK walkers and roamers: private land is called *private* for a reason.
I think it’s a pretty good thing! And because rich people buy up every piece of land they can find the right to roam is the bare minimum.
https://britishonlinearchives.com/posts/category/articles/659/right-to-roam-the-kinder-mass-trespass-of-1932
I agree, Herrgreter. Especially with how much the rich in Britain have gotten away with over the last two millennia.
Without the right to roam, Elizabeth Bennet might never fallen in love with Darcy’s large … estate.
British law is formed on common law and convention whereas the U.S. has a different system set up when capitalism was in control. I think Americans need to take a seat when it comes to telling other countries how their laws should work.
Pippa and James bought the land knowing full well the right to roam was in place for that piece of land for decades.
Also easements exist in the states.
I’m an American and love the right to roam traditions in the UK. I wish we had something similar here.
Was she there when Kate climbed the mountain peaks or whatever, or was that just her brother & mother? I think both women are/were into sports & have competitive natures.
Wasn’t the property that the Middleton kids grew up on called Bucklebury? If so, is this petting zoo related to that?
If she has a master’s in early childhood education, then why isn’t she doing work in that area, instead of a lot of random projects for which she isn’t suited? Oh yes…Kate. Early Childhood is MINE, Pippa!
Pippa has never quite found her voice in public….ummm was she ever supposed to? And let’s be real, who is the one that would be expected to have some sort of a voice and never found one? That would be Kate, not Pippa. Projection much?
Probably the quote that her dear sister was “not sick in the traditional sense” is what created the rift. She blew Kate’s entire story from the inside out. Perfect Kate was scrambling to hide behind something to protect her perfect image and of all people, her sister ruined it for her. Kate’s team never really had a plan and couldn’t communicate to everyone quickly enough so Pippa had no script. Since the Middleton children were raised to project perfection as their identity, Kate being exposed created additional trauma for her (after all that Meghan put her through!!) and she hasn’t forgiven her sister. It would be so funny if this press war is how they fight. Pippa and James pissing off their entire village isn’t exactly projecting the perfect image, but hey, maybe she’s bored of all that peace and privilege and making Kate jealous of her freer life. Getting her Master’s was just to keep up with everyone else and now that’s done…
I can’t believe this ‘bulletproof sunshine’ person is actually working with KP, everything they’ve done since that hiring was announced has been inexplicably dumb.
I don’t think anyone is advising KP right now.
Pippa naming one of her daughters Rose was a chef’s 💋… lol. Vapid, lazy Keen may be queen someday, but is too, er, altered and self-serving to be good in the role or enjoy public facing duties. Being a doormat for 25 years to a terrible man is an awful way to live even if Keen is also horrible. Little sis appears to be married to a better man and has the moneyed life without the expectation of interacting with the poors Keener actually wanted and was mentally suited for if Ma Middleton hadn’t smelled grifting opportunities. Keen is bigly jealous and acting out through the rota. Willy and Keen better be careful who they launch smear campaigns against… A few well placed leaks in papers outside the UK and the wails carefully controlled image will crash and burn in an instant. Pippa could use that degree and write a scorching memoir. Can you imagine what those family dynamics were like with that horrid woman as their mother???? The way Willy and his married-in feel entitled to smear anyone in their orbit to embiggen themselves is truly sickening and tells all about their character. The monarchy should be abolished on principle, but Will-not and Keen are especially disgusting and parasitic.
What would Kate have been up to if she hadn’t married a prince? Much the same, but without the degree.
This feels like it could be a scene in a Jackie Collins book. Pippa sees the article and calls her sister “What the fuck is this, CATHERINE?” Kate replies “Happy Birthday, Bitch. Don’t EVER tell anyone anything about me again. Or there will be more where that came from.”
The main thing I’m taking away from this is, looking back at the photos and seeing that Kate has been making that insipid little smirking half smile for a very very long time. I wonder where she got it from and why she decided to keep doing it.
Lucky Santangelo as the editor dodging their calls 😆
🤣🤣🤣 I want to read your next novel, @Yup, Me… your imagined dialogue is giving me life!
And since absolutely nobody anywhere is looking for Pippa nowadays, if anyone ever was, the only possible source for this article is Kate. Which is very odd because why now? And as others have pointed out, it’s Pippa that really holds the nuclear codes about Kate so again, why now?
Fine I will say it . Kate is jealous of pippa tips because pippa tips husband loves her and does not cringe when she touches him . So she sets her media dogs on her sister. And pippa actually has a degree in early childhood. Kate just got her 5 questions survey. And she also hasn’t forgiven pippa for stealing her spotlight on her wedding day with her ass of lies
Kate’s focus on early childhood makes way more sense now that I’ve learned about Pippa’s Master’s in Early Childhood Education. (I wonder if the petting zoo idea was related to her education, something about children’s sensory experiences – petting fur! Animal noises! – and early childhood development, too, even if it was ultimately shallowly-conceived and poorly-executed.) Two questions: 1.) Did Pippa get a lot of positive press about going back to school? 2.) Did the timing of said press predate or coincide with Kate’s Early Years focus?
I’ve mentioned this before but it bears repeating: when I studied in England in 2006, the arts professionals (educators, admins, curators) were mildly excited that the future Queen had an art history degree and were hoping for robust support for the fine arts from the Royal Family. At a time when Tony Blair’s government cut arts funding across many sectors (while also going all-in with the U.S.-led Iraq War and War on Terror), it seemed obvious that the eventual Princess of Wales/Queen would then be a young, beautiful, well-spoken advocate who would gain lots of attention for British artists, arts education, and arts institutions. Who wouldn’t love going to performances or exhibitions, talking to British artists, learning about curating, and promoting the fine arts to their fellow countrymen/women/people? Using your platform to research/write/otherwise support artists, musicians, and performers is actually what most arts professionals do with their lives so it wasn’t crazy for those sectors to be somewhat excited about Kate’s potential b
Alas, it’s 20 years later and Kate has only really promoted nebulous ideas about nature, sporadically worked with The Early Years (that coincided when her children were in their own early years), and revealed herself to be a terrible photographer in both skill and choice of subjects. What a waste!
all three middleton kids are flops. Kate did nothing but wait around for Willy to realise he had no other options, Pippa has failed repeatedly (but at least she tries) and so has James (but at least he tries). the biggest flop is Khate herself. Never tried to do anything beyond marrying Baldemort and since she got the gig she’s barely made a ripple never mind a wave. only she costs a lot of taxpayer money to do bugger all, whereas the other two fail on their own time and other people’s money.
I bet it’s very interesting to be a sibling to Kate! I’m thinking that she colonised her sister‘s early childhood work and the three peaks challenge, I believe it was her brother‘s idea and she colonised that as well ! that woman is toxic beyond belief
Give me a break. The sisters aren’t all that different from each other. Admittedly, Pippa is a bit sharper than her sister, but Kate sets the bar so low that it takes the absolute minimum to surpass her.
All the Middleton persons suffer from intellectual deficits; you could say they’re genetically predisposed to it—you can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.
“Despite her achievements”—but can they actually name any? Her entire “doctoral studies” amounted to writing a single essay that was heavily criticized for being embarrassingly weak and partially plagiarized. I wonder if it was a smear campaign orchestrated by a jealous Kate, but the fact remains that none of them are exactly eager to work, and every business venture ends in a spectacular flop and bankruptcy. The brother goes bankrupt wholesale, Pippa squanders her husband’s money on her own failed projects, and the mother not only went bust herself but also drove several companies into the ground by stealing their merchandise—because that’s what you call it when you have no intention of paying—while Kate only has to touch something for the company to go under. If not for Uncle Gary’s drugs and their wealthy husbands, people with “talents” like theirs would be living under a bridge.
Yeah, I am going to defend her too. Not when it comes to the “rambling” dispute, though I can understand the desire for privacy when you have little kids. And sure, her business failed. That happens. But as others pointed out, at least she tried to do something. She has three young children and, I presume, a busy social calendar. She doesn’t need to work or make money because her husband has plenty of it. She’s just living her life. How exactly has she fallen short of expectations? She’s not the one who married a Prince. She never asked to be in the spotlight or have her life scrutinized like this. Just because her sister is a public figure doesn’t make her one.