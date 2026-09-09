Brendan Fraser says that the Mummy 4 is filming now

We last talked about The Mummy 4 back in May, after Brendan Fraser appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his WWII movie, Pressure. (Side note: I watched Pressure a few weeks ago and really enjoyed it.) At the time, Brendan said the original cast was back and they were planning to film on location. He also revealed that he was training to get back into action-movie shape and joked that fans should wish him luck. Over the weekend, Brendan received the Talent Award at the Deauville American Film Festival. During a red carpet interview with French broadcaster Canal+, he gave another exciting update: The Mummy 4 is filming now. From Digital Spy:
Brendan Fraser has shared an exciting update for The Mummy 4, confirming that filming has begun on the anticipated sequel.
Although we knew filming was due to begin imminently, Fraser confirmed over the weekend that he would return to work as Rick O’Connell on Monday morning, meaning production officially commenced today.
Speaking during France’s Deauville American Film Festival, the actor told Canal+: “I have to be at work on Monday morning.”
Appearing slightly nervous about reprising his role as an action hero, Fraser said of the stunts: “I guess I’ll just be careful and completely comfortable telling the stunt team, ‘You’re going to be great in this shot, go get it’.”
He continued: “But I’m not concerned because of the level of professionalism that I know that I’m working alongside. And just for the outpouring of enthusiasm around the project. It’s like seeing an old friend again.”
Announced last year, the sequel sees Rachel Weisz return as Evelyn O’Connell alongside Kevin J O’Connor as Beni Gabor, Oded Fehr as Ardeth Bay, and John Hannah as Jonathan Carnahan, with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directing.
The Mummy 4 is set for release 15 October 2027.
Congratulations to Brendan on his award. He looks great in the photocall pictures from the festival. That dark blue shirt really brings out his eyes. His request for well-wishes during training must have paid off because he also looks noticeably fitter. Given his history with on-set injuries, it’s good to hear that he’s putting his physical health first and letting the stunt team take over when needed. Fun fact: Brendan is of French-Canadian descent and gave the interview to Canal+ in French and English.
I’m excited they’ve started filming and hope we get periodic updates. John Hannah recently told Digital Spy that the script was “terrific” and praised the energy that co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are bringing to the project. For anyone planning on doing a rewatch before next October, you only need to see the first two films. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett recently confirmed that the third film, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, is no longer canon. That movie was a mess, so best that the new film picks up where The Mummy Returns left off.
Photos credit: Thomas Floyd/Avalon, Best Image/Backgrid, James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon
Oooh I will see this esp as the original cast and characters are returning – wonder what nefarious things Imhotep and Beni will get up to 🙂
Beni was one of my favourites, lol
I can’t wait for this!
I’ve been to those beach huts in Deauville. I don’t remember any of them being blank. I wonder who they repainted for Brendan.
I think they repaint some of them from time to time. Deauville is nice in the winter as a sleepy seasonal coastal town but turns into a new money hell hole during the summer months. They call it the Saint Tropez of Normandy.
He’s absolutely adorable speaking French. He just has such kind eyes.
I am so looking forward to this movie. I loved the first two and then the third… well I did see it but as suggested I won’t bother to re-watch before seeing the fourth instalment.
He’s still so handsome and to me he was the best looking of the 90’s white boy movie heartthrobs.
I absolutely love the first Mummy and will watch the second because I love the cast. So excited for this and for him.
I thought Pressure had already been released while I was on holiday but they’re doing a big rollout and it’s out again? I’m WW2’d for this week as we saw the first of the two De Gaulle films last night so Pressure is on the calendar for next week/weekend. I’m not a big fan of war films but it’s about the weather which I find absolutely fascinating.
Pressure came out in theaters in the US in May. I think it’s only just now being released in Europe?
Weirdly I wouldn’t call it a war film despite being about the most famous event in WWII. It’s worth the watch. Andrew Scott is wonderful. Brendan is good too, but he did not attempt an Eisenhower voice at all so it threw me a little.
I hadn’t heard anything about Pressure before I watched it, and I thought it was lovely. Andrew Scott is brilliant in it. I love Brendan Fraser and thought he was great too — but Andrew was the stand-out. The story is very sweet.
I’m ready. That whole cast is HAWT !!!
Shame its next fall and not next summer.
This is the wonderful news that I was needing to hear today!!!
I’ve adored this man since the 90s. I wish only great things for him, he seems like he deserves it!