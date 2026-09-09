Brendan Fraser says that the Mummy 4 is filming now



We last talked about The Mummy 4 back in May, after Brendan Fraser appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his WWII movie, Pressure. (Side note: I watched Pressure a few weeks ago and really enjoyed it.) At the time, Brendan said the original cast was back and they were planning to film on location. He also revealed that he was training to get back into action-movie shape and joked that fans should wish him luck. Over the weekend, Brendan received the Talent Award at the Deauville American Film Festival. During a red carpet interview with French broadcaster Canal+, he gave another exciting update: The Mummy 4 is filming now. From Digital Spy:

Brendan Fraser has shared an exciting update for The Mummy 4, confirming that filming has begun on the anticipated sequel. Although we knew filming was due to begin imminently, Fraser confirmed over the weekend that he would return to work as Rick O’Connell on Monday morning, meaning production officially commenced today. Speaking during France’s Deauville American Film Festival, the actor told Canal+: “I have to be at work on Monday morning.” Appearing slightly nervous about reprising his role as an action hero, Fraser said of the stunts: “I guess I’ll just be careful and completely comfortable telling the stunt team, ‘You’re going to be great in this shot, go get it’.” He continued: “But I’m not concerned because of the level of professionalism that I know that I’m working alongside. And just for the outpouring of enthusiasm around the project. It’s like seeing an old friend again.” Announced last year, the sequel sees Rachel Weisz return as Evelyn O’Connell alongside Kevin J O’Connor as Beni Gabor, Oded Fehr as Ardeth Bay, and John Hannah as Jonathan Carnahan, with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directing. The Mummy 4 is set for release 15 October 2027.

[From Digital Spy]

Congratulations to Brendan on his award. He looks great in the photocall pictures from the festival. That dark blue shirt really brings out his eyes. His request for well-wishes during training must have paid off because he also looks noticeably fitter. Given his history with on-set injuries, it’s good to hear that he’s putting his physical health first and letting the stunt team take over when needed. Fun fact: Brendan is of French-Canadian descent and gave the interview to Canal+ in French and English.

I’m excited they’ve started filming and hope we get periodic updates. John Hannah recently told Digital Spy that the script was “terrific” and praised the energy that co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are bringing to the project. For anyone planning on doing a rewatch before next October, you only need to see the first two films. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett recently confirmed that the third film, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, is no longer canon. That movie was a mess, so best that the new film picks up where The Mummy Returns left off.