Sykes: King Charles & Prince Harry dragged everyone into a ‘squalid little argument’

On September 7th (Labor Day), Buckingham Palace released their clarification about the Sussex family’s non-working royal status. The controversy and back-and-forth between Team Sussex and the palace was still roiling on September 8th, and I imagine we’ll still be talking about it throughout this week and beyond. What’s interesting about the palace’s timing is that they stepped on two other major royal stories. One, the palace-vs-the-Sussexes drama overshadowed Prince George’s first day at Eton. Two, September 8th marked the fourth anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. It’s absolutely crazy to say this, but I don’t think any royal marked the anniversary publicly? There were no visits to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, no service at Westminster, no private reception at the palace. Hilariously, Tom Sykes was the one to point this out:

Prince Harry and King Charles III are pulling the public into their family feud after Britain’s reigning monarch sent a letter reminding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their private citizen status — despite their move back to the UK. “Today marks four years since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a woman who spent 70 years on the throne never making anything about herself,” Royal commentator Tom Sykes exclusively told Page Six. “It should be a day for remembering her. Instead, thanks to Prince Harry, and I would argue the King, we have all been dragged into a squalid little argument between the duke, his father and his father’s staff, after Harry’s office told the BBC the couple was ‘surprised’ by it.” A source close to Harry told Sykes that the surprise for Markle and Harry was “about timing, not content.” “They agree with the letter. They accept Harry isn’t a working royal,” Sykes explained. “They just object to the fact that it landed in his office minutes before it went out and the King felt the need to restate a known fact at all.”

[From Page Six]

I mean… it’s true. Buckingham Palace’s timing is extremely weird. And of course the palace instigated this fight with Harry and Meghan – I doubt anyone at the palace believed that the Sussexes would just sit there silently after the clarification. So why did the palace hijack Prince George’s day AND the QEII death-anniversary? My theory is that King Charles would actually prefer to have a big, messy drama with the Sussexes rather than have the focus on his grandson or his late mother.





