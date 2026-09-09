A Ugandan general claims that Uganda is pulling out of the Invictus Games

At this point, the only thing that makes the Sussexes’ UK return understandable is if Prince Harry wanted to be close by in case the Windsors pulled some shenanigans with the Birmingham Invictus Games. That makes the most sense, yet it’s not being used as an explanation whatsoever. Still, I’ve believed for years that the Windsors would and will do anything to disrupt Invictus and the Birmingham games. For years, royalists have been whining and throwing tantrums about how Harry needs to step down from Invictus so that “another royal” can step in as patron (patron of the organization founded by Harry). Well, look what *someone* cooked up this week: a Ugandan general claims that Uganda will pull out of Birmingham Invictus because of Harry and Meghan.
Uganda’s military chief has announced that the country will withdraw from Prince Harry’s Invictus Games, saying it will not participate in an event without the approval of the King.
It comes two days after the King confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not working members of the royal family and were not entitled to use their HRH titles.
General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of the Ugandan president and head of the country’s armed forces, made the announcement in a post on X.
“In order not to be construed as being opposed to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, whom we deeply revere, Uganda hereby withdraws from the Invictus Games,” Kainerugaba said. “We shall not participate in anything that does not have His Majesty’s approval.”
When asked by The Times what motivated his announcement, Kainerugaba said: “I have factions in the Ministry of Defence that support that Harry-Meghan nonsense. I had to quash it straight away. I support the monarch. Period.”
Uganda’s stance comes two months after its defence minister appeared alongside the Duke of Sussex at an Invictus event in London to announce the country’s entry to the Games. Uganda was announced as the 26th nation in the Invictus community, and the first from east Africa, at a ceremony at Chatham House in London on July 7.
Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the defence minister, thanked Harry for welcoming him and credited President Museveni for his “visionary leadership” and Kainerugaba for “championing our team’s entry”, saying their support “marks a new chapter for our service men and women”.
[From The Times]
Who knew that Derangers had infiltrated the Ugandan military’s high command? My god. Anyway, I’m not taking this seriously, and I hope other people shrug it off too. I’ll only take this seriously if it comes from President Museveni’s office or the defense minister who was just in Birmingham in July. Now, I’m sure this is a preview of coming attractions when it comes to Invictus though – fasten your seatbelts, because the shenanigans and malarkey will flow like wine.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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Swimming during the 2025 Invictus Games
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 14 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at Wheelchair Basketball in Vancouver Convention Centre during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 09 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at Wheelchair Curling in Hillcrest Recreation Centre during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 09 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at Wheelchair Curling in Hillcrest Recreation Centre during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 09 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Whistler Welcome Celebration during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 .
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Whistler, Canada
When: 10 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Whistler Welcome Celebration during The 2025 Invictus Games
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 11 Feb 2025
Credit: INSTARimages
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Whistler Welcome Celebration during The 2025 Invictus Games
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 11 Feb 2025
Credit: INSTARimages
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The Duke of Sussex, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex speaking, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex speaking, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry Duke of Sussex attending the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 and attends various demonstrations at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC)
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Prince Harry Duke of Sussex attending the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 and attends various demonstrations at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC)
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Who says Charles doesn’t approve of the Invictus Games?
It could lead to a meaningful statement from KCIII. Notice I said *Could*
I’m going to assume that this man was seeking kickbacks of sort when he heard the sums which were being discussed as investments in the Ugandan Invictus team and decided to throw a tantrum because he could not dip his finger into the till. But I’ll also assume that someone from KP and possibly also BP decided to use an “African” country to target the games, and by extension, H+M.
Charles should be absolutely horrified that his name is being used to deprive Ugandans from participating in the games, because this signals that as head of the armed forces in the UK, he approves of stunts like this. Someone is going into overdrive with respect to giving the royal stalkers something to write about, given that they continue to have no access to the Sussexes.
P.S. I told y’all that the main reason for that venal letter was to tell British people NOT to say or print “Your Royal Highness” when addressing or referring to the Sussexes.
Kainerugaba is a wannabe Trump who shoots his mouth off every chance he gets. He is also credibly accused of human rights violations and corruption. Shining an international spotlight on himself just reminds the world he is the subject of a complaint to the ICC.
Good points.
Why would a military veterans organization even petition to become a part of the Invictus Games and then be so hostile and degrading to the actual founder of that organization… Chuck and the other leftovers were never involved with IG they don’t mention it and refuse to acknowledge the veterans before, during and after the games. This is just twisted no one would force a founder out of his own charity organization unless they had nefarious intentions. Sadly I’ve seen it happen and the charities never last after the take over, people with no vision and drive to create sure do love destructing what those who do love.
A general? What is this? Is it not the government and the ministry of defence who decides these things? This makes no sense whatsoever. What’s the motive behind this?
Uganda just joined a couple of months ago. Looks like this/they were a set-up to flex some more govt control over Harry. I personally feel the Sussexes are winning the game of chess…. but the crown has to pull its punches. This to shall pass.
OMG. This “too” shall pass i meant 🤦🏼♀️
If the British royal journalists were worth anything they’d be looking into any and all charitable donations, negotiations, private-public deals being set up, and the side hustles of the Uganda officials (or their nepo babies) to determine if there’s any influence from certain influential people in the U.K.
It’s not unique to Uganda and Britain, those types of set-ups are exactly the kind of pay-to-play BS that occurs around the world. It’s unusual to use war veteran charitable events to be thrown under the bus like that but when both parties agree that the vets aren’t as important as idk, making side money and humiliating Harry, it seems exactly like the desired outcome of certain factions.
🎯
He sounds oddly like Megan‘s dad.
I had so many expletives, when i saw this. Decolonise your mind dude War is War the king is not looking after the after effects of the ravages of war so you want to deprive your soldiers of mechanism to cope because you dont want to go against the King. and shame on the king if he put out notice to CW countries not to engage with invictus
I hate to say this but let them go if they want to? Uganda doesn’t have the best human rights record/policies, do they? Obviously you want as many countries as possible to participate but if one decides to have a tantrum about the (checks notes) actual founder of the games being involved, what are you going to do? I just feel badly for the veterans involved.
Muhoozi is Museveni’s son and he is an utter and hopeless nut case. Uganda is definitely at risk if he takes over once his aged father dies. Among his many looney announcements in the past has been his intention to invade neighbouring Kenya which was followed by a formal diplomatic apology from his father the president.
Oh vey, the African Trump.
He is. If you haven’t read it already, do a search on this general Beyonce and Jay-Z. He(the general) was demanding Jay-Z give Beyonce to him and challenging Jay- Z to a duel.
Then bye . Don’t let the door hit you on your way out.
“Uganda’s military chief has announced that the country will withdraw from Prince Harry’s Invictus Games, saying it will not participate in an event without the approval of the King”
If true the idea that Uganda would prevent its wounded veterans the opportunity to participate in this recovery program because of Charles and in the future William, two individuals who have made it clear (even within their own family) that they see them as beneath them is quite sad.
World militaries want Invictus. It’s good publicity for them and a great space for informal meetings and discussions. Would they fight back if the UK military and foreign office were to genuinely push back against Harry’s involvement? I don’t know. But it would genuinely cause a crisis for British image because Harry is popular and it would genuinely be so petty.
But in royal land the eldest son is supposed to be the best son. Very sad situation for the second son who is better in every way.
uk press will be taking it seriously and will use it for a new round of Harry needs to step down. Now they have the “ proof “ they didn’t have before.
If the uk shitmedia use this clown as “proof” and a reason why H should quit IG they would, once again, be the laughing stock of the world. With the loudest laugh coming from Uganda.
At the risk of being guilty of painting everyone with the same brush, this clown from Uganda is the perfect example of the reason I side-eyed the participation of African countries in IG.
That’s not fair (unless we can paint all of US in Trump-orange, and the UK with incestuos royal blue paint),
Nigeria has been a member for several years with no issues (one of them was in the Invictus documentary). Muhoozi is just an idiot whom most Ugandans hope he’ll sooner drink himself to death, preferably before his dictator dad. we’re all stuck with bad leaders at the moment
Who is this lickspittle and why is his primary loyalty to (the king of) another country, rather than to his own?
It sounds like Uganda has a national security issue.
But I do expect that there will be controversy surrounding the Israeli team’s participation.
BBC news says however, royal sources have said that the King encourages all projects which support wounded service personnel.
A spokesman for the Invictus Games said they had not received any official information about a potential withdrawal and have been seeking clarification from their contacts in Uganda.
Among other posts on X from General Kainerugaba on Thursday was one that read: “I consider myself the most handsome, most daring and glorious Commander who ever lived.”
There was also a series of angry messages about other generals who had danced without his permission.
The participation of Uganda in the next games, to be held next year in Birmingham, was announced in July, when Prince Harry was in London promoting the sports event, which celebrates the resilience and rehabilitation of wounded military men and women.
Uganda had become the 26th country to take part in the games.
I looked at his twitter account and he is almost as delusional as the orange menace in the White House
Omg, I can’t stop laughing. Trump better not read this or he’ll slap a 100% tariff on Ugandan coffee.
This makes like zero sense
Arent private citizens allowed to aid charities?
How does supporting a charity go against the king?