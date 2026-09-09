A Ugandan general claims that Uganda is pulling out of the Invictus Games

At this point, the only thing that makes the Sussexes’ UK return understandable is if Prince Harry wanted to be close by in case the Windsors pulled some shenanigans with the Birmingham Invictus Games. That makes the most sense, yet it’s not being used as an explanation whatsoever. Still, I’ve believed for years that the Windsors would and will do anything to disrupt Invictus and the Birmingham games. For years, royalists have been whining and throwing tantrums about how Harry needs to step down from Invictus so that “another royal” can step in as patron (patron of the organization founded by Harry). Well, look what *someone* cooked up this week: a Ugandan general claims that Uganda will pull out of Birmingham Invictus because of Harry and Meghan.

Uganda’s military chief has announced that the country will withdraw from Prince Harry’s Invictus Games, saying it will not participate in an event without the approval of the King.

It comes two days after the King confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not working members of the royal family and were not entitled to use their HRH titles.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of the Ugandan president and head of the country’s armed forces, made the announcement in a post on X.

“In order not to be construed as being opposed to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, whom we deeply revere, Uganda hereby withdraws from the Invictus Games,” Kainerugaba said. “We shall not participate in anything that does not have His Majesty’s approval.”

When asked by The Times what motivated his announcement, Kainerugaba said: “I have factions in the Ministry of Defence that support that Harry-Meghan nonsense. I had to quash it straight away. I support the monarch. Period.”

Uganda’s stance comes two months after its defence minister appeared alongside the Duke of Sussex at an Invictus event in London to announce the country’s entry to the Games. Uganda was announced as the 26th nation in the Invictus community, and the first from east Africa, at a ceremony at Chatham House in London on July 7.

Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the defence minister, thanked Harry for welcoming him and credited President Museveni for his “visionary leadership” and Kainerugaba for “championing our team’s entry”, saying their support “marks a new chapter for our service men and women”.