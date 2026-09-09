Prince William joined other royals at King Harald’s funeral in Norway

Today was the state funeral for King Harald V of Norway. The funeral was attended by senior members of many royal houses from Sweden, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom. I’m including pics of Prince William, who only confirmed his attendance a few days ago, and Princess Anne. I’m also adding some pics of King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel, as well as Prince Carl-Philip and his wife Princess Sofia. Norway’s new king Haakon walked behind his father’s casket. Haakon’s wife, Mette-Marit, joined him.
King Harald V of Norway is being honored with a state funeral, 12 days after his death at age 89.
Members of Norway’s royal family, as well as royals and government officials from around the world, gathered in Oslo on Wednesday, Sept. 9, for the ceremony at Oslo Cathedral.
Members of Norway’s royal family took part in the procession to Oslo Cathedral from Slottskapellet, a chapel in the Royal Palace, where the King’s coffin was lying in state. Around 200,000 people were reported by the BBC to have lined the procession route. As the coffin arrived at the Cathedral, all that could be heard was the solemn peel of bells amid the hushed crowd.
The funeral was held using the Church of Norway’s traditional funeral liturgy, with Olav Fykse Tveit, presiding bishop of the Church of Norway, conducting the service. Prince William was at the service, representing his father King Charles, 77. Also there in a personal capacity was William’s aunt, Princess Anne, as she’s the godmother of the new King Haakon.
After the funeral service, King Harald’s coffin will be transported to the Fortress for a private funeral service attended by a small number of family members, foreign royals and others. The Norwegian monarch will be buried at Akershus, where many members of the family — including Harald’s parents, King Olav and Crown Princess Martha — are also buried.
I’m fascinated by the protocols around royal funerals and who sits where and how royals are grouped. I’d love a breakdown of the staging of this funeral. But I haven’t really seen anything about it yet. Fair enough – they want this day to be about mourning King Harald, as it should be.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images and Pool/Europa Press/Avalon
Apparently they do family first, then reigning monarchs in order of how long they have ruled, then senior royals by age.
No. First comes family, then the monarchs of Sweden and Denmark, due to their shared history. Sweden’s entire royal family attended, Carl Gustav and Silvia, Victoria and Daniel, Carl Philip and Sofia, Madleine and Chris.
Followed by the other monarchs, and dignitaries. I can’t find anything about a specific order. But the line up was really impressive, thankfully the USA sent a diplomat instead of someone appointed by tRump. All other countries sent their Kings/Queens, Crown Prince/Princess, Prime Ministers, Presidents.
For the ones organizing the procession, seating charts in church and banquet it must have been a nightmare. But it went without a hitch. Kudos to them.
Queen Sonja was so strong, it broke my heart to see her. A very fitting goodbye to a much beloved king.
Would love to know exactly what these other royal families think about the BRF…
I bet there’s some eye rolling. You don’t think the royals had something to say about William skipping his godfather’s memorial while in town when they made the trek from their countries.
For so many years, GB dominated and I think they still act like they’re top dogs still. I’m sure William does. He kind of reminds me of Kaiser Wilhem II. He was the outsider of the family when the rest of Victoria’s children and grandchildren would vacation together. Part of his petulance and bitterness spewed over into WWI.
I don’t see Mette-Marin or Sonja pictured walking behind the casket. Just the new king, his two children, & his sister.
It’s possible neither Sonja nor Mette -Marit are physically able to walk long distances.
I think Queen Sonya is 89 and has had numerous health challenges fairly recently. And we all know MM had a lung transplant just recently.
Queen Mette-Marit and queen Sonja were driven the distance from the palace to the church, presumably because they weren’t up for the 40 minute walk. The followed just behind the king, the crown princess and the prince, and Märtha Louise.
They travelled together by car. I think they entered the church first.
His is not the point at all, but you know if harry was still in California, William would not have attended this.
Definitely not…
You may be right. Princess Anne could have been the King’s representative. I think the King insisted on William attending. The Daily Mail covered the story with a headline claiming that Prince William was leading the royal mourners. At the same time the procession was being broadcast on TV clearly showing William at the back of the royal mourners. The new King of Norway and his sister along with the Crown Princess and Prince Sverre Magnus were obviously immediately behind the hearse and they were followed by a procession of monarchs and royal representatives. I spotted Kings and Queens of the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Denmark , and Jordan plus the Monaco royals and the Crown Prince of Japan and his wife, all walking in front of William and Princess Anne. The only person behind William was the self-styled Crown Prince of Greece. The text of the daily mail article maintained the fiction that William was leading the European royals for several hours but eventually changed the wording to William joins the royal mourners.
Did the Luxembourgers show up too?
I think this is probably the last occasion of this kind that we’ll see. It’s the war generation, I find it absolutely fascinating that the late King spent his childhood living in FDR’s Washington, and his mother was rumoured to have had an affair with the President, could be sheer gossip but FDR was a charmer and notoriously unfaithful to his wife. But what a way to start your arc on earth, what an amazing life.
The experiences of various royals and former royals during WWII is so interesting. While Harold was in the US his Belgian cousins were under house arrest and the German’s moved them into Germany when Belgium was recaptured
FDR managed to womanize from a wheelchair. The man was very charming and charismatic. I admire him deeply as a public figure, not so much as a husband.
PBS has a series, Crossing Atlantic, loosely based on the true story of Norwegian Crown Princess Märtha and her wartime relationship with U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt. She lived in a house in Maryland with her 3 children but often met with FDR. It was well made but I think some of it was pretty exaggerated.
The former queen Beatrix of the Netherlands is of that generation , born in 1938. And lived in Canada during the war years .
Margrethe of Denmark has not been well. The Danes are related to the Windsors through queen alexandra. Not sure about the Dutch but they are all cousins however distant.
Willy looks old and annoyed.
My bf and I were having a conversation about men and hair/beards just this weekend. We think some guys if they get to the point of shaving their heads (or as good as) need some facial hair to balance it out (his BiL shaved his head ages ago – way before her needed to – and has a head like a football, he’d be much better with some facial hair). Others not so much. This beard definitely seems to age William. If you told me he’s into his 50 ‘s I’d believe you.
Scooter look as sullen and unattractive as ever. Diana definitely snatched her looks back.
He’s behind his aunt!
She is Godmother to the new Monarch.
Willy did a Big Boy Jorb!! In a SOOT! WHOO!!!
🤣
@ Catgotmytongue
Billy manages not to put his underpants on over his suit (probably due to helpful advice from his geriatric aunt), and the British press wave their gladioli in excited amazement.
Clearly, the bar is in hell.
I see his struggle beard, his terrible posture, and his wrinkled suit. And I look at his contemporaries, Crown Princes and Princesses of Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Spain, Japan… and William just doesn’t look like he belongs among them.
This man of royal & noble blood just looks like a middle aged guy with not much formal education who works in retail somewhere.
William looks out of place among his peers in a way that not even Edward VIII managed.
And that’s a problem.
He lacks in dignity. He lacks in self awareness. He lacks in gravitas.
All the qualities one requires of a monarch, do not reside within him.
Forget the screeching about whatever it is H&M are doing or not doing. That’s just a focus distraction from the real issue the press and palaces don’t want to deal with.
That issue being, that William, Prince of Wales, is wholly unfit to ever be king, and the entire world sees it.
He’s actually around 5 years younger then Victoria of Sweden
That is astonishing, @Lauren. My goodness, what’s on the inside seeps through to the outer layer. He looks about 25 years older. Egads.
People age, period. William clearly isn’t committed to sunscreen, doesn’t have a 10 step skin care routine, and doesn’t get Botox and fillers. That’s his choice and it’s fine.
Prince Carl of Sweden, oh my. That man is gorgeous. (As is his wife.)
I was just going to say the same!
He’s a big game hunter, which makes him a garbage human being. I used to think he was gorgeous too.
Given her recent double lung transplant MM shouldn’t be attending events like this especially without a mask, but then nothing about MM’s life suggests she’ll be good at following medical guidance
She was in the hospital last week. I am sure her doctors discussed with her what she can do at the funeral. She looked good, and took it as easy as possible.
William looks rumpled, as usual.
That man cannot ever wear a suit adequately.
Half the point of Eton is to be good at wearing a suit.
William desperately needs a Jeeves.
How come other royals came with their spouses but Willy couldn’t get kitty to come with him. Dear Robert just told us how happy these two were and yet
I don’t think Scooter wanted Keen with him.
Yeah you’re right, he doesn’t want her around, and Anne was already going so it balanced out. And I’m sure he’d rather be with his aunt anyway, much less annoying and embarrassing.
Looks like Charlene there in front of the Dutch royals. Odd that Albert isn’t in the frame.
He was there. You can see his left shoulder in the frame. He wore a uniform.