Prince William joined other royals at King Harald’s funeral in Norway

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Today was the state funeral for King Harald V of Norway. The funeral was attended by senior members of many royal houses from Sweden, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom. I’m including pics of Prince William, who only confirmed his attendance a few days ago, and Princess Anne. I’m also adding some pics of King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel, as well as Prince Carl-Philip and his wife Princess Sofia. Norway’s new king Haakon walked behind his father’s casket. Haakon’s wife, Mette-Marit, joined him.

King Harald V of Norway is being honored with a state funeral, 12 days after his death at age 89.

Members of Norway’s royal family, as well as royals and government officials from around the world, gathered in Oslo on Wednesday, Sept. 9, for the ceremony at Oslo Cathedral.

Members of Norway’s royal family took part in the procession to Oslo Cathedral from Slottskapellet, a chapel in the Royal Palace, where the King’s coffin was lying in state. Around 200,000 people were reported by the BBC to have lined the procession route. As the coffin arrived at the Cathedral, all that could be heard was the solemn peel of bells amid the hushed crowd.

The funeral was held using the Church of Norway’s traditional funeral liturgy, with Olav Fykse Tveit, presiding bishop of the Church of Norway, conducting the service. Prince William was at the service, representing his father King Charles, 77. Also there in a personal capacity was William’s aunt, Princess Anne, as she’s the godmother of the new King Haakon.

After the funeral service, King Harald’s coffin will be transported to the Fortress for a private funeral service attended by a small number of family members, foreign royals and others. The Norwegian monarch will be buried at Akershus, where many members of the family — including Harald’s parents, King Olav and Crown Princess Martha — are also buried.