P6: Duchess Meghan ‘had just one conversation’ with The Gentlemen’s casting director

Just days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their plans to move back to the UK, Tina Brown announced in her Fresh Hell Substack that Meghan had basically only agreed to move back because she had scored an acting job. Soon after, gossip settled on The Gentlemen, which films in the Cotswolds and would be a somewhat natural fit for Meghan, I guess. Except that all of the rumors amounted to nothing – there was no offer, no script, no contract, no audition. In fact, Variety reported on August 26th that the whole thing started as Guy Ritchie throwing out some ideas:
The real story behind Meghan’s potential appearance on the show, Variety has learned from a well-placed source with knowledge of the situation, is that it was an “incredibly nascent concept” — so nascent, it was hardly considered “real on any level.” Effectively, Ritchie threw out the duchess’ name while brainstorming ideas, well before the royal couple announced they were relocating back to the U.K. Meghan’s was just one of “a smorgasbord of names” Ritchie mentioned, says the source: there was certainly no suggestion of contracts about to be signed. The source was puzzled as to how Meghan had even heard about Ritchie’s suggestion unless she’d had direct conversations with him (if she did, the source wasn’t aware of them). The idea may also have been shared via their agents, since they’re both repped by WME.
Around this time, I developed a theory that Ritchie and his team actually used Meghan’s name to promote the second season (which premiered last week) and ensure that Netflix greenlit a third season, which Netflix did just days into the Meghan rumor mill. Well, weeks later, Page Six now claims that there was one conversation… and Meghan was the one who took it too far.
It appears as though someone jumped the gun. Meghan Markle never had a role in Guy Ritchie‘s series “The Gentlemen” — but rather misinterpreted a casual conversation with a casting director as an offer to be on the show, Page Six Hollywood has learned. The lost in translation moment became an international incident worthy of a royal “Curb Your Enthusiasm” episode.
The trouble all began on Aug. 21, when Deadline published an “exclusive” report that Markle was in “preliminary conversations to join Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series ‘The Gentlemen’ for Season 3.” For most of the day, that language stood, according to seven subsequent captures on the Wayback Machine. But then, the wording was tweaked to “in talks to join Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series ‘The Gentlemen’ for Season 3.”
Preliminary conversations vs. in talks is an important distinction. In trade lingo, conversations are usually just that, while talks usually mean an offer has been made. Negotiations mean the agent has come back with a counteroffer. And “signed on” means the deal has closed.
Why Deadline strengthened its verbiage remains a mystery. Perhaps it was because former New Yorker editor Tina Brown was teeing up her own item on Substack that posted the following day. Brown wrote: “The casting … has been withdrawn. The backlash in the UK was so intense, it became untenable to go forward.”
Sources tell Page Six Hollywood that the Duchess of Sussex never actually had an offer and had just one conversation with the series casting director. “She took it as an offer. And it wasn’t,” says one insider. “And [she and Prince Harry] thought it would be helpful in the moment for there to be a reason for their move.”
Another source concurs that there was never a formal offer but counters that the interest in Markle joining the cast was initiated by Ritchie himself. WME, which reps both Markle and Ritchie, did not respond to a request for comment.
One source who has worked with the couple calls the entire Megxit arc a bungled effort to control the narrative. “They can’t help themselves.”
So now, after The Gentlemen’s Season 2 has premiered and Season 3 has been greenlit, magically all of the speculation about Meghan came from Meghan herself, because she confused one conversation with a genuine offer? Yeah, I don’t think that’s what happened at all. Of course, even when people believed that she was close to booking the job, I still didn’t believe that this was “the reason” why she agreed to live in the UK. I think Guy Ritchie probably did pitch her name as a possible “get” for the third season, and maybe there were some calls within WME and Netflix. But make no mistake, ALL of the speculation helped Ritchie and the show. It was all promotion.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
So Meghan, who’s been in this business for years, has representation and is a producer herself, thought a conversation was an offer, not going through the usual channels and negotiations. Ok. Was a bridge for sale also part of the conversation? Why are they still trying to push this story? Meghan doesn’t even move like that. This could have been basic networking for all we know.
I was going to say the same thing. It was always laughable that the media was claiming the move was for a role. But even more so that now they’re claiming the move is based on a conversation. No contact but Meghan was going to rearrange her life for this.
And again, how much did Guy Ritchie pay Tina Brown to place that viral gossip item?
And that was about a couple of complimentary tickets to a taping.
It’s a fun show but although I would love to see her play a villainess, I doubt that would be up her alley. At all. She’s too Mom-Core right now.
this is such crap. tina brown is the one who ran with the little bit of gossip she received and blew it beyond proportion. meghan would never speak with tina brown (or I hope not) as she is horrific, so likely tina got it second or third hand, and now p6 (murdoch owned) has circled back to blame it on meghan, when it’s actually a mix of tina browns fault, plus perhaps others not wanting to shut down the rumors, and everyone trying to cash in on anit-meghan clickbate.
And, again, Meghan has said nothing about this (or anything else). I wonder if her plan is “I’m just going to let these fools write and then immediately contradict their own stories. Punch themselves out fighting their own articles.”
Somebody on the show’s team used Meghan to promote the show and likes of Tina Brown fell for it. That’s all.
Yup. And Tina fell hard. She needs to pull people to her work, and Meghan pulls big numbers.
The usual suspects always frame Meghan as desperately clawing her way up because they look down on a Black woman marrying their favorite Prince of England. Meghan is a pro who is represented by one of the biggest talent agencies in existence. WME isn’t going to comment, because they know what happened, and they aren’t going to throw Ritchie under the bus.
This does look like someone on Guy Ritchie’s team opened their big mouths about a passing thought hoping that the spark would ignite publicity. Times in the creative circles are desperate now with all of the changes in the industry, and I can imagine someone in Ritchie’s circle is being chastised/fired or promoted and praised behind this as we speculate. Bad publicity is good as they say in Hollywood. WME is probably telling Meghan not to give it air, so don’t comment.
It’s going to be ages before they premier season 3. Probably earliest Winter/Spring 2028. (so shooting next Summer/Fall)
It actually would be kinda cool if she made surprise appearance in it! If only they could secretly film – but few can keep their mouth shut when it’s regarding Meghan. – not her fault!
PS – Just recalled all the articles this summer about how Netflix was suffering because people weren’t tuning in to 2nd seasons of Netflix shows.
Mostly because they were getting fed up with the long waits between seasons or with getting invested in a show only to have it canceled before the story was finished.
Many people wait to binge an entire series if they don’t have an attachment to the story.
Hmmmm – maybe Netflix is who started the rumor to add heat to The Gentleman’s S2 premier. Stranger things have happened.