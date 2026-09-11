Prince Harry has been confirmed to speak at this year’s Clinton Global Initiative

In September 2024, Prince Harry returned to the US after a week in the UK, where he made visits to his charities and saw some mates. His UK visit that year got a lot of melodramatic coverage in the British media. But then things got even funnier after Harry returned to the US and immediately announced plans to go to New York for meetings around the opening of the United Nations General Assembly. Harry had events around Sentebale, Travalyst, Archewell, the Diana Award and more. He also gave a major speech about social media and the Parents Network at the Clinton Global Initiative. As you can guess, Trauma Blender Island was absolutely furious about all of that. Well, now that Harry has moved back to the UK, surely he needs permission from his father and brother to say anything in public, right? Wrong! Harry is flying back to New York in a few weeks to make his second appearance at the Clinton Global Initiative.
Former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are tapping Prince Harry, World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, TV personality and entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and celebrity science educator Bill Nye for this year’s Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting.
The lineup for the yearly gathering in New York — scheduled for Sept. 22-23, during the United Nations General Assembly week — was announced Thursday.
“This year’s meeting is organized around the theme ‘How Do We Get It Right?’, charting out an affirmative vision for the future amidst rising turmoil, division, and continued cuts to government funding,” the organization, founded by the 42nd president in 2005, said in a news release.
It’s not the first time that Harry — who recently made headlines for returning to the U.K. with his family after living for six years in California — has served as a Clinton Global Initiative meeting headliner. In 2024, the British royal family member spoke at the event and warned of an “epidemic” among young people created by social media platforms that he described as “designed to create addiction.”
Nye and Banga have also previously participated in the Clintons’ annual summit.
According to the Clinton Global Initiative, issues on this year’s agenda include “mitigating the risks” of artificial intelligence and “driving innovation,” climate and energy resilience, democracy and “what it takes to rebuild trust, safeguard civic institutions and protect journalists when headlines and algorithms constantly emphasize our differences,” as well as humanitarian response efforts, economic opportunities and health and “sustaining research and innovation at a moment when funding and trust are both under strain.”
Other participants announced Thursday include Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and former Iraqi President Barham Salih, Octopus Energy Group CEO Greg Jackson, content creator Aaron Parnas, and Omidyar Network CEO Michele Jawando.
I’m really glad he was invited to speak at another CGI. I’m sure he was asked to speak on a particular subject, and given the theme, my prediction is that he’s probably going to keep talking about the dangers of social media, and probably AI as well. Either that or he’ll talk about Travalyst and eco-business? But he’s got a lot on his plate. I wouldn’t be surprised if he had other meetings and appearances in New York as well, especially around the UNGA opening.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I hope meghan and the children if they stay in the UK when harry leaves will get full security. Harrys birth family or some of them are not to be trusted. I think the Spencer’s wil look out for them.
Meghan is doing this for Harry. It’s an enormous sacrifice for her. He had better appreciate it.
Yes she is, but there are limits if there are threats to her and the children. And the more negative comments and watching “caring” Scooter preach.
Stop this nonsense. They have made joint decisions throughout their married life, they both give up a lot for each other. Harry gave up everything he had ever been made to believe in for Meghan. Their relationship is strong and they each support each other. The remarks about Harry would not make Meghan happy. We are better than that.
He probably has full support from the Clinton’s themselves about his and his familys security situation and fighting for it. The Clinton’s were very fond of diana
I know he is supposed to be one of ours, (British) but it is good to see him doing good, wherever he is. Don’t know why Charles has got so stroppy. Harry doesn’t claim to be representing the royals, it is the media that call him pseudo royal. Why can’t they just accept that he likes doing good. He is not pretending to be a royal. Although of course he is a royal, It wasn’t his fault he was born to the Late Princess of Wales.
Didn’t Alison Boshoff say that Harry wasn’t going to be travelling back and forth to the US and that he was going to be staying home with the children while Meghan visited the US? The British press is going to send photographers to follow his every move in NYC and some to spy on Meghan in the UK while he’s away.
Yes. Harry was going to do the school run and attend rugby games lol.
All these speaking engagements make it clear why Harry cannot be speaking as a part of the royal family. He is speaking for himself, as a private citizen, and can say anything he wants to say. If he had to coordinate what he had to say with the government (PM) that would be awkward, since he says and does whatever he wants anyway.
But he hasn’t been speaking on behalf of the Royal Family since 2020. He’s continuing the work he was doing when he was based in the US.
Never let a few facts get in the way of most of British newspapers, they don’t.
His father cooperated with a memoir back in the 90s when his mother was still Queen and he was decades away from becoming King. He spilled some tea. I would say it’s arguably more problematic for the actual heir to the crown to do this than it is for a second son who is 5th in line to give some speeches on things like mental health and veterans’ affairs?
Charles siblings complained about that authorized biography. But it’s odd that it is rarely brought up anymore.
Flying between the UK and NYC isn’t that bad. It’s a significantly shorter flight than the one to California, and you cross fewer time zones. My husband flies from Texas to CA on business fairly often, and he finds even that flight and two hour time difference to be a little tough. Granted, he’s older than Harry and flying commercial, but still.
What I’d really like to see is Harry speak at one of the big ones, like the billionaire’s hangout Sun Valley featured in the TV series Succession. Is anyone still looking for the Clinton Global Initiative? No shade for Harry but it’s been a while since that was a “get” event right?
What?
When I saw that stupid letter from Chuckie Cheese one of my first thoughts was that BP found out he’d be speaking at events around UNGA and they were panicking. I agree that I don’t think this will be the only event and these people are going to meltdown even further. I really don’t think Harry and Meghan are going to change that much from what they’ve been doing the last couple years which means he will continue to have a lot of public work and Meghan will continue running her business and come outside sporadically when SHE chooses to.
I do wonder if Harry has decided to keep letting BP know what he’s doing and then of course they are losing it over how much he has coming up which is going to make the Wales look bad and then make them more upset that he is doing more than them while living in the UK.
No, he has NOT been keeping them informed, especially because he knows that they will do everything they can to leak and sabotage his work and security arrangements. However, I do think that both BP and KP have been monitoring the Sussexes’ activities for years, and tracking their dealings with major organisations and governments around the world, in order to interfere and also to schedule busywork photo-ops on those same dates, usually on related issues, to get into the same news bulletins.
BP/KP clearly realised that they were being shut out from such information *in the UK* – hence the inclusion in the stupid letter that government and other organisations should direct their queries to BP regarding future cooperation with the Sussexes. It’s the only way they can get news about what Harry and Meghan are planning to do. It’s none of their business, of course, and I hope these bodies continue to do what they have always done and liaise directly with the Sussexes’ team with no leaks, but we shall see.
They tried and failed to get details of all of Meghan’s business dealings and appearances in the US and even in Australia, and the same with Harry’s appearances. They never know, for example, when he’s going to do something with the US Navy or military, and it upsets them mightily. They are trying to prevent any such activities on UK soil. Now that they know that Harry will be in New York, they will be hounding various bodies to find out what else he will be doing and who he will be meeting and trying to block as many as they can, especially if the British embassy/consulate will be involved.
Can anybody explain what happened to Diana after the divorce in relation to any RF imposed restrictions on what she could or couldn’t do publicly or will I have to wait for her brother ‘s book to find out? As in I’m a Brit and I can’t remember the late Queen issuing any guidance letter as regards Diana as a nonworking royal? Was she to expected to live in a cave and stop using her talents or platform to help others?
She had to give up many of the charities (that she had sponsored as a royal). As I recall.
The British Government wanted to use her cloud.
There were talks between Mayor and Diana regarding an official role. They wanted to highlight her humanitarian work and her involvement in international affairs.
At that time Buckingham Palace issued a statement that she would still be considered a member of the royal family, although divorced from Charles, and would continue to receive invitations to state and national public occasions at the request of the government. That pretty much sounds like half-in/half-out. She didn’t and wouldn’t have received any money. Moreover, Buckingham Palace really could have had the best of both worlds.
According to AI:
Defining Her Role as an International Ambassador
The government was highly motivated to utilize Diana’s immense global popularity rather than letting her become a rogue, rogue political figure or a conflicting force against the palace.
The Goal: Under John Major’s leadership, discussions were held regarding how to establish a structured, official framework for Diana to act as a roving ambassador for the UK in international affairs.
The Reality: While formal frameworks were slow to materialize because of palace sensitivities, the government did tacitly support and coordinate behind the scenes for her high-profile global humanitarian missions, such as her anti-landmine campaigning with the HALO Trust in Angola.
John Major as a Mediator and Confidant
Prime Minister Sir John Major played a uniquely direct, empathetic role in talks with Diana.
Major acted as an informal counselor and mediator during her separation and the subsequent divorce proceedings.
He frequently met with her to discuss her personal security, financial stability, and how she could navigate a life independent of traditional royal protocol while still being a state asset.
The 1997 Shift to Tony Blair’s Government
When Tony Blair and the Labour Party came to power in May 1997, the government’s approach to Diana became even more proactive.
Blair recognized her massive public capital and held private talks with her about assigning her a formal humanitarian role representing Great Britain abroad.
Blair envisioned her as a special envoy, though these plans were cut short by her tragic death.
Puh. What I remember she got 17 million pounds as a sum and 200 000 a year for her office. So if they financed a office they expected her to do some things. Not sure if there were other rules. I mean Charles would want her to dissappear.
Organisations in the UK and overseas continued to clamour for Princess Diana to visit them and champion their causes. The palace pretended to take no notice, but as Diana herself said in her interview, they worked behind the scenes to block her from continuing with her work, pretty much doing what they have been doing to the Sussexes. They notified overseas agencies and foreign governments to limit their contact and work with her, they held back and “misplaced” letters and invitations which had been sent to her, etc.
Similarly, despite the Queen saying that Harry and Meghan would always remain beloved members of her family and that she supported them doing their charity and business work and living an independent life, the other royals at BP and KP also withheld letters addressed to the Sussexes instead of passing them on. Remember how the Mail had to apologies and pay damages after claiming that Harry had not responded to a retired general about something or other and that it showed that he didn’t care about veterans, in an attempt to damage his reputation and international standing (and Invictus)? Then it turned out that Kensington Palace had never given Harry the letter? Same thing. I’ve no doubt that they saw the avalanche of mail that the Sussexes were receiving and opened them and took advantage of any opportunities or invitations which lay within, or attempted to do so. They’re still attempting to block Harry and Meghan from doing any form of high profile charity work, because they are telling the public that this is “royal” work and only “working royals” can cut ribbons and make speeches and therefore the Sussexes should be shunned if they attempt to do such work.
I’m glad Harry’s speaking at the CGI, not least because it has to burn William that he doesn’t get invited to speak at these kinds of things — and William isn’t capable anyway.
So along with his narcissism, William also has a justly deserved inferiority complex? No wonder William is so unstable, unreliable and lazy. He knows what he does can never compete with Harry’s projects. And he’s furious at Harry that the spare is superior to the heir. All those roiling feelings. No wonder he drinks and has affairs.
So along with his narcissism, William also has a justly deserved inferiority complex? No wonder William is so unstable, unreliable and lazy. He knows what he does can never compete with Harry’s projects. And he’s furious at Harry that the spare is superior to the heir. All those roiling feelings. No wonder he drinks and has affairs. And hates Harry with all his heart.