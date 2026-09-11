Prince Harry has been confirmed to speak at this year’s Clinton Global Initiative

In September 2024, Prince Harry returned to the US after a week in the UK, where he made visits to his charities and saw some mates. His UK visit that year got a lot of melodramatic coverage in the British media. But then things got even funnier after Harry returned to the US and immediately announced plans to go to New York for meetings around the opening of the United Nations General Assembly. Harry had events around Sentebale, Travalyst, Archewell, the Diana Award and more. He also gave a major speech about social media and the Parents Network at the Clinton Global Initiative. As you can guess, Trauma Blender Island was absolutely furious about all of that. Well, now that Harry has moved back to the UK, surely he needs permission from his father and brother to say anything in public, right? Wrong! Harry is flying back to New York in a few weeks to make his second appearance at the Clinton Global Initiative.

Former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are tapping Prince Harry, World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, TV personality and entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and celebrity science educator Bill Nye for this year’s Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting. The lineup for the yearly gathering in New York — scheduled for Sept. 22-23, during the United Nations General Assembly week — was announced Thursday. “This year’s meeting is organized around the theme ‘How Do We Get It Right?’, charting out an affirmative vision for the future amidst rising turmoil, division, and continued cuts to government funding,” the organization, founded by the 42nd president in 2005, said in a news release. It’s not the first time that Harry — who recently made headlines for returning to the U.K. with his family after living for six years in California — has served as a Clinton Global Initiative meeting headliner. In 2024, the British royal family member spoke at the event and warned of an “epidemic” among young people created by social media platforms that he described as “designed to create addiction.” Nye and Banga have also previously participated in the Clintons’ annual summit. According to the Clinton Global Initiative, issues on this year’s agenda include “mitigating the risks” of artificial intelligence and “driving innovation,” climate and energy resilience, democracy and “what it takes to rebuild trust, safeguard civic institutions and protect journalists when headlines and algorithms constantly emphasize our differences,” as well as humanitarian response efforts, economic opportunities and health and “sustaining research and innovation at a moment when funding and trust are both under strain.” Other participants announced Thursday include Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and former Iraqi President Barham Salih, Octopus Energy Group CEO Greg Jackson, content creator Aaron Parnas, and Omidyar Network CEO Michele Jawando.

[From The Hill]

I’m really glad he was invited to speak at another CGI. I’m sure he was asked to speak on a particular subject, and given the theme, my prediction is that he’s probably going to keep talking about the dangers of social media, and probably AI as well. Either that or he’ll talk about Travalyst and eco-business? But he’s got a lot on his plate. I wouldn’t be surprised if he had other meetings and appearances in New York as well, especially around the UNGA opening.