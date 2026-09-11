Apple Martin met her multilingual boyfriend Moshe Levi in college

It’s been a minute since we checked in on Apple Martin. Apple graduated from Vanderbilt this past spring, and she’s ready to bring her nepo-baby glory to Hollywood and beyond. She had modeling contracts and CAA representation before she even graduated from Vanderbilt. Post-graduation, she scored a print campaign for Chloe and a role in a Nancy Meyers movie. Big surprise, Apple’s life will almost definitely be as blessed as her mother’s. As it turns out, Apple also has a boyfriend. She’s been photographed out with a guy all summer, and the tabloids just figured out who he is.

Apple Martin’s longtime boyfriend is a college athlete-turned-international philanthropist named Moshe Levi, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Levi and the 22-year-old daughter of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and musician Chris Martin have been in a relationship since at least college, as they both attended and graduated from Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

Levi appears to be a year older, as he completed undergrad last April after studying economics and business. Apple, for her part, finished her schooling in May with a bachelor’s degree in law, history and society.

However, she has already modeled in multiple fashion campaigns and told Vogue in February that her “dream is to act.” (She will make her on-screen debut in Nancy Meyers’ forthcoming rom-com, “Paris Paramount.”)

Prior to attending Vanderbilt, Levi went to the English boarding school Radley College, where he played competitive football (soccer) and competitive cricket. Before that, he spent two years at the co-educational and bilingual International School of Monaco. Notably, he speaks four languages: English, Spanish, French and some Italian.

In 2019, Levi and his family — who are from Peru — launched a nonprofit organization called MOSHA, which empowers underprivileged children across Peru by providing better education opportunities.

Just like Paltrow founded lifestyle brand Goop, Levi’s mother, Orly Mekler, similarly runs the Peru-based international wellness community Global Mindfulness Group, which offers workshops and certified training courses. Apple follows Levi and his sister, Shayna Mekler, on Instagram.

Though she has not yet hard-launched her relationship, Apple did upload a photo to her Instagram Story in May that appeared to show Levi hugging her from behind. The couple has been photographed by paparazzi at least twice, including last August when they were frolicking on a Hamptons beach. As recently as this past weekend, paps caught the lovebirds kissing while out shopping on Long Island’s ritziest region.