Apple Martin met her multilingual boyfriend Moshe Levi in college

It’s been a minute since we checked in on Apple Martin. Apple graduated from Vanderbilt this past spring, and she’s ready to bring her nepo-baby glory to Hollywood and beyond. She had modeling contracts and CAA representation before she even graduated from Vanderbilt. Post-graduation, she scored a print campaign for Chloe and a role in a Nancy Meyers movie. Big surprise, Apple’s life will almost definitely be as blessed as her mother’s. As it turns out, Apple also has a boyfriend. She’s been photographed out with a guy all summer, and the tabloids just figured out who he is.
Apple Martin’s longtime boyfriend is a college athlete-turned-international philanthropist named Moshe Levi, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Levi and the 22-year-old daughter of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and musician Chris Martin have been in a relationship since at least college, as they both attended and graduated from Vanderbilt University in Nashville.
Levi appears to be a year older, as he completed undergrad last April after studying economics and business. Apple, for her part, finished her schooling in May with a bachelor’s degree in law, history and society.
However, she has already modeled in multiple fashion campaigns and told Vogue in February that her “dream is to act.” (She will make her on-screen debut in Nancy Meyers’ forthcoming rom-com, “Paris Paramount.”)
Prior to attending Vanderbilt, Levi went to the English boarding school Radley College, where he played competitive football (soccer) and competitive cricket. Before that, he spent two years at the co-educational and bilingual International School of Monaco. Notably, he speaks four languages: English, Spanish, French and some Italian.
In 2019, Levi and his family — who are from Peru — launched a nonprofit organization called MOSHA, which empowers underprivileged children across Peru by providing better education opportunities.
Just like Paltrow founded lifestyle brand Goop, Levi’s mother, Orly Mekler, similarly runs the Peru-based international wellness community Global Mindfulness Group, which offers workshops and certified training courses. Apple follows Levi and his sister, Shayna Mekler, on Instagram.
Though she has not yet hard-launched her relationship, Apple did upload a photo to her Instagram Story in May that appeared to show Levi hugging her from behind. The couple has been photographed by paparazzi at least twice, including last August when they were frolicking on a Hamptons beach. As recently as this past weekend, paps caught the lovebirds kissing while out shopping on Long Island’s ritziest region.
Apple dating a guy she met in college is arguably the most normal part of her life thus far. That being said, he sounds like he was handpicked by Gwyneth!! Someone educated in Monaco and England, then he ends up at Vanderbilt? From a Spanish-speaking family? With a mother involved in the wellness community? Please, Gwyneth looooves him. I’ll admit that I like this for Apple too – I hope she continues to date normal-ish non-celebrity guys.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin’s boyfriend revealed as college athlete-turned-international philanthropist https://t.co/teZ9LRLFDc pic.twitter.com/3bqnDXnDYU
— Page Six (@PageSix) September 10, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Her lip filler detracts from her natural beauty.
It really does. The lip filler looks ridiculous.
So does the wonky eye just like her mother.
wide-set eyes often look like one is drifting, per the ophthalmologist for my wide-set-eyed kid, but they are not actually wonky at all.
What?! With those lips, she looks like a fish, not beautiful.
She has no rizz as a model. So that’s what’s missing and that’s why she looks so plain.
Her lips look wonky or deformed… can she fix this
What natural beauty? She’s thin and blond, but otherwise I don’t see it. Those eyes that look like they’re migrating to the side of her head like a flounder are really something.
And he’s cute in a delicate, twee way, just like dad. Wonder what kinda accent he has.
She seems to be just as nice as her mother. Not at all.
I don’t think he’s “normal.” It sounds like he’s from a very wealthy family.
100%
Labeling a 23-year-old recent graduate as an international philanthropist is a massive exaggeration. This seems to pertain more to PR, networking, and a very specific, narrow demographic in Peru.
It means he’s working for his ultra wealthy family’s foundation. Kid with his background at Vanderbilt shows perhaps not the most motivated learner. Not slagging on Vanderbilt! Would be great if Gwyneth were pushing Apple down this route, instead of modeling and acting.
I’m so disheartened by these nepo babies who are perfectly lovely, but but without the spark that their parent(s) had.
If he actually was a collegiate athlete, that would have dictated where he went to college because even the most talented have to go where they are recruited
Booooooooring
Gwyneth had a fling with the-then Prince Felipe of Spain.
My bet is if Felipe & Letizia had sons, Gwyn would hustle like no tomorrow for Apple.
Aha, so now we know why Paltrow was sabotaging Meghan—because no one can convince me that her “Meghan-style breakfast” wasn’t a deliberate dig. I’d bet the subsequent “non-apology” happened at the urging of someone influential in the Montecito circle, like Oprah. Meghan agreed to take part, but she didn’t act like herself; she stuffed her mouth with pastry to show she couldn’t speak. To me, it came across as: “Fine, I was supposed to show up, so I did, but don’t expect anything more from me.”
It must be tough for Paltrow having Duchess Meghan as a neighbor, seeing as that was probably the title *she* was meant to have… :)))
Eh, I have a fondness for her, I remember when she was born! I like that this guy (well, his family) has an organization that helps others. Here’s hoping Apple gains a passion for philanthropy and helping others… and not just shilling products to make money.
Moshe Levi speaks no Hebrew?
I wondered that too! And then I dipped into a brief and fascinating history lesson of Peru’s Jewish community. It’s possible he reads Hebrew but is not conversational in modern Hebrew so they don’t count it.
He was raised in Peru so it’s not that surprising to me. Most Jews outside of Israel don’t speak it. The more religious ones learn how to read it and pray in it, but that’s not like being able to hold a conversation. And even in Israel, it’s not that hard to get by in English.
What I find interesting is that she’s basically dating a dude with the same name as her brother. I know it happens, but yikes. I’ll never date dudes with my brothers’ names. Hope my soulmate isn’t named Steve.
A 23 year old “international philanthropist” who went to boarding school in England and then Monaco sounds totally “normal”.
I hope she has more presence in motion than she does in still pictures.
This is the type I’d’ expect her to date.
Maybe when she gets successful in movies she’ll move on to Jacob Elordi, everyone’s go-to. Gwyneth probably doesn’t mind either type.
*sigh*
*Face in hand*
I’m already bored.
They do look snuggly and cute together!
Let’s not make her into somebody she not! A no talented actress like her mother