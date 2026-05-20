Apple Martin has already been cast in her first film, directed by Nancy Meyers

Apple Martin is having one hell of a 2026. She wrapped up her undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt and graduated a few weeks ago. Before graduation, she already signed up for representation from CAA, and she was steadily booking modeling jobs throughout college. Her latest modeling job is for Chloe, and she stars in Chloe’s print campaign (which came out around her Vanderbilt graduation). Well, Apple has barely had time to take a graduation trip and she’s already booking acting jobs. Everything’s coming up nepo baby!

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter, Apple Martin, is set to make her feature-film debut. The 22-year-old was announced to be joining the star-studded cast of Nancy Meyers’ upcoming comedy, which has been categorized as semi-autobiographical in nature for the Parent Trap writer and director.

Deadline shared news of her casting alongside Arrested Development’s Tony Hale and National Lampoon’s Vacation star Beverly D’Angelo on Monday, May 18.

The role marks Martin’s first since appearing in an episode of the HBO show Rooster. She has previously worked as a model for brands like Chloé and Gap, and is currently celebrating her graduation from Vanderbilt University with a degree in law, history and society.

While Martin previously had plans to go to law school, she told Vogue in February that she now wants to follow in her mom’s footsteps after getting out of her “rebellious ‘I don’t wanna be like my parents’ type of phase.”

“I don’t wanna be a singer,” she said, despite noting that she does like to sing, like her Coldplay frontman dad. “I like musical theater, but getting onstage by yourself to sing is so terrifying.”

“I love dancing and I love acting,” she continued. “My dream is to act.”

Now, Martin is making that dream come true in comedy legend Meyers’ next movie, which she said is “about a group of people making a film and the magic and mystery of what we do” in a March 2023 Instagram post. The movie will mark her first since 2015’s The Intern and stars Penélope Cruz, Kieran Culkin, Erin Doherty, Jude Law and Owen Wilson. Like with many of her films, Meyers will both write and direct.