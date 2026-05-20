Apple Martin has already been cast in her first film, directed by Nancy Meyers

Apple Martin is having one hell of a 2026. She wrapped up her undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt and graduated a few weeks ago. Before graduation, she already signed up for representation from CAA, and she was steadily booking modeling jobs throughout college. Her latest modeling job is for Chloe, and she stars in Chloe’s print campaign (which came out around her Vanderbilt graduation). Well, Apple has barely had time to take a graduation trip and she’s already booking acting jobs. Everything’s coming up nepo baby!
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter, Apple Martin, is set to make her feature-film debut. The 22-year-old was announced to be joining the star-studded cast of Nancy Meyers’ upcoming comedy, which has been categorized as semi-autobiographical in nature for the Parent Trap writer and director.
Deadline shared news of her casting alongside Arrested Development’s Tony Hale and National Lampoon’s Vacation star Beverly D’Angelo on Monday, May 18.
The role marks Martin’s first since appearing in an episode of the HBO show Rooster. She has previously worked as a model for brands like Chloé and Gap, and is currently celebrating her graduation from Vanderbilt University with a degree in law, history and society.
While Martin previously had plans to go to law school, she told Vogue in February that she now wants to follow in her mom’s footsteps after getting out of her “rebellious ‘I don’t wanna be like my parents’ type of phase.”
“I don’t wanna be a singer,” she said, despite noting that she does like to sing, like her Coldplay frontman dad. “I like musical theater, but getting onstage by yourself to sing is so terrifying.”
“I love dancing and I love acting,” she continued. “My dream is to act.”
Now, Martin is making that dream come true in comedy legend Meyers’ next movie, which she said is “about a group of people making a film and the magic and mystery of what we do” in a March 2023 Instagram post. The movie will mark her first since 2015’s The Intern and stars Penélope Cruz, Kieran Culkin, Erin Doherty, Jude Law and Owen Wilson. Like with many of her films, Meyers will both write and direct.
It’s crazy that Nancy Meyers hasn’t made a movie in over a decade, but it’s not for lack of trying – several years ago, she was supposed to make some kind of mega-budget rom-com but the studios balked at the cost. So here we are – will this film get made? Perhaps, perhaps not. For Apple, I’m sure this isn’t the only film she’ll book this year. And of course she’s going into acting now! She was never going to pursue anything else.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Maybe she’s an interesting person, maybe she’s even a decent actress, but I have nepo overload.
I have no ill will towards nepo babies, but man, I just want to see more non-connected people make it in the industry. That’s what I want to see more of. And instead it feels like less and less of that.
Agree. I mean other than Conor Storrie and Hudson Williams I can’t think of anyone in recent years who has literally “come from nowhere” and has not had some family connection to the industry.
I normally love Nancy Meyers films but I’ll probably give this one a miss purely because of this casting.
They’re the only ones I can think of off the top of my head as well. Maybe people should start looking at talent outside of Hollywood?
I mean, she does actually look like a model. She has huge eyes and a swan-like neck. I have no idea if she can act, though.
Lol these people. She’s very average, she cant light up a fashion show. She will be terrible. But nepos gotta nepo. I hope she’s mocked endlessly. Getting jobs that way means you should endlessly mocked . She’s clearly boring. Im waiting for the trashing
The problem with the nepo babies is that their faces are never as interestIng as their parents’ We are drowning in bland
To be fair I think her mom is very bland. She’s much more interesting. Appearance wise
I think her mom has a consistency to her face, if that makes any sense. She looks consistently the same in photos
Apple Martin looks different from photo to photo. I’m not sure if that’s because of her lip filler thigh. There are shots where she reminds me too much of Ivanka Trump (like the vibe, more than how she actually looks).
Her grandmother is the one with the interesting face
The only exceptions to this I can think of are Jamie Lee Curtis, Carrie Fisher and Liza Minnelli. They hit the genetic jackpot when it came to inheriting looks from both their parents in a combination that works in person and on film. Modern nepo babies, I tend to agree.
I note all three can /could also act which back in the day was a requirement too. It doesn’t necessarily seem to be today.
She gives me Lily Rose Depp vibes.
Well. We shall soon discover if she has the chops.
So is Beverly D’Angelo playing the Nancy Myers character? I haven’t seen her in anything in ages so I hope so. More lead parts for older women please! The premise actually sounds interesting as Nancy and her ex husband were writing partners in all kinds of great films (Private Benjamin, Father of the Bride, Parent Trap) and she didn’t start directing and coming into her own until they split. Sounds like Apple will mainly be a bit player in this big ensemble but she gets massively more publicity than other nepo-daughters who have actually been leads already, such as West Duchuvny and Harlow Jane. She has Gwyneth’s luck for not starting small since after all GP’s debut was a Steven Spielberg movie.
I’m happy to hear Nancy Meyers is back.👏👏👏
But, it’s also a reminder that we lost Diane Keaton.😢😢😢
Apple is the epitome of conventionally attractive and an uber nepo like Dakota Johnson (who weirdly was her defacto step-mom for years). Nepo Mom won an Oscar at 26. Who’s got Oscar at 25 for Apple on their bingo card?
With all these jobs she’s getting, for Apple, “the struggle continues.” (To coin a phrase from the days of the 1960s Civil Rights).
We have Anya-Taylor Joy at home.
I want to see who she starts dating…
It was Gwyneths dating life that might have set her apart a bit from the other nepo babies. I can’t think of someone today who is like Brad Pitt or Ben Affleck or even Chris Martin…
Ooh good points. I think she’ll go Swifty and date moody Brits.
She’s gonna need a better PR team. The vibes are not great.
This roll-out is weird. We haven’t see her in anything yet but she’s being pushed like she’s already starred in 10 movies.
I feel even Dakota Johnson had to kind of “earn” her way into public consciousness before getting this kind of publicity.
IDK. That was so weird. She picked soft core porn to launch her career. TBF her father wasn’t a Chris Martin level celeb by that point, and her mother – although descended from Hollywood royalty – had a lack luster career. Maybe Dakota had to work harder. Apple also did the wise thing of going to a brand name university giving her a boost in allure. Smart and classy.
We’re not really certain if Apple might not turn up in a movie like that either though. At some point, all actors star in something most of us would consider strange. Even prestige actors like Emma Stone do scenes that make me go wtf sometimes — they clearly view the world differently.
It’s nice Apple got her degree but that really has no bearing on whether I’d go see someone in something. Natalie Portman went to Harvard, but that doesn’t stop me from shutting off the tv when she stars in a truly boring movie I can’t sit through.
@thinking It definitely seems like they’re “hard selling” her before she’s even actually done anything (aside from a couple modeling gigs), I’m already getting Apple fatigue. They need to cool it and allow her to actually prove herself and her place in the industry.
I knew who Dakota Johnson was before I learned who her parents were. I loved the show Ben & Kate and was disappointed when it was cancelled after only one season. She was so funny and charming in that, and after looking into her to see if she’d been in anything else is when I discovered her Hollywood lineage (Johnson is a pretty common/generic name so I never made the connection).
She is very strange looking for someone born from two conventionally attractive people.
I don’t care if nepo babies get on the train. I mean, they are there at the train station after all. So no ill intent, but that child is vacuous and vapid. No expression, nothing behind the eyes. I find that rather shocking. But evidently she will be given absolutely every opportunity to make it and develop her “craft”.
Does she have any talent as an actress, only time will tell. I love good acting and discovering an actor new to me. I can vividly the excitement of seeing Body Heat and loving Bill Hurt, Kathleen Turner and Mickey Rourke in a small role. That was in 1981 when there was no social media so you were dependent on print and TV interviews for promotion of actors. A decade later I saw Annette Benning in Postcards. She has ONE scene opposite La Streep and I was like, who IS she, she is going to be a major star. None of the actors mentioned in this post were nepo babies just talented and in good movies. The same with Ed Norton in Primal Fear giving two distinct performances and fooling me!! I don’t care who your parents are all I care about is talent and being entertained whether your are acting or singing.