Princess Kate’s Italy trip shows that she’s ‘upping her game’ & is ‘back in business’

When the Princess of Wales went missing for several months in 2024, I realized something important about the state of the left-behind Windsors, and the state of Kate as well. While it’s true that Kate doesn’t do much and her work numbers have always been meager, if something happened to her, it really would be the end of the monarchy. To lose one Princess of Wales is a tragedy – to lose two princesses would be an extinction event for the institution. The institution seemed to come to that conclusion as well, eventually. They realized that the public needs to know that Kate is alive and the public needs to see Kate every so often, and so that was the arrangement that all parties agreed to. More than two years later, it feels like the institution is trying to renegotiate the terms and force Kate to do more, to be seen more often. This push comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have traveled to a dozen countries in the past five years, and after the Sussexes consistently outshine the left-behinds. So, Kate was sent to Italy, and now she’s being praised to the hilt. From People Magazine’s cover story:
The Italy trip represents a new chapter for Kate: “She knows the eyes of the world are on her,” Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Ailsa Anderson tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “It is a clear signal she is back in business.”
Kate’s trip overshadowed the state opening of Parliament: “There’s no denying that everyone concerned has been missing the princess’s star quality. She is a huge draw wherever she goes,” says Russell Myers, author of William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story. “Catherine is undoubtedly a central force in the monarchy’s popularity and ability to achieve its goals and move forward. There is no better time for her to return.” Adds Anderson: “She is our future Queen. As Queen Elizabeth used to say, you have to be seen to be believed. She is glamorous, she is beautiful. She is warm and approachable. On the back of the King’s successful visit to the States, William and Kate are upping their game.”
Italians love Kate: Teachers wiped away tears after she left, as comparisons to Princess Diana surfaced repeatedly. “She is like Diana was,” says local reporter Paulo Rosato. “Here in Italy, we need a good story — a good representation of family.”
A throbbing wound in the background: Kate’s return comes at a delicate moment for the monarchy. While King Charles, 77, has helped steady the institution through his U.S. visit and high- profile appearances despite his ongoing cancer treatment, the royal family continues navigating the lingering fallout surrounding the former Prince Andrew’s arrest in February tied to his connection to Jeffrey Epstein, alongside the years-long rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “It will always be a throbbing wound in the background,” says Anderson.
Threadbare monarchy: The slimmed-down monarchy is increasingly looking threadbare, with William, 43, and Kate remaining its youngest senior working royals, a stark reminder of how heavily the institution now relies on them to carry its future. All while George, Charlotte and Louis remain years away from public roles of their own. “Princess Anne and the other senior working royals are all stretched thin — and none of them are young,” says Catherine Mayer, author of the upcoming Divide and Rule. “William and Catherine carry the whole thing.”
Fragile monarchy: Mayer describes the back-to-back overseas appearances by Charles and Kate as “a one-two punch” by the palace. “At the point the King went to America, the main theme was the fragility of the monarchy — and the fragility of the two of them,” she says. “If you have the sense of them both fully back — doing it well — that shifts the perception.”
More travel: More trips abroad are expected to follow, including a possible appearance alongside William in the U.S. this summer for the World Cup and celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the nation’s independence, as well as at the sixth Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai later this year. If she attends, it would mark Kate’s first Earthshot ceremony since the couple traveled to Boston for the event in 2022. “She is an impeccable force for good, a fantastic standard- bearer—not just for the royal family but for the country,” says a family friend.
Steadying the ship: “For the moment, after that period of unprecedented turbulence, they are doing a very good job of making it look like the ship is steady,” says Mayer. “That is why Kate is so important.”
[From People]
As I said last week, the Italian trip was fine. Kate got a great reception, the photo-ops were solid, the palace clowns stayed on-message and Kate didn’t have any tricky agenda beyond “going outside and doing photo-ops.” Would the institution have preferred for Kate to visit a Commonwealth country? For sure. But they also know that Kate has to be treated delicately or else. That’s why the rest of the year will be interesting – my prediction is still that Kate will somehow get out of traveling to the US in July, but sure, she’ll probably go to India. I’m also curious to see if Kate makes it to all of the June and July events coming up in the UK, like Royal Ascot (she pulled out of Ascot at the last minute last year).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Cover courtesy of People.
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13/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales was welcomed to the city at Reggio Emilia’s Town Hall. The Princess was formally met by Mayor Marco Massari before proceeding inside to his office for an official meeting with the city’s civic leaders. Her Royal Highness then moved into the Piazza Camillo Prampolini, where she greeted members of the local community.,Image: 1098589868, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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13/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Loris Malaguzzi International Centre, the principal hub for the promotion and teaching of the Reggio Emilia Approach. Her Royal Highness met educators and practitioners to learn more about the philosophy and principles that underpin this globally respected educational model. The Princess then took part in an immersive clay atelier workshop.,Image: 1098633512, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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14/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales during a visit to a rural agriturismo to reflect on her experiences during the trip and celebrate the power of intergenerational connection. Her Royal Highness spent time with families from the surrounding area to explore how whole communities come together to support children as they grow. The Princess then joined the team at Al Vigneto in preparing lunch. Joining The Princess at the agriturismo were many of the individuals she met throughout her visit to Italy, representing the different organisations and voices she had encountered.,Image: 1098940585, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Catherine, Princess of Wales, waves as she arrives at the city hall, as part of a two-day visit to the region, in Reggio Emilia, Italy
Where: Reggio Emilia, Italy
When: 13 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales is welcomed to the city at Reggio Emilia’s Town Hall during the first day of her visit to Reggio Emilia on May 13, 2026 in Italy.
The Princess of Wales is visiting the city in Northern Italy as The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood expands internationally.
During her visit, she will explore leading approaches to early child development, which focuses on creativity, relationships and hands-on discovery.
Where: Reggio Emilia, Italy
When: 13 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales in Italy on the second day of her visit, visiting Remida, the city’s ‘creative recycling centre’, where she met with local business leaders who support early childhood by
providing materials to use in pre-schools
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Reggio Emilia, Italy
When: 14 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales in Italy on the second day of her visit, visiting Remida, the city’s ‘creative recycling centre’, where she met with local business leaders who support early childhood by
providing materials to use in pre-schools
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Reggio Emilia, Italy
When: 14 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales during her visit to “Salvador Allende” Scuola dell’infanzia in Reggio Emilia, to view education in nature, on the second day of her visit to Italy.
The visit to the area focuses on early childhood development and forms part of a high-level fact-finding mission to explore leading international approaches to supporting young children and those who care for them
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Reggio Emilia, Italy
When: 14 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales during her visit to “Salvador Allende” Scuola dell’infanzia in Reggio Emilia, to view education in nature, on the second day of her visit to Italy.
The visit to the area focuses on early childhood development and forms part of a high-level fact-finding mission to explore leading international approaches to supporting young children and those who care for them
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Reggio Emilia, Italy
When: 14 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales during her visit to “Salvador Allende” Scuola dell’infanzia in Reggio Emilia, to view education in nature, on the second day of her visit to Italy.
The visit to the area focuses on early childhood development and forms part of a high-level fact-finding mission to explore leading international approaches to supporting young children and those who care for them
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Reggio Emilia, Italy
When: 14 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales during a visit to rural Agriturismo ‘Al Vigneto’ in Reggio Emilia, to celebrate the power of inter-generational connection, on the second day of her visit to Italy. The visit to the area will focus on early childhood development and forms part of a high-level fact-finding mission to explore leading international approaches to supporting young children and those who care for them.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Reggio Emilia, Italy
When: 14 May 2026
Credit: Phil Noble/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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lmao.
Kate…..No no Hun. You are just decoration…..
I would prefer not to eat food with all that hair decoration. Even if it’s a wig!
I will remember this trip as K’s Bob the Builder trip – a new chapter indeed.
😂😂😂 so funny. She is the “savior “ again. My goodness the bar is so low I don’t even know where it is because it is deeper then in hell.
Article forgot to mention her exceptional skill at gliding across the lawn in stilettos, with the weight of the monarchy balanced on her slender shoulders.
Thankfully. That would have been gagworthy!
I’m British. Kate’s trip caused very little buzz here and did not outshine the state opening of Parliament. The main news in the UK was focused on Keir Starmer and a probable Labour leadership contest. People were not talking about Kate, with the exception of the journalists who got paid to travel with her. She only got 3 front pages. The rest were taken up with politics. Why do these people lie to prop her up so much? The royals are rarely the main news anymore. They need to face this and adapt!
Same, granted I avoid the tabloids but the only coverage I’ve read has been here.
There are ‘Diana Statue Vibes’ wafting off of all this. MaMidds is frantically embiggening again.
Whatever juice Carole earned or strongarmed after Kategate seems depleted and the Deranger Media Industrial Complex is insisting that H&M want to divorce but can’t afford the legal fees; we all have come to know those stories are WanK mirrors so maybe William is back on his plan to jettison Kate.
“1and the Deranger Media Industrial Complex is insisting that H&M want to divorce but can’t afford the legal fees” Ummmm what?? These people I swear. This is easier for them to believe, than they are happy?
As for this story, I agree with you. This is always their downfall. They take very basic wins, and make it Jonas Salk discovering polio vaccine levels of importance. And so very basic PR wins become eye rolling endeavors.
And I don’t know if it’s simple jealousy of the Sussexes, or something else but it’s interesting that she is the one that has been working the most the last 2 months and not him. And neither of them work, so that’s really noticeable.
Keen poses for photos and grins. So much embiggening.
“it’s interesting that she is the one that has been working the most the last 2 months and not him. And neither of them work, so that’s really noticeable.”
That’s so true.
One has to wonder what Kategate gave any of them when we’ve essentially come full circle. Everything is back to pre disappearance configuration; with Kate singing for her supper again and stepping on BP’s calendar events, William AWOL more often than not, both relying on strategic photo documentation to persuade the public they are doing more than they are and BM passive aggressive press pieces against the Middletons showing up while MaMids‘ media machine cranked back into operation to counter and fight back. Weird.
I hate to defend William at all, but he has been working somewhat regularly – he’s been doing around one investiture a week and there have been a few meetings at Windsor and one evening reception (although that one did not include any details re: the guests.) So my guess is over the last month he has outworked her. or they’re about even. (I should say he’s been working somewhat regularly “for him.”)
That said….I agree that this coverage is off. The trip was fine. It was 24 hours of being fine. but now teachers were wiping away tears because she is so Diana like?? Now she’s saving the monarchy, one clay figure at a time? Um, what?
Someone is pushing this idea that Kate is indispensable to the monarchy and its not the Firm itself. Why do they need to insist she’s so indispensable if she’s not going anywhere?
and I do think she’s dispensable. Not in any kind of tragic way – not dying!! – but I do still think – and always have – that William could quietly divorce her and set her up in a country house (cough Forest Lodge cough) and let that be that. I think if it were actually happening the Midds would be pretty quiet because the terms would probably include not fighting it in the press.
I think any kind of tragedy would be different, but just a divorce? the monarchy would survive.
Yes numbers wise William still does more than her.
This sycophantic coverage is really gilding the lily and it’s going to turn on her. The fact they are working so hard to proclaim now wondrous this trip was tells you they are worried about it. None of this is organic.
And yes the monarchy can survive another divorce. It already did.
“She is like Diana was,” says local reporter Paulo Rosato.
Sure, dude.
Diana was charismatic and hardworking. Kate is the antithesis of Diana.
Rosato knows nothing about Diana. From what he is saying
Sure, she got some decent crowds, but may I offer a different Italian view? My 80-year-old aunt, who moved to a little frazione outside Reggio Emilia after my uncle died a couple years ago, is currently visiting my dad. She kind of vaguely admired the Queen and Diana, but doesn’t know anything about the BRF otherwise. She saw me reading something about Kate’s trip the other day, and said that she was initially confused by all the local coverage because she had thought that MEGHAN was Princess of Wales: “She and her husband are the ones who do everything, aren’t they?” She just assumed that Harry must be heir to the throne. If only, Zia. If only.
Anyway, I introduced her to WLM and she took over my dad’s TV to binge both seasons. She thinks Meghan is adorable, and that Harry is the one who married up. 🤣🤣
awww I love everything about this.
This is the thing. Everyone knew who Diana was even if they didn’t pay attention to royals. Kate is unknown. And William sometimes gets confused for Edward.
That’s so sweet.
I wonder how much concern there has been in view of Harry and Meghan ‘s visit that BOTH heir and wife need to start doing joint royal tours again. Private Eye reported months ago that Foreign Office were frustrated that Will would only do work travel abroad for Earthshot. Kingy is 78 and recovering from two years treatment for cancer and yet has done foreign visits so it is a very poor look if heir quits. Will needs to up his game and get back in business. Eprahaim Hardcastle reporting that he refused to visit Kingston, Jamaica in the aftermath of a hurricane because he hadn’t recovered from the poor reception to his 2022 tour!! It made him sound like an immature, resentful idiot who couldn’t see the requested visit was an opportunity to show he’d reflected and learnt and wanted to help. Instead he refused and ruined any chance of making amends because of said refusal and or changing their mind about dispensing with the monarchy. It was his duty to visit!!
It is insulting to King Charles to put Kate in the same sentence. Charles went on a true diplomatic trip to the USA. Keen posed for pictures and pretended to be an expert on Early Years.
You know its bad when Tessa is defending Charles 🤣🤣
I’m dead. Tessa!
Re RF & divorces: The current King & Queen are both divorcees! SO what’s the big deal? Doubt there’ll be much of a blip if William & Kate divorced. I reckon it’s Ma Middleton that resisting the divorce talk!
The editors should Just rename it the Kate Weekly and get it over with.
I am puzzled. How come Kate’s husband, the next King is not featured on covers. Is this a way of “prodding” him to do more? Kate does next to nothing and she’s up there with Great Leaders in History. The bar is very very low.
Have you seen a picture of him lately ?!?
This is a problem that is intriguing to any royal-watcher: the women get all the attention. Victoria reigned from 1837 to 1901, IIRC, Elizabeth II from 1952 to 2022, and they pretty much set the mould. The men — try as they might — kind of look like the Palace guard: stoic, serious, and essentially interchangeable. Except Harry, for positive reasons, and Charles, for negative ones. One married for love, one for expediency. The problem with this family business is that the women instantly become co-managers, and they’re expected to play a 50/50 role. So. If your marriage is tanking, you really have to go it alone, like Diana did, and knock it out of the park, with day-to-day operations, to retain your place in the family. As long as Diana was a working royal — no air quotes — she had full backing from the Firm, 100%. Despite being estranged from her husband, despite being an in-law, she really had the institution’s support. Kate? Won’t be missed should she hang up her heels.
As I watch the other royal families I’ve been developing a theory that modern monarchies, in Europe, are more popular when the have a female Heir. There is a fondness for princesses and queens with their ball gowns and tiaras that male royals can’t tap into.
I don’t care what she does anymore. Other than noting that she is going somewhere, my main thoughts are that they keep insisting on pushing out someone who is very obviously ill, and I think that is really wrong on their part. Push Kate out, pay people to write it up……I’m over it. They need to get another runner or just let their “star” representative, Willie, take up the slack. They need to let her go and let him fly solo. I would think that it would take all of everyone’s combined strength and effort to get that guy out of the house.
I love it when the rota lets the truth slip out, “they are doing a very good job of making it look like the ship is steady,” “…making it look like…” is doing a lot of heavy lifting here.
This constant she’s back articles every month needs to stop
Yes! She’s back! She’s better! She’s on point! She’s upping her game! How about the truth? Shes got no game! She’s boring! She’s lazy! She’s not smart! She’s jealous! She has no skills, no imagination, no interest in learning!
You can tell this came straight from the desk of Carole M. – all of the emphasis on Kate as “central” to the monarchy and warning that she’s “needed”, especially with the damage wrought by Andrew.
Also, I wish People would have a content warning when using the adjective “throbbing” next to Andrew’s crimes, please and no thank you.
Last year Will was FORCED to attend the Pope’s funeral when he wanted to stay home and watch Aston Villa match so he can ‘ t always get his own way over things. I suspect the suits do want them to do major joint tours again because that is an ESSENTIAL part of their job. Diplomatic visits as requested by Foreign Office and visits to Commonwealth countries where Will is going to be King are important. Forget more excuses and just knuckle down and do the work as required.
Kate’s schedule is based on how much Meghan is doing and how much sincere praise Meghan gets. Kate follows up in a small, brief event and is praised to the skies just for showing up and accomplishing nothing.
This is the latest of many articles about Keen “upping her game.”
The William chose well comments are back from the bots. The real story: she pursued him, Carole invited him for cheese toasts and he felt “at home.” He broke up with Kate to find an aristo to marry. He kept Kate waiting for years until he settled. And the worst is giving Kate credit for causes she really has no expertise in like the Early Years.
I’m growing weary of People Magazine’s sycophantic reporting of the Left-Behinds. It seems like every week, there’s a new cover singing KKKhate’s praises. It gives desperate attempts to make fetch happen.
Has PM become a British holding? I thought it was American. But with all this breathless royal reporting, you’d think Americans have become monarchists!
They made bank reporting on Diana & I expect they thought they’d get the same results with Kate. Willing to bet it’s not working.
All the best to Kate, I guess. If she does all those trips this year, I’d be surprised if she goes anywhere next year.