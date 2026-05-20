Princess Kate’s Italy trip shows that she’s ‘upping her game’ & is ‘back in business’

When the Princess of Wales went missing for several months in 2024, I realized something important about the state of the left-behind Windsors, and the state of Kate as well. While it’s true that Kate doesn’t do much and her work numbers have always been meager, if something happened to her, it really would be the end of the monarchy. To lose one Princess of Wales is a tragedy – to lose two princesses would be an extinction event for the institution. The institution seemed to come to that conclusion as well, eventually. They realized that the public needs to know that Kate is alive and the public needs to see Kate every so often, and so that was the arrangement that all parties agreed to. More than two years later, it feels like the institution is trying to renegotiate the terms and force Kate to do more, to be seen more often. This push comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have traveled to a dozen countries in the past five years, and after the Sussexes consistently outshine the left-behinds. So, Kate was sent to Italy, and now she’s being praised to the hilt. From People Magazine’s cover story:

The Italy trip represents a new chapter for Kate: “She knows the eyes of the world are on her,” Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Ailsa Anderson tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “It is a clear signal she is back in business.”

Kate’s trip overshadowed the state opening of Parliament: “There’s no denying that everyone concerned has been missing the princess’s star quality. She is a huge draw wherever she goes,” says Russell Myers, author of William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story. “Catherine is undoubtedly a central force in the monarchy’s popularity and ability to achieve its goals and move forward. There is no better time for her to return.” Adds Anderson: “She is our future Queen. As Queen Elizabeth used to say, you have to be seen to be believed. She is glamorous, she is beautiful. She is warm and approachable. On the back of the King’s successful visit to the States, William and Kate are upping their game.”

Italians love Kate: Teachers wiped away tears after she left, as comparisons to Princess Diana surfaced repeatedly. “She is like Diana was,” says local reporter Paulo Rosato. “Here in Italy, we need a good story — a good representation of family.”

A throbbing wound in the background: Kate’s return comes at a delicate moment for the monarchy. While King Charles, 77, has helped steady the institution through his U.S. visit and high- profile appearances despite his ongoing cancer treatment, the royal family continues navigating the lingering fallout surrounding the former Prince Andrew’s arrest in February tied to his connection to Jeffrey Epstein, alongside the years-long rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “It will always be a throbbing wound in the background,” says Anderson.

Threadbare monarchy: The slimmed-down monarchy is increasingly looking threadbare, with William, 43, and Kate remaining its youngest senior working royals, a stark reminder of how heavily the institution now relies on them to carry its future. All while George, Charlotte and Louis remain years away from public roles of their own. “Princess Anne and the other senior working royals are all stretched thin — and none of them are young,” says Catherine Mayer, author of the upcoming Divide and Rule. “William and Catherine carry the whole thing.”

Fragile monarchy: Mayer describes the back-to-back overseas appearances by Charles and Kate as “a one-two punch” by the palace. “At the point the King went to America, the main theme was the fragility of the monarchy — and the fragility of the two of them,” she says. “If you have the sense of them both fully back — doing it well — that shifts the perception.”

More travel: More trips abroad are expected to follow, including a possible appearance alongside William in the U.S. this summer for the World Cup and celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the nation’s independence, as well as at the sixth Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai later this year. If she attends, it would mark Kate’s first Earthshot ceremony since the couple traveled to Boston for the event in 2022. “She is an impeccable force for good, a fantastic standard- bearer—not just for the royal family but for the country,” says a family friend.

Steadying the ship: “For the moment, after that period of unprecedented turbulence, they are doing a very good job of making it look like the ship is steady,” says Mayer. “That is why Kate is so important.”

[From People]

As I said last week, the Italian trip was fine. Kate got a great reception, the photo-ops were solid, the palace clowns stayed on-message and Kate didn’t have any tricky agenda beyond “going outside and doing photo-ops.” Would the institution have preferred for Kate to visit a Commonwealth country? For sure. But they also know that Kate has to be treated delicately or else. That’s why the rest of the year will be interesting – my prediction is still that Kate will somehow get out of traveling to the US in July, but sure, she’ll probably go to India. I’m also curious to see if Kate makes it to all of the June and July events coming up in the UK, like Royal Ascot (she pulled out of Ascot at the last minute last year).

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Cover courtesy of People.

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43 Responses to “Princess Kate’s Italy trip shows that she’s ‘upping her game’ & is ‘back in business’”

  1. What? says:
    May 20, 2026 at 10:13 am

    lmao.

    Reply
  2. Shanta says:
    May 20, 2026 at 10:14 am

    Kate…..No no Hun. You are just decoration…..

    Reply
  3. Sure says:
    May 20, 2026 at 10:14 am

    I will remember this trip as K’s Bob the Builder trip – a new chapter indeed.

    Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    May 20, 2026 at 10:20 am

    😂😂😂 so funny. She is the “savior “ again. My goodness the bar is so low I don’t even know where it is because it is deeper then in hell.

    Reply
  5. Kittenmom says:
    May 20, 2026 at 10:22 am

    Article forgot to mention her exceptional skill at gliding across the lawn in stilettos, with the weight of the monarchy balanced on her slender shoulders.

    Reply
  6. Julia says:
    May 20, 2026 at 10:26 am

    I’m British. Kate’s trip caused very little buzz here and did not outshine the state opening of Parliament. The main news in the UK was focused on Keir Starmer and a probable Labour leadership contest. People were not talking about Kate, with the exception of the journalists who got paid to travel with her. She only got 3 front pages. The rest were taken up with politics. Why do these people lie to prop her up so much? The royals are rarely the main news anymore. They need to face this and adapt!

    Reply
  7. Interested Gawker says:
    May 20, 2026 at 10:27 am

    There are ‘Diana Statue Vibes’ wafting off of all this. MaMidds is frantically embiggening again.

    Whatever juice Carole earned or strongarmed after Kategate seems depleted and the Deranger Media Industrial Complex is insisting that H&M want to divorce but can’t afford the legal fees; we all have come to know those stories are WanK mirrors so maybe William is back on his plan to jettison Kate.

    Reply
    • Dee(2) says:
      May 20, 2026 at 10:51 am

      “1and the Deranger Media Industrial Complex is insisting that H&M want to divorce but can’t afford the legal fees” Ummmm what?? These people I swear. This is easier for them to believe, than they are happy?

      As for this story, I agree with you. This is always their downfall. They take very basic wins, and make it Jonas Salk discovering polio vaccine levels of importance. And so very basic PR wins become eye rolling endeavors.

      And I don’t know if it’s simple jealousy of the Sussexes, or something else but it’s interesting that she is the one that has been working the most the last 2 months and not him. And neither of them work, so that’s really noticeable.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        May 20, 2026 at 11:01 am

        Keen poses for photos and grins. So much embiggening.

      • Interested Gawker says:
        May 20, 2026 at 11:25 am

        “it’s interesting that she is the one that has been working the most the last 2 months and not him. And neither of them work, so that’s really noticeable.”

        That’s so true.
        One has to wonder what Kategate gave any of them when we’ve essentially come full circle. Everything is back to pre disappearance configuration; with Kate singing for her supper again and stepping on BP’s calendar events, William AWOL more often than not, both relying on strategic photo documentation to persuade the public they are doing more than they are and BM passive aggressive press pieces against the Middletons showing up while MaMids‘ media machine cranked back into operation to counter and fight back. Weird.

      • Becks1 says:
        May 20, 2026 at 11:57 am

        I hate to defend William at all, but he has been working somewhat regularly – he’s been doing around one investiture a week and there have been a few meetings at Windsor and one evening reception (although that one did not include any details re: the guests.) So my guess is over the last month he has outworked her. or they’re about even. (I should say he’s been working somewhat regularly “for him.”)

        That said….I agree that this coverage is off. The trip was fine. It was 24 hours of being fine. but now teachers were wiping away tears because she is so Diana like?? Now she’s saving the monarchy, one clay figure at a time? Um, what?

        Someone is pushing this idea that Kate is indispensable to the monarchy and its not the Firm itself. Why do they need to insist she’s so indispensable if she’s not going anywhere?

        and I do think she’s dispensable. Not in any kind of tragic way – not dying!! – but I do still think – and always have – that William could quietly divorce her and set her up in a country house (cough Forest Lodge cough) and let that be that. I think if it were actually happening the Midds would be pretty quiet because the terms would probably include not fighting it in the press.

        I think any kind of tragedy would be different, but just a divorce? the monarchy would survive.

      • Nic919 says:
        May 20, 2026 at 12:49 pm

        Yes numbers wise William still does more than her.
        This sycophantic coverage is really gilding the lily and it’s going to turn on her. The fact they are working so hard to proclaim now wondrous this trip was tells you they are worried about it. None of this is organic.

        And yes the monarchy can survive another divorce. It already did.

  8. QuiteContrary says:
    May 20, 2026 at 10:34 am

    “She is like Diana was,” says local reporter Paulo Rosato.

    Sure, dude.

    Diana was charismatic and hardworking. Kate is the antithesis of Diana.

    Reply
  9. Miranda says:
    May 20, 2026 at 10:44 am

    Sure, she got some decent crowds, but may I offer a different Italian view? My 80-year-old aunt, who moved to a little frazione outside Reggio Emilia after my uncle died a couple years ago, is currently visiting my dad. She kind of vaguely admired the Queen and Diana, but doesn’t know anything about the BRF otherwise. She saw me reading something about Kate’s trip the other day, and said that she was initially confused by all the local coverage because she had thought that MEGHAN was Princess of Wales: “She and her husband are the ones who do everything, aren’t they?” She just assumed that Harry must be heir to the throne. If only, Zia. If only.

    Anyway, I introduced her to WLM and she took over my dad’s TV to binge both seasons. She thinks Meghan is adorable, and that Harry is the one who married up. 🤣🤣

    Reply
  10. 810Mama says:
    May 20, 2026 at 10:53 am

    That’s so sweet.

    Reply
  11. Lady Digby says:
    May 20, 2026 at 10:54 am

    I wonder how much concern there has been in view of Harry and Meghan ‘s visit that BOTH heir and wife need to start doing joint royal tours again. Private Eye reported months ago that Foreign Office were frustrated that Will would only do work travel abroad for Earthshot. Kingy is 78 and recovering from two years treatment for cancer and yet has done foreign visits so it is a very poor look if heir quits. Will needs to up his game and get back in business. Eprahaim Hardcastle reporting that he refused to visit Kingston, Jamaica in the aftermath of a hurricane because he hadn’t recovered from the poor reception to his 2022 tour!! It made him sound like an immature, resentful idiot who couldn’t see the requested visit was an opportunity to show he’d reflected and learnt and wanted to help. Instead he refused and ruined any chance of making amends because of said refusal and or changing their mind about dispensing with the monarchy. It was his duty to visit!!

    Reply
  12. Tessa says:
    May 20, 2026 at 10:55 am

    It is insulting to King Charles to put Kate in the same sentence. Charles went on a true diplomatic trip to the USA. Keen posed for pictures and pretended to be an expert on Early Years.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 20, 2026 at 1:50 pm

      You know its bad when Tessa is defending Charles 🤣🤣

      Reply
    • lucy10 says:
      May 20, 2026 at 3:03 pm

      Re RF & divorces: The current King & Queen are both divorcees! SO what’s the big deal? Doubt there’ll be much of a blip if William & Kate divorced. I reckon it’s Ma Middleton that resisting the divorce talk!

      Reply
  13. Tessa says:
    May 20, 2026 at 10:58 am

    The editors should Just rename it the Kate Weekly and get it over with.

    Reply
  14. Tessa says:
    May 20, 2026 at 11:05 am

    I am puzzled. How come Kate’s husband, the next King is not featured on covers. Is this a way of “prodding” him to do more? Kate does next to nothing and she’s up there with Great Leaders in History. The bar is very very low.

    Reply
  15. YankeeDoodles says:
    May 20, 2026 at 11:31 am

    This is a problem that is intriguing to any royal-watcher: the women get all the attention. Victoria reigned from 1837 to 1901, IIRC, Elizabeth II from 1952 to 2022, and they pretty much set the mould. The men — try as they might — kind of look like the Palace guard: stoic, serious, and essentially interchangeable. Except Harry, for positive reasons, and Charles, for negative ones. One married for love, one for expediency. The problem with this family business is that the women instantly become co-managers, and they’re expected to play a 50/50 role. So. If your marriage is tanking, you really have to go it alone, like Diana did, and knock it out of the park, with day-to-day operations, to retain your place in the family. As long as Diana was a working royal — no air quotes — she had full backing from the Firm, 100%. Despite being estranged from her husband, despite being an in-law, she really had the institution’s support. Kate? Won’t be missed should she hang up her heels.

    Reply
    • Lauren says:
      May 20, 2026 at 4:44 pm

      As I watch the other royal families I’ve been developing a theory that modern monarchies, in Europe, are more popular when the have a female Heir. There is a fondness for princesses and queens with their ball gowns and tiaras that male royals can’t tap into.

      Reply
  16. therese says:
    May 20, 2026 at 11:32 am

    I don’t care what she does anymore. Other than noting that she is going somewhere, my main thoughts are that they keep insisting on pushing out someone who is very obviously ill, and I think that is really wrong on their part. Push Kate out, pay people to write it up……I’m over it. They need to get another runner or just let their “star” representative, Willie, take up the slack. They need to let her go and let him fly solo. I would think that it would take all of everyone’s combined strength and effort to get that guy out of the house.

    Reply
  17. Harla says:
    May 20, 2026 at 11:33 am

    I love it when the rota lets the truth slip out, “they are doing a very good job of making it look like the ship is steady,” “…making it look like…” is doing a lot of heavy lifting here.

    Reply
  18. Jessica says:
    May 20, 2026 at 11:36 am

    This constant she’s back articles every month needs to stop

    Reply
    • Giddy says:
      May 20, 2026 at 12:17 pm

      Yes! She’s back! She’s better! She’s on point! She’s upping her game! How about the truth? Shes got no game! She’s boring! She’s lazy! She’s not smart! She’s jealous! She has no skills, no imagination, no interest in learning!

      Reply
  19. Jay says:
    May 20, 2026 at 11:47 am

    You can tell this came straight from the desk of Carole M. – all of the emphasis on Kate as “central” to the monarchy and warning that she’s “needed”, especially with the damage wrought by Andrew.

    Also, I wish People would have a content warning when using the adjective “throbbing” next to Andrew’s crimes, please and no thank you.

    Reply
  20. Lady Digby says:
    May 20, 2026 at 12:07 pm

    Last year Will was FORCED to attend the Pope’s funeral when he wanted to stay home and watch Aston Villa match so he can ‘ t always get his own way over things. I suspect the suits do want them to do major joint tours again because that is an ESSENTIAL part of their job. Diplomatic visits as requested by Foreign Office and visits to Commonwealth countries where Will is going to be King are important. Forget more excuses and just knuckle down and do the work as required.

    Reply
  21. Jferber says:
    May 20, 2026 at 12:50 pm

    Kate’s schedule is based on how much Meghan is doing and how much sincere praise Meghan gets. Kate follows up in a small, brief event and is praised to the skies just for showing up and accomplishing nothing.

    Reply
  22. Tessa says:
    May 20, 2026 at 1:29 pm

    This is the latest of many articles about Keen “upping her game.”

    Reply
  23. Tessa says:
    May 20, 2026 at 1:33 pm

    The William chose well comments are back from the bots. The real story: she pursued him, Carole invited him for cheese toasts and he felt “at home.” He broke up with Kate to find an aristo to marry. He kept Kate waiting for years until he settled. And the worst is giving Kate credit for causes she really has no expertise in like the Early Years.

    Reply
  24. Beverley says:
    May 20, 2026 at 2:06 pm

    I’m growing weary of People Magazine’s sycophantic reporting of the Left-Behinds. It seems like every week, there’s a new cover singing KKKhate’s praises. It gives desperate attempts to make fetch happen.

    Has PM become a British holding? I thought it was American. But with all this breathless royal reporting, you’d think Americans have become monarchists!

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      May 20, 2026 at 6:11 pm

      They made bank reporting on Diana & I expect they thought they’d get the same results with Kate. Willing to bet it’s not working.

      Reply
  25. Amy Bee says:
    May 20, 2026 at 2:46 pm

    All the best to Kate, I guess. If she does all those trips this year, I’d be surprised if she goes anywhere next year.

    Reply

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