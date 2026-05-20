Donald Trump on the enormous spike in gas prices: ‘This is peanuts’

Here are a few photos of Donald Trump in China last week, meeting one-on-one with China’s Xi Jinping. The sheer amount of catastrophic-trainwreck stories happening this month has been ceaseless, so much so that I’m considering spamming all of the New York Times “breaking news” alerts to protect my peace and keep my blood pressure from spiking constantly. All of this to say, I don’t have the energy to even cover half of the crazy bullsh-t coming out about this deeply evil man and his equally evil supporters. For what it’s worth, Trump’s approval numbers have never been lower. They’re, like, historically low for the modern presidency. Most of that is because of the domestic economy and the enormous surge in gas prices, which has brought inflation across the board. Obviously, Trump doesn’t give a f–k.
Donald Trump downplayed still-rising gas prices amid the war in Iran, telling reporters outside the White House on Tuesday, May 19, that Americans’ financial woes pale in comparison to the possibility of Iran expanding its nuclear program.
“We have to do something with Iran. We cannot let them have a nuclear weapon,” the president said Tuesday, speaking in front of a construction site for his White House ballroom project. “You want to see the world exploded? You want to see a problem? This is peanuts.”
“I appreciate everybody putting up with it for a little while,” he added. “It won’t be much longer.”
Global gas prices have soared since the start of the war in February, increasing by more than 50% in the U.S., according to the Associated Press. Trump has proposed a temporary suspension of the gas tax to help offset consumer strain.
The president’s comments on Tuesday are consistent with earlier remarks about his administration’s approach to the war. Asked ahead of a scheduled visit to China last week whether rising costs tied to the conflict have affected his thinking, Trump responded: “Not even a little bit.”
“I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody,” he said, adding that preventing Iran from possessing a nuclear weapon is “the only thing that matters.”
Calling $7-a-gallon gas “peanuts” would be enough to sink any other presidency in history. But not this one. This would also be enough to sink any other presidency – Trump got his acting Attorney General to pinky-swear promise to end any and all audits of the Trump-family’s finances from now into perpetuity.
The Justice Department has granted President Trump, his family and businesses immunity from ongoing inquiries into their taxes, a potentially lucrative arrangement that could shield the president from significant financial liability.
The provision, quietly inserted on Tuesday as a supplement to a remarkable deal that also created a $1.8 billion compensation fund aimed at benefiting Mr. Trump’s allies, protects the president, his relatives and his businesses from pending audits and tax prosecutions.
The one-page document, signed by the acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, said that the government would be “FOREVER BARRED and PRECLUDED from prosecuting or pursuing” pending tax claims against Mr. Trump, his family members and businesses.
The provision invited immediate criticism as tax experts raised the possibility that it was illegal.
That the addendum to the deal was posted, without fanfare, on the department’s website belied its bare-knuckled audacity. It revealed the determination of Mr. Trump and his appointees to ram through maximalist measures with minimum outside scrutiny at a moment when they still have uncontested control of government.
If you voted for a con artist, sexual predator, tax fraud, sh-tty businessman and demented madman, this is exactly what you signed up for. Even the actual mob is probably shocked by what Trump is doing.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Peanuts for a trust fund mobster who’s never paid his own way.
This is probably an unpopular opinion, but inflation and gas prices, damaging to families as they are, comprise the least of our problems right now. Yesterday he was standing in front of the construction site where the east wing used to be, and there was construction taking place despite a court order to suspend it. They are determined to build this ballroom to camouflage what they really want which is a massive military bunker from which they can resist all attempts to remove them. He and his cohorts are destroying not only the White House but everything in the government. And no one is stopping them. The deal to create a massive slush fund to pay off themselves and any criminals that support them, along with this grotesque declaration that Trump and his family are immune from scrutiny of their taxes, has convinced me that we don’t have until November. Somehow, some way, we gotta stop this regime in its tracks before they kill us all and end up sitting on a pile of rubble which used to be the United States of America. I’m beyond depressed right now. His poll numbers should be MUCH lower than they are.
To borrow a phrase from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: #it’sallconnected
Co-sign on all of this but gas prices and inflation are why the simple minded masses voted for him and continue to vote for the candidates he endorses. They don’t read newspapers and aren’t informed about the many nefarious illegal things he’s doing. But gas and inflation are hurting the minions. So we need harp on these points and make sure they start blaming him for them.
You hit a very important point Brassy Rebel he has no plans to leave. And you are right, by the time November comes, it will be too late. The problem is one side storms the Capitol, the other side calls their reps and writes emails, and protests peacefully. They are not playing the same game. If you’re playing Monopoly with someone, and they take all the money in the bank you have to stop the game. You can’t just continue and complain about the other side cheating. Either you put the money back or this game is over. It’s like everyone keeps playing the game, hoping the other side will put the money back.
Try to hang in there, because what is happening is so exhausting. I believe they are building this massive network of data centers to spy on the American people identify who the “domestic terrorists” are (anyone who isn’t pro regime). This is connected to the vast network of concentration camps being built. I keep saying it – the camps are for American citizens, immigration was just the pretext to get them built.
In Canada we are so scared for you. But also for ourselves. When these data centers cause massive droughts the USA will invade Canada to steal our water (we have the largest amount of fresh water in the world). The planet itself cannot sustain these data centers they are going to destroy us all if we don’t stop them. Thank God Carney is way ahead of this – befriending China was huge. If the US invades us China will strike back. So will Europe.
It’s time to start arresting billionaires. The US won’t do it. So the International community needs to do it. We can start with Elon- the crimes he has committed from election interference to all the deaths from the USAID cuts – that blood is on his hands. I have lost hope in the US to wake up – but there needs to be an international intervention. Also notice Elon is right back in the fold – he was in China, just in time for midterms.
When you’ve convinced your followers that their “eventual” financial success is contingent on their “temporary” sacrifice, they hang in there with their support against so much evidence he’s a corrupt grifter. It’s like compulsive gamblers at the casino. It’s sad, and we all suffer.
Also: the Massie situation is frightening for the midterms. We think that’s our out, but we might be stuck with this monster.
I cannot afford gas, period. I am in debt because I can’t afford living a simple life in the U.S. I asked my boss if I could work an extra day from home because I can’t afford gas and he said “Thanks for your suggestion I’ll take it into consideration” and then nothing changed.
I cannot at all imagine why Trump’s cult followers are still following him. He’s just being blatantly cruel and gloating about this.
@Sue – I’m so sorry for your struggles. At some point, employers will have to recognize that this is equivalent to a pandemic and remote work is part of the solution.
Yeah, my boss lives a couple of miles from work so it doesn’t really affect him as much, but I live 15 miles from work. I even made that point and still crickets.
I hope he keeps talking. He’s just making campaign ad after campaign ad at this point for the Democrats.
And the DOJ letting him and his family off the hook for future audits and prosecutions? The next Democratic administration had better reverse that on Day One. Day 2, they should tear down that abomination of a ballroom.
The next Democratic administration (from your lips to God’s ear) is going to need a 💩 ton of government experience from POTUS on down. I cannot believe there are people pushing someone “new and fresh” after all we have been through with the current crop of incompetent, criminal boobs. Please give me sanity and gobs of experience. I have had more than enough of “shaking things up”.
If his poll numbers are so low and his supporters is really turning from him due to economic hardship, why is congress still licking his boots, letting him get away with such blatant criminal activities. How did the Trump backed candidate beat Massie in yesterday’s primary? Something doesn’t make sense.
It’s a white supremacist religious cult. They all need deprogramming.
I hope it’s because Kentucky is so maga, but yes it’s concerning that the Republican senators who went against are simply being replaced by new ones.
Probably because he’s blackmailing them by threatening to expose the ones who are in the Epstein files with him.
This. You nailed it Sue.
They are using the Iran war to jack up gas prices so the oil companies make a ton of money and to set the new normal. If gas was 3 and now it’s 6, coming down to 4 (or 5) will be seen by repugs and magas as a win for Scrumbag T (Scrump). And the oil companies now have a new normal high gas price to increase their profits. Everything they do is to steel money. As long as corporations are getting paid, nothing will be done to stop them.
Jack this is a great point. A drop of even $1 will be hailed as “price of gas is coming down thanks to Trump! see what Trump is accomplishing” and his supporters have zero critical thinking skills and believe that. Same with the Strait of Hormuz. If and when that ever gets opened again he will claim it is a huge victory which the cult will lap up forgetting (or most likely not even knowing) that it was always open before.
Bastard. With all the money he’s stealing for slush funds for violent Jan. 6 protesters and all the government agencies and TV stations he’s suing for millions, he will be the richest billionaire in the world, stashing away millions of our tax dollars. And the American people will have a hobbled, broke, corrupt and highly biased government. Trump is ripping apart our democracy with both hands.
And this is what I don’t get. He is 80 years old. Even he has to know that he hasn’t got much longer. It can’t just be about hoarding more money can it? I mean, for what?? Just to say on his death bed that he’s the richest man in the world?