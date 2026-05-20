Duchess Meghan received a card, champagne & candy from a British Airways crew

When the Duchess of Sussex was flying back and forth from California and Switzerland over the weekend, she ended up having some kind of short layover at Heathrow. This has happened before when Meghan has taken international flights, and the British tabloids freak out every single time about “Meghan was back on British soil!” Stalkers. True to form, the Mail has a whole story about Meghan’s “rare visit to the UK.” Well, part of the reason why Meghan was routed through Heathrow was because she flew on British Airways. And in a lovely move, the British Airways flight team handed her a sweet little card, wishing her and Harry a happy anniversary.

Meghan Markle was moved by the kindness of a British Airways flight crew who helped ring in her wedding anniversary with Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked eight years of marriage on Tuesday, May 19, and Meghan, 44, shared a glimpse of the heartfelt gesture she received while traveling home from Geneva, Switzerland, the day before. Posting to her Instagram Stories, Meghan revealed a handwritten note from the British Airways flight crew, thanking them publicly for helping make the occasion special. “Thanks to this amazing flight crew for all the love yesterday! Appreciate all your memories and kind words,” she wrote, tagging British Airways alongside a Union Jack emoji. The card read, “Dearest Harry and Meghan, Wishing you a wonderful wedding anniversary, With love, The whole British Airways family.” Covered with signatures and personal notes, it was also marked “BA 269” and dated May 18. A source close to the Duchess of Sussex tells PEOPLE: “Meghan’s flight crew was so lovely on her way back from Geneva. They all came to say happy anniversary and shared their memories of where they were on the day.” The crew’s gesture also included treats for the couple’s children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4. “They wrote Harry and Meghan a card and gave them a bottle of champagne and British candies for Harry and the kids,” the source adds. “It was very special and so appreciated by Meghan, who wanted to publicly thank them. She was truly so touched.”

[From People]

That’s really lovely, that the flight crew all signed a card and they came over to talk to her. I wonder if she was in first class? I love that the crew passed along candy for the children too. This kind of thing keeps happening too, which shows that the now eight-year campaign to smear, denigrate and malign Meghan has never worked. Whenever regular people – flight crews, nurses, schoolkids, charity volunteers – get a chance to see Meghan and Harry in person, they’re always thrilled and super-excited.

P.S. Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton both worked for British Airways, and “Doors to Manual” is what Prince William’s posh friends used to say to greet Kate.