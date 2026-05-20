Duchess Meghan received a card, champagne & candy from a British Airways crew

When the Duchess of Sussex was flying back and forth from California and Switzerland over the weekend, she ended up having some kind of short layover at Heathrow. This has happened before when Meghan has taken international flights, and the British tabloids freak out every single time about “Meghan was back on British soil!” Stalkers. True to form, the Mail has a whole story about Meghan’s “rare visit to the UK.” Well, part of the reason why Meghan was routed through Heathrow was because she flew on British Airways. And in a lovely move, the British Airways flight team handed her a sweet little card, wishing her and Harry a happy anniversary.
Meghan Markle was moved by the kindness of a British Airways flight crew who helped ring in her wedding anniversary with Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked eight years of marriage on Tuesday, May 19, and Meghan, 44, shared a glimpse of the heartfelt gesture she received while traveling home from Geneva, Switzerland, the day before.
Posting to her Instagram Stories, Meghan revealed a handwritten note from the British Airways flight crew, thanking them publicly for helping make the occasion special. “Thanks to this amazing flight crew for all the love yesterday! Appreciate all your memories and kind words,” she wrote, tagging British Airways alongside a Union Jack emoji.
The card read, “Dearest Harry and Meghan, Wishing you a wonderful wedding anniversary, With love, The whole British Airways family.” Covered with signatures and personal notes, it was also marked “BA 269” and dated May 18.
A source close to the Duchess of Sussex tells PEOPLE: “Meghan’s flight crew was so lovely on her way back from Geneva. They all came to say happy anniversary and shared their memories of where they were on the day.”
The crew’s gesture also included treats for the couple’s children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4.
“They wrote Harry and Meghan a card and gave them a bottle of champagne and British candies for Harry and the kids,” the source adds. “It was very special and so appreciated by Meghan, who wanted to publicly thank them. She was truly so touched.”
That’s really lovely, that the flight crew all signed a card and they came over to talk to her. I wonder if she was in first class? I love that the crew passed along candy for the children too. This kind of thing keeps happening too, which shows that the now eight-year campaign to smear, denigrate and malign Meghan has never worked. Whenever regular people – flight crews, nurses, schoolkids, charity volunteers – get a chance to see Meghan and Harry in person, they’re always thrilled and super-excited.
P.S. Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton both worked for British Airways, and “Doors to Manual” is what Prince William’s posh friends used to say to greet Kate.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Meghan’s Instagram.
How lovely of British Airways to do that for Meg and Harry!! Now Peg the incandescent will have to hate on British Airways for giving their love to Harry and Meg lol.
So kind! And thoughful! Like Meghan and Harry, themselves ❤️❤️
Happy to read of this thoughtfulness. Most who meet Meghan share about her loveliness.
And these people are presumably … British? So, just possibly they are sentimental about their beloved prince and happy he found his true love?
I once flew BA to Prague, was routed through Heathrow, and had to go through international security and customs *a second time.* Y’all don’t mess around.
I hate Heathrow because security always flags me – always something different, even though I always have the exact same things. Once it was my carryon (one of those old school hardshell Brookstone ones). But I always have that carryon and haven’t gotten flagged for it before. Once it was my shoes – my basic white nike shoes. but again, have worn them through heathrow before, haven’t been flagged. etc. Its so annoying because I can’t predict what will get me extra screening and what won’t.
but other than that I love BA lol.
It’s just you, Becks1, lol. You’re such a lovely person they find any excuse to keep you there as long as they can!
If William were Trump, he’d slash their budget, remove the chief officer of the company and install a puppet, and sue them in addition to writing shit about them on Social Media. At this point, the biggest enemy of the United States is trump himself.
Been that way for a while. I hope we can get rid of him and his criminal crew soon.
The Fail will be crying about this because no one is ever, ever to like Meg or Harry. It’s like a demented ex who can’t let go and accept that everybody who meets them face to face has the right to make their own minds about them.
Meghan is such a bully and a meanie that a flight crew gave her anniversary treats! They must have been afraid that she’d send them an email at 2 a.m.
…or order them to re-do the safety demo, or order the pilots to do a fly over of Montecito, or demand they serve only As Ever products on board…😂
This is just really sweet and kind.
Very sweet gesture from the crew! 😍
LOL The troll bot army is losing it, online. 😂
did my post get eaten?
“P.S. Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton both worked for British Airways, and “Doors to Manual” is what Prince William’s posh friends used to say to greet Kate.”
^That’s false. The Set called her The Limpet. The doors to manual thing was made up by Carole’s hired PR team during the 2007 breakup. To drum up public sympathy for poor little middleclass MiddleBum. Carole hired two former editors of the Fail on Sunday to be the family PR consultants for years.
I mean, I ‘ve heard the Doors to Manual thing for years from many different sources. What makes you say its false?
Its likely there were several nicknames for her.
This is to reply to @IrisRose, that is fascinating. And also not remotely shocking. What always niggled me a bit about that nickname was that it’s not something I can actually imagine hearing, even as a dig, it seems a stretch, like, I can’t imagine anyone using it in real life. But also? Whatever your parent did, doesn’t really weigh on people the way it used to do. British society is actually very anti-classist in many ways, more so than American society, which tends to be very earnest, go-getter, etc., so that bleeds into class blindness. Whereas British people are hyper aware of class, kind of the way Americans are hyper aware of race, and actively seek to offset it, and mitigate the awkwardness proactively, I never did buy that Kate’s mother’s first job was a curse that William’s friends invoked but Limpet, as a moniker, yeah, that tracks, 100%.
Meh…anyone can receive one. Tell the airways booking or boarding. It is on their website.
My husband ordered this for me when we flew British airways on my 40th! Came with champagne and chocolates and was signed by the crew! I loved it.
That chokes me up a bit. I always love to hear when someone tells her they are sorry about how she was treated, and I think that is what this is. It seems there are many people who are so sorry about how she was treated and will absolutely jump on the chance to tell her that they love her and Harry and that the royals and rotal do not represent how they feel. Lovely card and gesture. I’m sure it helped.
Kaiser, you kill me . I am dying with laughter . You are so sweet and wonderful about how regular people see Harry and Meghan and then you go full shady about doors to manual Middletons . Never chance 😂😂😂
This is really sweet.