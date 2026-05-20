Botoxed Jeff Bezos claims Donald Trump is currently ‘more mature & disciplined’

Jeff Bezos appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box today and the sheer amount of out-of-touch elitism is off the charts. Bezos addressed several big issues, including Donald Trump’s second term, the mass firings at the Washington Post (which he owns), and the US tax code. If all of this isn’t painful enough, pour one out for Jeff Bezos’ face, which is Botoxed to hell in back, to the point where he can barely even move his mouth.
In this clip, Bezos claims that Trump right now is “more mature, more disciplined version of himself than he was in his first term.” This is asinine. Trump’s dementia is so profound, his sycophants are regularly taking him for cognitive tests.
In this clip, Bezos speaks about why he laid off 30% of WaPo’s staff, including long-time, award-winning journalists and editors. He argues that an institution like WaPo is not actually a public trust, and that a newspaper has to pay for itself. Keep in mind, WaPo lost millions in advertising and subscriptions because of Bezos’ hard-right, pro-Trump turn.
Andrew Ross Sorkin doesn’t have to be *that* smarmy. I know Ross is trying to show how out-of-touch Bezos is by showing some “sympathy” for the billionaire class, but this video is gross. It looks less like Sorkin is doing journalism and more like he’s sucking up to a Botoxed vampire.
Screencap courtesy of CNBC, additional photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
A special level of 🔥is where he’s going…IF there is one🤬
Greed certainly ate his soul.
To him I say F**k the hell off you nasty billionaire crook!!
@susan Collins – this right here!
Neither Bezos, nor his “alive girl” look like real humans at this point. They’ve been so medically or surgically manipulated at this point that they look nothing like their “real selves”. Their attitude and behavior matches their appearances. Anyone who can sit in front of a camera and say that Cheetolini is more “mature and disciplined” has surpassed Cheeto in cognitive decline.
Business leaders have NO BUSINESS DIPPING INTO POLITICS….
He’s horrific even by MAGA standards. He says raising his taxes won’t help working people (as if he cares about working people!). So he thinks working people shouldn’t pay taxes either. And this is his way of killing government. Just don’t fund it. Such a genius. Such a Trump suck up.
I think Lauren Sanchez is at this point thanking her lucky stars that she’s not part of this mess.
What a tone deaf A-hole he is. For him it’s all about the money.
Sorry I meant MacKenzie Scott.
Bezos clearly had a Blepharoplasty and no one is talking about it.
He did? He needs to get his money back. All I see is whatever he did to his jaw/lower face. He was never a beaut, but nothing he’s done has improved his appearance in any way.
It’s like he got a massive jaw implant. Gawd.
Oh Trump has matured all right, he’s matured right into full blown dementia. Democracy died in the darkness Jeff.
MacKensey Scott must marvel at her lucky escape. I can’t imagine loving a man enough to marry him and then watch him evolve into this middle-aged evil incarnate clown. If he weren’t so dangerous it would be good fun to watch.
Like Trump he makes me uncomfortable with how fervently I pray for his downfall.
This guy used to be such a schlub. If you see old photos of him — not old old, just from before he was like bionic creatine Botox man (TM) it’s like,…. Schlubby schlub man. Like, you pity him. Clearly, this is the after slide from the before/ after makeover session. LOL.
Holy Botox hell. I mean I can’t even……
🎶do you hear the people sing , singing the song of angry men. It is the music of a people who will not be slaves again🎶
It’s time Americans.
People like him just want to act like they don’t know Trump is a deranged nazi because they want plausible deniability if he gets ousted. All these f*cker$ need to be held accountable for financing this madman.
Is…..is the maturity and discipline in the room with us??
Chef’s kiss 😙 Comment of the day IMO.
I’m so happy I canceled Amazon Prime and don’t buy anything from Amazon anymore. I threw Alexa in the trash where it belongs. I quit FB long time ago. Only thing left is Instagram and of course this damn i-phone. I’ve been really considering getting a flip phone, and just being done.
He is a Marvel villain.
These billionaires are such a-holes! (Except you MacKenzie). If I had a billion (I wouldn’t because billionaires are parasites) no one would ever hear from me again. But these idiots not only want to destroy the planet, replace the workforce with robots, destroy democracy and install authoritarian regimes, bring back slavery and increase mass incarcerations, and commit ethnic cleansings/ genocide but they also want us to FAWN over them for it! They want our attention. Cause having literally EVERYTHING isn’t enough for them.
They are so pathetic! They all need to fuck off and colonize Mars already. Take your AI robots and your DATA centers with you. FUCK YOU JEFF!!!
Fck Bezos.
Well said.
Yuck. You couldn’t pay me enough to get with him! Ugly, no, FUGLY both inside and out.
He makes me sick. I have to laugh at all of the Botox and filler in his face.
ASS KISSER