Botoxed Jeff Bezos claims Donald Trump is currently ‘more mature & disciplined’

Jeff Bezos appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box today and the sheer amount of out-of-touch elitism is off the charts. Bezos addressed several big issues, including Donald Trump’s second term, the mass firings at the Washington Post (which he owns), and the US tax code. If all of this isn’t painful enough, pour one out for Jeff Bezos’ face, which is Botoxed to hell in back, to the point where he can barely even move his mouth.

In this clip, Bezos claims that Trump right now is “more mature, more disciplined version of himself than he was in his first term.” This is asinine. Trump’s dementia is so profound, his sycophants are regularly taking him for cognitive tests.

In this clip, Bezos speaks about why he laid off 30% of WaPo’s staff, including long-time, award-winning journalists and editors. He argues that an institution like WaPo is not actually a public trust, and that a newspaper has to pay for itself. Keep in mind, WaPo lost millions in advertising and subscriptions because of Bezos’ hard-right, pro-Trump turn.

Andrew Ross Sorkin doesn’t have to be *that* smarmy. I know Ross is trying to show how out-of-touch Bezos is by showing some “sympathy” for the billionaire class, but this video is gross. It looks less like Sorkin is doing journalism and more like he’s sucking up to a Botoxed vampire.