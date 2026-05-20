Kim Kardashian: ‘I take… 35 supplements a day,’ spread out ‘three times a day’

Every single morning when I’m chewing my gummy vitamins, I think about Naomi Campbell’s 2020 video of her morning routine. I have no idea why it stuck with me for all of these years, but without fail, I have a memory flash about Naomi taking about 30 vitamin supplements every single morning. She added like twenty different powders to her morning smoothie, and in addition to the smoothie, she also takes handfuls of vitamin pills. If you told me that most famous women have the same kind of morning routines, I would believe you. I think especially for the women who are meticulous about their “upkeep,” they’re taking all kinds of vitamins and supplements. Another constant memory flash for me is Gwyneth Paltrow regularly getting IVs because she’s so malnourished and vitamin-deficient. Being “too rich to swallow vitamins” is also a thing. Anyway, I was thinking about all of that as I read through these comments from Kim Kardashian:

Kim Kardashian is focused on her health. The 45-year-old mother of four opened up about the steps she takes to take care of herself on a daily basis while she popped by Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast on Tuesday, May 19. “I take probably 35 supplements a day,” the reality star revealed. “I spread them out three times a day.” The SKIMS founder admitted to struggling with one of the supplements, sharing, “I thought, ‘Okay, I can’t do this fish oil anymore. I have pill fatigue. I have to stop these fish oil [supplements], and I got my bloodwork, and it was so evident that I stopped and I had to start again.” Kardashian noted of the fish oil, “I wish there was like an IV drip I could do every day, and I would just do it on my way to work.” In addition to her supplements, Kardashian also encouraged Poehler to look into a DEXA scan, revealing that she, her mom Kris Jenner and sisters use the body scanner regularly. “I actually know a portable DEXA scan person that comes in a van and you lay down,” she shared. “Each one of my sisters and my mom — we all live in the same gated community — so we have the van drive by and we all jump in the van and you just lay down and it scans your body maybe like three minutes. And, it tells you all about your bone density.”

[From People]

I’m including the Good Hang video below, and I’ve cued it to the start of Amy Poehler’s chat with Kim. Amy cracked up at Kim’s “I know a guy who will scan you in his van” stuff, and Amy was shocked by the 35 supplements a day stuff. I’m shocked too, and I would be very interested in knowing what all Kim is taking. I’m sure some of it is everyday stuff, like Vitamin C, creatine, and as she says, fish oil. But what are the other 32 pills? Damn. With the Naomi Campbell story, every commenter was like “she has really expensive pee, basically.” At some point, that really is all it is. Although I do swear by Vitamin C & D gummies and glucosamine chondroitin.