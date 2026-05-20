Kim Kardashian: ‘I take… 35 supplements a day,’ spread out ‘three times a day’

Every single morning when I’m chewing my gummy vitamins, I think about Naomi Campbell’s 2020 video of her morning routine. I have no idea why it stuck with me for all of these years, but without fail, I have a memory flash about Naomi taking about 30 vitamin supplements every single morning. She added like twenty different powders to her morning smoothie, and in addition to the smoothie, she also takes handfuls of vitamin pills. If you told me that most famous women have the same kind of morning routines, I would believe you. I think especially for the women who are meticulous about their “upkeep,” they’re taking all kinds of vitamins and supplements. Another constant memory flash for me is Gwyneth Paltrow regularly getting IVs because she’s so malnourished and vitamin-deficient. Being “too rich to swallow vitamins” is also a thing. Anyway, I was thinking about all of that as I read through these comments from Kim Kardashian:
Kim Kardashian is focused on her health. The 45-year-old mother of four opened up about the steps she takes to take care of herself on a daily basis while she popped by Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast on Tuesday, May 19.
“I take probably 35 supplements a day,” the reality star revealed. “I spread them out three times a day.”
The SKIMS founder admitted to struggling with one of the supplements, sharing, “I thought, ‘Okay, I can’t do this fish oil anymore. I have pill fatigue. I have to stop these fish oil [supplements], and I got my bloodwork, and it was so evident that I stopped and I had to start again.”
Kardashian noted of the fish oil, “I wish there was like an IV drip I could do every day, and I would just do it on my way to work.”
In addition to her supplements, Kardashian also encouraged Poehler to look into a DEXA scan, revealing that she, her mom Kris Jenner and sisters use the body scanner regularly.
“I actually know a portable DEXA scan person that comes in a van and you lay down,” she shared. “Each one of my sisters and my mom — we all live in the same gated community — so we have the van drive by and we all jump in the van and you just lay down and it scans your body maybe like three minutes. And, it tells you all about your bone density.”
I’m including the Good Hang video below, and I’ve cued it to the start of Amy Poehler’s chat with Kim. Amy cracked up at Kim’s “I know a guy who will scan you in his van” stuff, and Amy was shocked by the 35 supplements a day stuff. I’m shocked too, and I would be very interested in knowing what all Kim is taking. I’m sure some of it is everyday stuff, like Vitamin C, creatine, and as she says, fish oil. But what are the other 32 pills? Damn. With the Naomi Campbell story, every commenter was like “she has really expensive pee, basically.” At some point, that really is all it is. Although I do swear by Vitamin C & D gummies and glucosamine chondroitin.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, screencap courtesy of Good Hang.
Can’t wait to see who they blame when they all get cancer from all the unnecessary Xrays and unregulated supplements.
I hate swallowing/ chewing vitamins first thing in the am and I get bored with smoothies. I also never know if forcing those things has value because they always say vitamin absorption is better from food. And since unlike many celebs, I do eat solid food and tons of fruits and veggies, I think I’m okay. But no lie that if I had the time and money I’d do IVs.
I take calcium/d (Oncologist prescribed to help regrow my bone along with shots I get quarterly), CoQ10 (GP prescribed to balance out statin side effects), niacinamide (dermatologist prescribed as it will help prevent recurrences of basal and squamous cell carcinoma), and potassium (also oncology prescribed because my body just goes through this like tic tacs for some reason). Because I have a completely compromised immune system from cancer treatment, regular supplements are a HUGE no-no. Besides just creating a lot of expensive urine, just remember they are UNREGULATED and may not have what you think in them or in the proportions you think. A USP certification helps ease some of the worry about that, and, if I were allowed to buy on the open market, Costco allegedly does a good job ferreting out the good ones.
Scream it from the rooftops! Medically necessary medication is not equivalent to unregulated supplements.
Everything she said is just so dangerous and counterproductive to good health. I hate the fact that maha/the magat cult has made listening to experts taboo while encouraging people to inhale snake oil and to engage in vapid, dangerous stunts in the name of health and class snobbery. They are exposing themselves to gawd knows what and are harming themselves. Be careful with suplements, folks, especially the ones that taste good. I had an elderly relative who ended up in kidney failure because she ate gummy vitamins like candy and guzzled protein shakes like ice cream. She could not be convinced the products could be dangerous and no one who could legally intervene would.
Being in oncology research, I witness the everyday consequences of maha and magat propaganda about alternative medicine. We’ve all lost track of how many newly diagnosed Stage IV patients insist on being treated with Ivermectin only. 😑🤬
Vitamins are not always absorbed better through food if there are medical conditions present. Add to that the way industrial agriculture has stripped the land of nutrients, our food is not as nutritionally dense as it used to be. Organic foods will have a higher nutrient content than conventional, but not necessarily always.
I have significant b12 deficiency, and while my body craved b12 rich foods, I could eat those all day long and would not absorb them from food. So supplements are a must.
30 supplements a day is a lot, but medical conditions, and no one living with a chronic medical condition owes anyone else an explanation, may require them.
Exactly. I take a ton of supplements to make up for deficiencies that I have that I am trying to improve. And I am doing it in tandem with eating food rich in those vitamins to helps things along. If I tries to do it with just food it would never absorb properly.
I mean I am a perimenopausal woman who is the same age as Kim and I take an ish ton of supplements a day as well lol. But I also work with a nutritionist and an a Dr who approved them. I have iron deficiency anemia which has gotten worse due to perimenopause. I would I take about a total of 15 supplements a day throughout the day (two are in liquid form). And they are n fact helping the health issues I have been dealing with over the last year or so. But I also have improved my diet a ton and I think those two things are working together to help.
My son has brittle bone disease and has regular scheduled DEXA scans and they are not to be sneezed at. but boy I wish I could have a man with a van come round whenever I was curious about it but I can’t because I’m a normal person who relies on the NHS, which is on its knees. He didn’t have his first DEXA till he was nine because there was no scanner. so thanks Kim, fuck you.
I too need to take supplements due to my chronic conditions…but I gotta tell you…I don’t take a lot of them because supplements aren’t regulated & I’m STILL trying to get past the recent Consumer Guide study on the OBSCENE levels of lead contained in damn near….ALL protein powders…ANOTHER thing that I desperately need to take daily…our government has ALWAYS 🤬 regarding this & damn near EVERY THANG else💔🇺🇸💔
Kardashian’s gotta have designer pee