Samsung trolls Apple for their foldable iPhone



On September 9, Apple held its annual product unveiling event, “Surprise and Shine,” where the company announced that they were finally joining the foldable phone game with their new iPhone Duo. The Duo has a 5.4-inch outer screen that opens to a 7.6-inch inner display. (When opened, it’s slightly smaller than the iPad mini.) It also looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. Samsung, which was already live-tweeting the event, noticed it and immediately took to Twitter to troll Apple for copying their design. From Vice:

Since the iPhone’s release in 2007, Apple has reigned supreme over the smartphone landscape, its only real competition being Samsung and the runner-up’s highly regarded Galaxy line. The rivalry is nothing new, and during Apple’s “Surprise and Shine” event on X today, Samsung took the opportunity to live tweet the announcements. Within minutes of the event, the Samsung Mobile US account posted a string of comments aimed at Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and the newly unveiled foldable iPhone Duo. After nudging users to switch to Samsung because of the “familiar” design of the iPhone 18, Samsung took a dig at the Duo. “Let us know when you’re done reheating our leftovers,” the tech juggernaut posted. As with any online beef between brands, it was all in good fun, a point driven home by Samsung bringing Duolingo into the drama. “I’m so sorry, @DuoLingo,” they posted. “They copied us too #Solidarity.” This isn’t Samsung’s first playful swing at Apple over product design, nor is it likely to be the last. Will the tweets inspire anyone to switch from Apple to Samsung? Who knows. They did, however, successfully draw millions of eyes to the Samsung brand.

[From Vice]

We’re an Apple household, but I appreciate a good troll when I see one. Samsung’s posts were hilarious, especially the reheated leftovers reference. Other accounts, like Duolingo and Merriam-Webster also got in on the fun, with the dictionary directing a post at all of the tech companies that make foldable phones that said, ”Not to brag, but our product has been foldable since 1828.” I love when brand accounts go to “war” on social media (Wendy’s is still the best in the game). It’s one of the few remaining fun things about the hellscape that is X Twitter.

Anyway, it’s cool that Apple users will finally have their own phone/iPad combo. It’s gotten good reviews from techies who’ve been able to try it out. That said, the Duo reveal is overshadowing some even bigger news that came out of the event. Apple announced that their updated watches will include two crazy Apple Intelligence features. The first one is Siri Recap, which creates detailed summaries of your day’s conversations, and the second is Live Rewind, which can replay the last 15 seconds of your current conversation. We all know that our devices are always listening to us, but it feels like these features should be bigger news.

Let us know when you're done reheating our leftovers 😉 — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 9, 2026

i just know the copywriter pitched nachos and the marketing people didn’t get it https://t.co/q4fo7n2TKp — fico (@fico_chu) September 9, 2026

Buenos días ¿estamos en 2019? — Samsung España (@SamsungEspana) September 10, 2026

Was there range? No.

Was it exciting? No.

Did it happen? Yes.#ItsTimeToSwitch — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 9, 2026

This is in Japanese and I don’t know if it will translate as an embed. It says Samsung is roasting Apple.