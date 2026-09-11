Pamela Anderson wore Monse and Carolina Herrera in Venice

Pamela Anderson is in Venice this week for a variety of events including the Venice Film Festival where she’s promoting her new film, Place to Be. She stars alongside Taika Waititi and Ellen Burstyn, who received a lifetime achievement award at this year’s festival. It’s about an elderly woman (Burstyn) and a divorcee (Waititi) who form an unlikely friendship as they travel from Chicago to New York to return a lost racing pigeon. Pam plays Burstyn’s daughter.
For Place to Be’s photocall, Pam wore a custom light blue fruit-print dress from Monse’s Resort 2027 collection. I’m not a huge fan of this look because the coloring washes her out. Pam looks better in dark blue hues. It may have worked better with her copper mullet from last year. Speaking of, I’m digging the 80s bouffant blowout. Pam’s hairstylist, Monica Vitti, told WWD she was inspired by iconic Italian movies and actresses.
Later that day, Pam walked the red carpet at Place to Be’s screening in an incredible canary yellow Carolina Herrera off-the-shoulder gown with balloon sleeves and a 14k gold necklace with 48 carats of Pandora lab-grown diamonds. I love, love, love everything about this look. The dress is gorgeous and her jewelry is stunning.
A day earlier, Pam rocked a black tailored suit with a pie-crust blouse as she was leaving the Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido Pier. Overall, the look is fine, but I wish it was a little bit more put together. It’s just so baggy.
Finally, Pam attended the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement presentation in another Carolina Herrera number. This time, it was a lilac chiffon cape and column skirt. I love the color, but am not a fan of the overall outfit because it looks dated. Her hair looks fantastic, though.
Photos credit: Avalon.red, Cover Images
I like the blue best. Yes, it does wash her out a bit but she looks really happy wearing it and I kind of think with Pam washed out is ok? I mean, she has actively tried to make “no makeup” natural look part of her branding and her natural look is a very pale skin. The bright yellow one is a good color, but the dress itself looks very heavy on her and just the whole silhouette seems to drag her down. The lilac with the cat eye glasses is so Elizabeth Taylor.
I’m not buying what Pamela is selling.
What “natural look” are you talking about? There’s so much Botox that the skin on her face looks like oilcloth; she has filler-enhanced lips with lipstick smudged onto her teeth (in the blue dress shot), sloppily applied self-tanner on her legs, dull hair that looks like an old wig from a prop room, and horribly over-plucked eyebrows. There is nothing here to admire, and when you add in the ugly outfits, the whole look is unappealing.
This “no-makeup” thing is just empty hype—it really just means there’s no heavy eye makeup, only mascara (though, actually, mascara is exactly what she needs). A subtle touch to define her eyes would help, because right now she looks like she just rolled out of bed with a hangover.
I never had on any bingo card Pam Anderson becoming a no makeup indie film queen but I’m here for it.
The movie sounds fantastic! Will be looking forward to this one.
I love that Pam does no makeup. Makes me feel good with my decision (around when COVID began) to just stop wearing makeup. It’s freeing.
I stopped wearing makeup every day during the shutdown when I was working from home and I’ve never went back unless I’m attending an event. Then I’ll put on a little makeup to bring out my features. Although it looks strange to me now to see myself with makeup. I wear very little but it still looks so overdone! I never used to leave the house without some makeup on. A full face everyday to work. I wouldn’t think of it. I thought I needed it. My skin looks so much better and I’ve saved time and money. Cosmetics are really expensive.
She is absolutely stunning.
She is still so gorgeous. She just looks so happy now.
I’m five years older than her and she is just an inspiration to me on getting older.
She is a survivor.
I saw all her documentaries and she seems like such a lovely, down-to-earth woman. Really nice. And of course she’s Canadian– who always DO seem nicer than their American counterparts. Maybe that’s why trump is trying to start a war with them.