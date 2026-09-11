Pamela Anderson wore Monse and Carolina Herrera in Venice



Pamela Anderson is in Venice this week for a variety of events including the Venice Film Festival where she’s promoting her new film, Place to Be. She stars alongside Taika Waititi and Ellen Burstyn, who received a lifetime achievement award at this year’s festival. It’s about an elderly woman (Burstyn) and a divorcee (Waititi) who form an unlikely friendship as they travel from Chicago to New York to return a lost racing pigeon. Pam plays Burstyn’s daughter.

For Place to Be’s photocall, Pam wore a custom light blue fruit-print dress from Monse’s Resort 2027 collection. I’m not a huge fan of this look because the coloring washes her out. Pam looks better in dark blue hues. It may have worked better with her copper mullet from last year. Speaking of, I’m digging the 80s bouffant blowout. Pam’s hairstylist, Monica Vitti, told WWD she was inspired by iconic Italian movies and actresses.

Later that day, Pam walked the red carpet at Place to Be’s screening in an incredible canary yellow Carolina Herrera off-the-shoulder gown with balloon sleeves and a 14k gold necklace with 48 carats of Pandora lab-grown diamonds. I love, love, love everything about this look. The dress is gorgeous and her jewelry is stunning.



A day earlier, Pam rocked a black tailored suit with a pie-crust blouse as she was leaving the Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido Pier. Overall, the look is fine, but I wish it was a little bit more put together. It’s just so baggy.

Finally, Pam attended the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement presentation in another Carolina Herrera number. This time, it was a lilac chiffon cape and column skirt. I love the color, but am not a fan of the overall outfit because it looks dated. Her hair looks fantastic, though.