Dakota Johnson wore Valentino & shorter bangs to the Kering Foundation event

Here are some photos from the Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women dinner in NYC last night. They got a good turnout for the dinner, but that’s because the Kering Group is such a powerful company in luxury goods and fashion. I basically wanted to talk about these photos because of Dakota Johnson. Dakota has a lot of haters but I like her and root for her. However, I do not like or root for her bangs. Usually, Dakota’s bangs are more ‘70s-style, a longer fringe coming down to her brows, if not past her brows. Then Ella Langley stole Dakota’s whole bangs look, bar for bar. So Dakota did the unthinkable – she went for shorter bangs. And they look awful!! Her dress here in Valentino, part of her new brand ambassadorship after repping Gucci for years. Incidentally, I’m including Dakota’s new Valentino commercial with Alexander Skarsgard. It might be the most awkward and rizzless ad I’ve ever seen.

I’m including Kering Foundation event photos of Simone Biles, Paris Hilton (her roots match her shoes??), Rita Ora (shocked that she’s still married), Salma Hayek (her husband is the CEO and chairman of Kering), Jordyn Woods (one of the prettiest women there) and Martha Stewart, who seems to be everywhere these days. Everywhere except the Netflix top ten, I know that’s right.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.

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19 Responses to “Dakota Johnson wore Valentino & shorter bangs to the Kering Foundation event”

  1. Ameerah M says:
    September 11, 2026 at 10:50 am

    Having seen Dakota without bangs… her face needs them. She has a really large long forehead and looks like a completely different person without them. Some people have the face for bangs – she is one of them. Also they have become her signature style.

    Reply
    • Zantasia says:
      September 11, 2026 at 11:27 am

      I agree—she looks good with them. I’m also confident that every person involved with hair styling in every romance movie she has been in would have changed her look if they deemed it better without bangs.

      Reply
      • Ameerah M says:
        September 11, 2026 at 12:02 pm

        Going brunette (she’s a natural blonde) and growing bangs were the best things that could have happened to her career. Truly.

  2. Normades says:
    September 11, 2026 at 10:57 am

    Jordyn is sooo pretty. I love the jacket just hanging off the shoulders.
    Dakota’s bangs are awful. Like she did a really bad job cutting them herself. I don’t think she’s a great actress but I think she’s very witty and fun in interviews. Have had a soft spot for her since she called out Ellen’s bs live.

    Reply
  3. Kaye says:
    September 11, 2026 at 11:01 am

    Tastes vary, but IMHO Alexander Skarsgard could have chemistry with a phone book, and I don’t generally even find blond men attractive.

    Reply
  4. seraphina says:
    September 11, 2026 at 11:14 am

    She looks like an updated 2026 version of Elvira.

    Reply
  5. Alicky says:
    September 11, 2026 at 11:23 am

    Oh good Lord, that AD! I have no words for how awful it is. “Unintentionally hilarious” comes to mind, though.

    Reply
  6. Stef says:
    September 11, 2026 at 11:33 am

    I like Dakota but those bangs are tragic. She needs a new hairstyle

    Reply
  7. Jferber says:
    September 11, 2026 at 11:39 am

    This is the first time I’m chiming in about bangs. Because generally I have no problem with them. But Dakota’s bangs don’t flatter her at all. Nor does the really dark hair color, I think.

    Reply
  8. M says:
    September 11, 2026 at 11:49 am

    Paris is the best dressed except for the black shoe. Simone Biles has bad taste in clothes. Someone needs to help her.

    Reply
  9. Jferber says:
    September 11, 2026 at 12:04 pm

    Simone Biles looks gorgeous and happy. Though I don’t like the leather gloves, the dress is on point. Love her.

    Reply
  10. WhatWasThat says:
    September 11, 2026 at 12:06 pm

    I think Alexander looks great in the ad and is such a lovely man inside & out To me it just looks like a perfume ad displaying some aspirational lifestyle image so I don’t see the issue that’s it’s any worse than others They speak as model’s generally don’t have very good voices Kate Moss is a prime example but produced classic images for Eternity

    Reply
  11. Magdalena says:
    September 11, 2026 at 12:15 pm

    “However, I do not like or root for her bangs.”

    Reader, I cackled! 😀

    I think her bangs suit her this time around, as does the brunette colour. Tragic outfit though!

    Reply
  12. Roan Inish says:
    September 11, 2026 at 3:28 pm

    I have always liked her look and her acting. However, in that first photo of the post she was unrecognizable. Ugh the dark hair and brows, the bangs and what ever she did to her cheeks (implants??) are not great. One of the subsequent photos where she was not smiling shows these faint lines from her lips up towards her cheeks. I’ve noticed something similar on Demi Moore’s face so I guess it was a procedure. Why? Just why?

    Reply
    • TheFarmer'sWife says:
      September 11, 2026 at 4:38 pm

      No, Dakota, stop doing whatever you did to your face! The three injection points are clearly visible on your cheeks!!! You are far too lovely to do this. Follow Ms. Berry to her fave Vancouver facial practioner. If you must go darker, go for a darker blonde with golden highlights. Whoever told you to do either of these things is not your friend.

      Reply

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