Dakota Johnson wore Valentino & shorter bangs to the Kering Foundation event

Here are some photos from the Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women dinner in NYC last night. They got a good turnout for the dinner, but that’s because the Kering Group is such a powerful company in luxury goods and fashion. I basically wanted to talk about these photos because of Dakota Johnson. Dakota has a lot of haters but I like her and root for her. However, I do not like or root for her bangs. Usually, Dakota’s bangs are more ‘70s-style, a longer fringe coming down to her brows, if not past her brows. Then Ella Langley stole Dakota’s whole bangs look, bar for bar. So Dakota did the unthinkable – she went for shorter bangs. And they look awful!! Her dress here in Valentino, part of her new brand ambassadorship after repping Gucci for years. Incidentally, I’m including Dakota’s new Valentino commercial with Alexander Skarsgard. It might be the most awkward and rizzless ad I’ve ever seen.

I’m including Kering Foundation event photos of Simone Biles, Paris Hilton (her roots match her shoes??), Rita Ora (shocked that she’s still married), Salma Hayek (her husband is the CEO and chairman of Kering), Jordyn Woods (one of the prettiest women there) and Martha Stewart, who seems to be everywhere these days. Everywhere except the Netflix top ten, I know that’s right.