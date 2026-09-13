Prince Harry’s office confirmed his ‘public engagements’ for the coming weeks

Last Thursday, Prince Harry’s office confirmed some of his upcoming events and appearances. Per the reporting, Harry’s office literally sent out emails to royal reporters calling his upcoming events “public engagements.” Wouldn’t you know, every single person involved in this unfolding disaster is bound and determined to have the most pedantic arguments about what words mean. Apparently, by calling his own events “public engagements,” Harry is obviously trying to steal the Windsors’ thunder. Something else to keep in mind: regardless of the Sussexes’ move back to the UK, Harry always would have done these events. From 2023-25, he visited the UK every September and scheduled his British events all within one week, and every single time, the British press freaked out and the Windsors freaked out too. Those freakouts have not stopped now that Harry is back to living in the UK. If anything, the deranged tantrums seemed to be getting louder and more unhinged.
The Duke of Sussex will this month attend a series of charitable events that mark his first public engagements since his family’s return to Britain. Prince Harry will appear at events for WellChild, a charity for seriously ill children, and Invictus, as well as a launch event for the Inspire educational initiative.
However, the Duchess of Sussex, who has not been photographed since landing back in the UK, is expected to be rarely seen in public in the coming months. While the Duke ploughs on with his charity work, his wife will not be seen so regularly, sources suggest, nor will they make many appearances together as a couple.
“He has his work and she has hers, which is not so public-facing,” one friend said. “It will be rare to see her or to see them together.”
The Duke, who has served as patron of WellChild for 18 years, will join winners and their families for an awards show in London on Sept 21. The event marks both the charity’s 21st annual ceremony and the 20th anniversary of its nursing programme, which enables children with complex needs to be cared for at home. Before the main ceremony, the Duke will host a private reception for the young recipients and their families, present the award for Inspirational Child, for those aged between four and six, and deliver a speech.
In the coming fortnight, the Duke will also attend the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards and the launch of the Inspire educational initiative.
He is then scheduled to fly to New York on Sept 22 to attend the Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting. Next month, the Duke is due to take part in a skydive in Canada to raise money for military charities and to keep a promise he made to 102-year-old World War II veteran Ed Marshall during a visit to Sunnybrook Hospital’s veterans centre in Toronto last November.
“The Duchess of Sussex… is expected to be rarely seen in public in the coming months. While the Duke ploughs on with his charity work, his wife will not be seen so regularly, sources suggest, nor will they make many appearances together as a couple.” Thanks, I hate it. As Cardi B famously asked, what was the reason? Why bring Meghan all the way to Trauma Blender Island just so she can hide away in the Cotswolds?
Anyway, the Disappearance of Meghan is not what royal reporters are focused on. They’re focused on the “how dare he show his face” of it all. They’re crying because Harry will steal the Windsors’ thunder by working. That senile nutcase Angela Levin told the Sun: “I think it was to show that they were in charge now, that they are taking the spotlight away from the royals. They just decided to call themselves ‘Sussex Royal’ again, though I think that’s going to go down the drain. Meghan can’t bear anyone telling her what to do; she hates the UK. Harry was obviously persuaded to come here to see what tricks they could pull, but it’s not working.” Reader, they are not calling themselves Sussex Royal again. And why would Meghan like being ordered around by a bunch of racists?
Meghan just posted a video from England:
Meghan finally posted from England pic.twitter.com/xgVLTPjHb2
— Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) September 13, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Ok, but it’s not like we saw Meghan out and about in Montecito every day. Weeks and weeks would go by and then she’d turn up at some event or other. Most Meghan “sightings” have been her IG or As Ever posts.
Exactly! Meghan is building an international business, rearing children, being a wife, friend, daughter, self-care among other work/charities. They do not even rank, not even an afterthought if we’re being honest. I’m puzzled, how do they live? They write the silliest, nonsensical things. Their personal lives must be far worst than their professional. What a miserable existence.
Daughter?
@Suze – Sure, Meghan has a mother.
Yes, this exactly! I think people are forgetting that for long stretches of time when they were in Cali we sometimes wouldn’t see either of them! Especially in the early years. Her Instagram has been the source for a lot of her content/photos.
Part of being a private citizen and not being subject to the palace’s instructions this time around is that Megan can so whatever she wants. If she wants to keep a low profile, that’s her perogative, and while it may be frustrating to those who’d like to see her out and about, she can make that choice.
Right. Meghan did a few public events a year – galas with a charity focus, etc – but we didnt see her in public multiple times a month. If she does even one public event before December, that’s about on par with what she was doing in Montecito.
The BRF and these “ journalists” are such an inspiration for one’s balanced mental health, well Being and for me personally, my spiritual path. To go through life without peace or compassion is truly tragic.
I don’t know how some of them sleep at night
In the same way that Harry coming back to the UK for public events has been the norm for the last few years so has Meghan disappearing for weeks or even months at a time. The Telegraph literally posted a timeline of her last public appearances by date in an info graphic back in 2023 which is why their handringing over people asking where Kate was in 2024 was so ridiculous. Meghan has chosen over the years to protect her peace which is good for her but not great for gossip followers (which I think is one of the main reasons so much of the fun OG Squad trickled out over the years). People want to see Meghan and know what she’s up to meanwhile Meghan has said publicly that other people’s timelines are not her timeline lmao. She will leave one of her big ass estates she owns in 3 different countries to do public events when she feels like it.
As I suspected, Meghan is not coming out for these events. She’s moved to the UK to placate Harry. So much for her being attention-seeking. She’s protecting what little peace she can get by being in the UK. I’m not upset by this. We’ll see her when she goes home for visits.
I’m still stuck on the fact that Well Child is giving an award called Inspirational Child to a kid between four and six. That is deeply weird. Can’t blame Meghan for not wanting to be there for that.
Eh? What’s ‘weird’ is someone thinking this post was a good idea 😅🤣😂
Huh? Is this the first time you’ve paid attention to the Wellchild Awards?
Yes, it is. Singling out small children with challenges like this is not a good idea. There are better ways to honor, encourage, and inspire them. Drag me all you want. Idc.
As the article points out, this has been going on for 20 years. the families and the children appear to love the awards and the organization, or else they wouldn’t participate.
@Brassy Rebel – I won’t drag, but perhaps you’d take a look at the WellChild website to see what the awards are about.
That is very young.
I am going by the description given in the article. It said that an award called Inspirational Child was to be given to a child as young as four and possibly as old as six. I read it three times to be sure I wasn’t misunderstanding. But giving an award, any award, to a four year old or a six year old, especially one with chronic illness, is, imho, ridiculous. I’m sure this organization does much good. I disagree with this specific thing. I said so. I stand by it.
Oh they are crying into their unseasoned porridge that Meghan isn’t out and about.you all know they are sitting and waiting for her to come out . She is the money shot . Winter heating bills will be paid off her appearance and she is starving the rats . Personally i would love to see Meghan but i do enjoy a Petty princess and how her near but yet so far has them all in a choke hold. Angela the cray cray should be locked away somewhere along with Tom sicko
I just hate that for her. Again a woman has to move because her husband wants to. Before i really thought they decided together. And now she is in hiding whereas psycho katie thinks she has won again.
Welp, she just posted on Instagram. It looks like they’re having a wonderful time.
Why in the world would he publicly list his schedule when it is also public knowledge he has no security??
Also, there are quite a few sightings of Meghan in London on X so she’s definitely out and about.
He didn’t use the word “Royal” and even “private citizens” are allowed to have public engagements.. this is all just to much and it’s making them all look unhinged from the left overs to the media they have all lost it.
Let Kate have her photo ops. Maybe it will make her a little happy and get her working. Remember that only Kate thinks there is a competition. Meghan goes out when she needs to. Meghan has not accompanied Harry for the September events whether in the UK or the UN in the past couple of years. She goes for their joint projects or awards. Harry makes far more public appearances than Meghan.
But did his communications people send e-mails to “royal reporters” though, or rather to “official” (non-tabloid) news agencies, some of which just happen to have royal reporters on staff? Because they have gone out of their way to avoid “royal reporters” as much as possible – even sour-faced Victoria Ward had to report (snipe) from the sidelines because she was not invited anywhere. And Roya Nikkah apparently booked her flight to New York the minute she heard that Harry would be attending events there, despite not being invited. Two-faced Chris “Taliban” Ship is the only one who seems to have been given a second chance lifeline, and though he still echoes many of the false narratives in his reporting, he seems to have been trying not to screw things up this time. He has come a long way since the days when he boldly stated that the Sussexes would no longer fall under his remit from the day they left the UK! 😀
If it were up to me, I would invite or inform AP and Forces News and Byline Times and lots of local, unaffiliated newspapers which would benefit from the publicity they would get from the exclusivity (plus earnings from having the bigger newspapers and television studios use their reports and photographs) and leave the usual suspects in the dust, especially the Telegraph. The Sussexes would still get REAMS of publicity from the very people they excluded, so no need to consider them. That Liam fellow can clap back sometimes, he needs to be bolder and shut out the ones who keep doubling down on the lies, or slipping lies into their on-the-record facts, People rag not the least. All of the stalking reporters ought to be added to their fixated persons list and blocked from attending all of their events, even if they attempt to circumvent this by appealing to organisers directly (e.g. the Clinton Global Initiative), touting their press credentials.
Is engagement used by people other than royals in the UK?
Could it possibly be be one of Meghan’s negotiated reasons for returning with her husband was her concentrating on her business with limited or no public facing events She owes us nor those gutter rats nothing. Protecting your peace is more important than ever when in hostile territory
“I think it was to show that they were in charge now, that they are taking the spotlight away from the royals.”
— Well, clearly, it’s working, Angela, because you’re talking about *them* and not the other royals!