Prince Harry’s office confirmed his ‘public engagements’ for the coming weeks

Last Thursday, Prince Harry’s office confirmed some of his upcoming events and appearances. Per the reporting, Harry’s office literally sent out emails to royal reporters calling his upcoming events “public engagements.” Wouldn’t you know, every single person involved in this unfolding disaster is bound and determined to have the most pedantic arguments about what words mean. Apparently, by calling his own events “public engagements,” Harry is obviously trying to steal the Windsors’ thunder. Something else to keep in mind: regardless of the Sussexes’ move back to the UK, Harry always would have done these events. From 2023-25, he visited the UK every September and scheduled his British events all within one week, and every single time, the British press freaked out and the Windsors freaked out too. Those freakouts have not stopped now that Harry is back to living in the UK. If anything, the deranged tantrums seemed to be getting louder and more unhinged.

The Duke of Sussex will this month attend a series of charitable events that mark his first public engagements since his family’s return to Britain. Prince Harry will appear at events for WellChild, a charity for seriously ill children, and Invictus, as well as a launch event for the Inspire educational initiative. However, the Duchess of Sussex, who has not been photographed since landing back in the UK, is expected to be rarely seen in public in the coming months. While the Duke ploughs on with his charity work, his wife will not be seen so regularly, sources suggest, nor will they make many appearances together as a couple. “He has his work and she has hers, which is not so public-facing,” one friend said. “It will be rare to see her or to see them together.” The Duke, who has served as patron of WellChild for 18 years, will join winners and their families for an awards show in London on Sept 21. The event marks both the charity’s 21st annual ceremony and the 20th anniversary of its nursing programme, which enables children with complex needs to be cared for at home. Before the main ceremony, the Duke will host a private reception for the young recipients and their families, present the award for Inspirational Child, for those aged between four and six, and deliver a speech. In the coming fortnight, the Duke will also attend the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards and the launch of the Inspire educational initiative. He is then scheduled to fly to New York on Sept 22 to attend the Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting. Next month, the Duke is due to take part in a skydive in Canada to raise money for military charities and to keep a promise he made to 102-year-old World War II veteran Ed Marshall during a visit to Sunnybrook Hospital’s veterans centre in Toronto last November.

[From The Telegraph]

“The Duchess of Sussex… is expected to be rarely seen in public in the coming months. While the Duke ploughs on with his charity work, his wife will not be seen so regularly, sources suggest, nor will they make many appearances together as a couple.” Thanks, I hate it. As Cardi B famously asked, what was the reason? Why bring Meghan all the way to Trauma Blender Island just so she can hide away in the Cotswolds?

Anyway, the Disappearance of Meghan is not what royal reporters are focused on. They’re focused on the “how dare he show his face” of it all. They’re crying because Harry will steal the Windsors’ thunder by working. That senile nutcase Angela Levin told the Sun: “I think it was to show that they were in charge now, that they are taking the spotlight away from the royals. They just decided to call themselves ‘Sussex Royal’ again, though I think that’s going to go down the drain. Meghan can’t bear anyone telling her what to do; she hates the UK. Harry was obviously persuaded to come here to see what tricks they could pull, but it’s not working.” Reader, they are not calling themselves Sussex Royal again. And why would Meghan like being ordered around by a bunch of racists?

Meghan just posted a video from England:

Meghan finally posted from England pic.twitter.com/xgVLTPjHb2 — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) September 13, 2026