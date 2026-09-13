‘The Gentlemen’ lost millions of viewers & they’re blaming Duchess Meghan

Weeks ago, the rumors about the Duchess of Sussex possibly joining the cast of Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen spread like wildfire across the trade papers, the British press and Deranger media. From what I can tell, there were some conversations but nothing was ever offered and nothing was ever nailed down between Ritchie and Meghan. But it absolutely looked like Ritchie used the rumors to promote the show ahead of its Season 2 premiere, and it looked like Netflix used the rumors to greenlight a third season. There was definitely some cynical promotion happening, but it wasn’t on Meghan’s side. Well, after the Gentlemen’s cast all had shady sh-t to say about Meghan during their press junket, it turns out that all of those machinations had a negative effect on viewership. Huh!! Of course, the Telegraph is twisting themselves in knots to blame… Meghan. Who has never stepped foot on this show’s set or said one word about the show.
The Gentlemen has lost half a million viewers in Britain amid rumours that the Duchess of Sussex is in talks to be cast in the next season.
Netflix’s audience appears to have switched off the series in droves, as the latest viewing figures show 500,000 fewer people chose to tune in to the latest instalment of Guy Ritchie’s series than the premiere of the first season.
Season two of the crime drama, which stars Theo James as he “transitions from duke to drug baron” after inheriting his family’s estate and discovering it is home to an underground cannabis empire, premiered on Sept 3.
Audience figures, supplied by the UK’s official ratings agency Barb, dropped by around 15 per cent from the first season’s debut episode, which was streamed by 3.5 million people in March 2024. By contrast, after seven days on the streaming giant, the new season’s first episode has been seen by three million British viewers.
The figures differ from Netflix’s data, which also show a similarly steep decline in viewership of nearly 50 per cent in its opening weekend compared to the first season.
According to Deadline, the show’s second series tallied 6.7 million views in its first four days of availability, almost half of that in 2024, but it has already been renewed by the streaming giant for a third season.
It comes after the news that the Duchess, before her relocation to Britain with Prince Harry last month, was in advanced discussions to join the cast for the next instalment of Ritchie’s show. The Telegraph understood at the time that the offer of the acting role formed part of the decision-making process in the family relocating to the UK with their two children, but was not the sole reason.
[From The Telegraph]
What kind of dumbass analysis is this? I’m really asking. They’re pointing to “casting rumors for a season which hasn’t been filmed yet” as the reason why people are opting out of a Meghan-free season 2? Maybe the show just sucks and viewers are turned off by Theo James’ inherent smarm, and the “Meghan casting rumors” were a hail-Mary scheme to promote a show which had little to no buzz two years since its first season? They’re talking about Meghan like she didn’t star in Suits, a show which gained so much popularity on streaming that multiple articles were written about how people were watching hundreds of millions of hours of a show which had not been on the air in years. The numbers for The Gentlemen show that without Meghan, that show is a total flop. That’s my analysis.
Update: Meghan posted from the Cotswolds!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
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Montecito, CA Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will return to Britain after six years of living in Montecito, USA. The prince and his wife have been estranged from the royal family but are now returning to England with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. It is told that King Charles got the news last Sunday that his son is moving back to the UK within three weeks and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will enroll in school here. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Theo James, Guy Ritchie and Kaya Scodelario at The Gentlemen UK Series Global Premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in West End, London, United Kingdom on 5 March 2024.,Image: 854745739, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Cat Morley/Avalon
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Theo James at The Gentlemen TV show season 2 premiere, London, UK, on the 2nd September 2026,Image: 1130207630, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: James Shaw/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 02: Giancarlo Esposito, Joely Richardson, Ray Winstone, Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Jasmine Blackborow and Vinnie Jones attend the Netflix World Premiere of “The Gentlemen” season 2 at Guildhall on September 02, 2026 in London, England. *** Local Caption ***,Image: 1130444751, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: JP / CB/Avalon
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The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games. The Invictus Games will take place from 16 to 22 April 2022 at the Zuiderpark and are intended for soldiers and veterans in the service who have been psychologically injured Robin Utrecht.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games. The Invictus Games will take place from 16 to 22 April 2022 at the Zuiderpark and are intended for soldiers and veterans in the service who have been psychologically injured Robin Utrecht.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games. The Invictus Games will take place from 16 to 22 April 2022 at the Zuiderpark and are intended for soldiers and veterans in the service who have been psychologically injured Robin Utrecht.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the Friends and Family reception during the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague. The reception at the Invictus Games Park is hosted by the city of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
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The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the Friends and Family reception during the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague. The reception at the Invictus Games Park is hosted by the city of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
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So is the Telegraph saying that the show flopped because viewers found out that Meghan wasn’t in season 2? I’m confused. As I’ve said before, hope Meghan got a cheque for all that free promotion that the show got.
I think they’re saying that people are boycotting the show because maybe, possibly, it was rumored, that Meghan might have been approached to be on the show – as in, see how toxic she is?
I abandoned the show halfway through the first season because it was obvious where things were going and I got bored. But, to tell the truth, by the time this whole kerfuffle started I had totally forgotten even the name of the show – and then I was like, “oh, that thing?”
But Meghan wasn’t in Season 2 and it was never confirmed that she was going to be an the show. This was just a weird assumption for viewers to make.
It’s not the viewers – it’s the press that’s making that assumption, just as they’ve made every other assumption about Meghan and this show.
I watched about half of the first season, I had high hopes but alas I couldn’t continue. I was willing, however, to give it another try If Meghan had been cast.
Me too! I made it through only the second episode. It was both predictable and so darkly awkward. I also forgot the name and was thinking about trying again only because of the possibility of Meghan in the following season.
FFS, what ISN’T Meghan’s fault??!! Avocado toast anyone? KKKan’t’s “cancer”??!! It’s pathetic and ridiculous, at this point.
I think if we try a bit we can connect her to the bubonic plague and the downing of the Hindenburg.
This is so silly.
The likely reason the show lost millions of views isn’t the gossip. It’s becuase they took way too long to come back between seasons. There has been all sorts of discussion lately on the impact of Netflix taking years to launch additional seasons of shows that were initially hits and the resulting drops in viewerships and people forget shows they were once excited about with so much competition in the market. This seems like a great case of that. Geez. It’s not Meghan, it is the Netflix model.
Trying to scapgoat Meghan for this instad of talking about the challenge for shows to keep consistent viewership within the streaming model is such a miss.
One reason Slow Horses is so good and has such a following is that there has been no lag between seasons. They finish one season, take a few months off, then start filming the next. Season 6 is about to premiere, and they’ve already finished filming season 7.
The reason why the show is doing poorly is because of the unmitigated violence. Guy Ritchie usually combines violence with dark humor, but season 2 is has no humor whatsoever
^^. It’s entirely on the two and a half year wait for season two. Netflix saw a more drastic drop with Wednesday, and even Stranger Things fans got tired of waiting years in between seasons and viewership plunged. I wouldn’t be surprised in Netflix decides to cancel The Gentleman outright.
I’m watching season 2 as I am a fan of the show but I don’t binge anything and like to take my time. I’m only on episode 3.
@Sunny completely agree. I honestly had never heard of the show before the rumors of Meghan’s casting and that probably would have been the only reason I would have tuned in. But to blame Meghan for poor viewership on a season she isn’t in and a show she isn’t on is nonsensical.
I have given up on so many Netflix shows like Wednesday, Sabrina the teenage witch’s show, and even the latest season of Bridgerton because they take too long between seasons and if Netflix isn’t invested in the “must-see” aspect of their television shows then why should I as a viewer be when I have so many other tv viewing options at my disposal in this day and age.
Like do they not realize how insane it is to expect me to care about a show that I last tuned into maybe two years ago, when in many cases, the quality or content of the Netflix show wasn’t improved by the extended wait, and I think this is the case for a lot of people. They also cancel shows people actually do get invested in so that also doesn’t help build longevity in viewership (RIP Ransome Canyon tear). Besides, Netflix themselves knows this is a problem and have admitted as much, but never miss an opportunity to blame Meghan for something she has absolutely nothing to do with am I right?
I hadn’t even heard of this show until Meghan’s name was attached, so the idea that Meghan has anything to do with the drop is dumb. Obviously the show was not that good in the second season.
The British press is so lame.
Maybe UK viewers are simply fed up with aristocrat gangsters and their privileges. Life is hard for many in the UK and maybe they need something more positive on tv.
Many reasons can explain this and none have anything to do with Meghan. However, using Meghan sell.
Yeah – and Guy Ritchie is a bit of a one trick pony at this stage. I enjoyed Lock Stock & 2 Smoking Barrels & Snatch when they came out years ago but then his stuff got to “same-y” for me…
My heart really does go out to Meghan . how the f do you blame someone for something they never had a part of . I am with Kaiser analysis. And Theo seems like an ass of the hole so glad the show tanked .
I broke a nail yesterday and forgot my Aunts birthday. I’d like to blame Meghan.
My car stalled and my cat got out. Dammit, Meghan!
I watched it last week when it came out and I actually thought it was genius on whoever’s part it was to bring Meghan’s name into the promotion. Because there are so many parallels between the brothers in the story and Harry and William. Don’t want to spoil it for anyone who wants to see it and hasn’t but there’s even a moment where Theo James’ character is called “darling boy” after a tragedy caused by the person who’s called him darling boy. It actually gave me a bit of a chill because it was so on the nose.
That does give a chill, @JessieHeels77. In all honesty, when I saw the first season ages ago the first thing I thought of — literally — was, OMG, someone finally had the stones to put the William vs Harry dynamic on screen, and with exactly the right sense of proportion and pique. Like, bull’s eye. But I’m guessing Meghan might have turned them down if only because the analogy is so point. She’s classy. So much more classy than the tawdry tabloids here.
This is ridiculous it’s an absolutely horrible show I couldn’t make it through the first season so it doesn’t surprise me people are not interested in wasting time on the second season.. even hating the show if Meghan was cast I would suffer through every episode of hers because I miss her being in hallmark kind of movies, Suits and her guest appearances in various shows.
I would have watched this season but I was put off by the way it seemed like The Gentleman had used Megan’s name to promote season 2 and yes as a commenter above said, Theo James’ smarmy response in the junket interview about that.
Also I believe it was @Julie above who pointed out that many of us are less interested in the trials and tribulations of the rich and privileged these days.
Here in North America it’s also an extremely busy time of year early September like not a great time to launch a season. Honestly the British media could benefit to find some (real stories I wonder where there are real stories these days!) to cover.
The reality is that Netflix shows lose viewers due to the extended gap (between 18 months and two years on average) between seasons. It has been documented over several top rated/high viewer shows like Wednesday, Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Beef, The Witcher, etc. This data was first reported in July.
https://share.google/VUEBV4EXpUaHLA7PT
Apparently the gentleman s2 is number 1 in usa and France and number 2 in uk so is presumably performing well in key Netflix markets. But it’s a measure of the smear campaign against Meghan that publications like deadline & the torygraph downplay that success to drag Meghan just because of a RUMOURED connection.
I just finished season 2 and it, to me, wasn’t as good as the 1st one. Can’t believe anyone would blame Meg for this…total BS
I’d be very curious to know the numbers in the rest of the world. That would be the only way to get an actual sense of what happened.
But I’m sure it’s just the usual foolishness of Netflix waiting so long for the second season that people forgot what happened in the first.
Casting rumors had zero to do with it. People tune in for a new season when they love a show and have been waiting for the second season to drop. What would a rumor have to do with a full cast and storyline that people are attached to.
I adored Season 1 of The Gentlemen. My teen and I watched together when she was sick. We just watched Season 2 and it was okay but not as funny because they sidelined two of the best characters, Freddy (the big brother) and Jimmy (the weed grower). I think Meghan would be a fun addition to the series but I’d be surprised if she’s interested in the job.
Love Meghan’s video! Life looks good in the Cotswolds.
Meg’s commercial value is such, that I doubt she would return to acting with a bit part in a Netflix series. I would think a substantial part with Oscar potential would be more appropriate. If anything, I would think Harry may be working with Charles Spencer on a Diana documentary based on his book. Through Archewell productions, of course.