Katie Holmes & Jason Bard Yarmosky have ‘become close pretty quickly’

Katie Holmes has been an empty-nester since the fall of 2024, when her daughter Suri went away to college. Katie has, in my opinion, handled it pretty well. She didn’t make any drastic changes, she kept working and making some public appearances. But then she met a guy – a New York artist named Jason Bard Yarmosky. They came together as a couple very quickly, and Katie has spent this summer hard-launching him all over the place, from Manhattan to the Hamptons to Como, Italy. On Friday, Katie and Jason turned up at the Calvin Klein show during New York Fashion Week. My amateur body-language analysis is that she’s really into him and he’s more into the cameras. People Magazine had an exclusive about them:

Katie Holmes and her new boyfriend, Jason Bard Yarmosky, have been enjoying themselves in the months since they were first seen spending time together, as a source tells PEOPLE.

“They’ve become close pretty quickly,” the source says of Holmes, 47, and Yarmosky, 39, some two months after they were first photographed in East Hampton, N.Y., July 10. “Katie feels very comfortable with him. She’s having a lot of fun. They really enjoy spending time together and had an amazing summer.”

Yarmosky, a New York City-based artist, and Holmes were first seen holding hands when they attended a screening of Olivia Wilde‘s The Invite back in July. The pair also stepped out for dinner in Manhattan that same week. More recently, Holmes and Yarmosky made their relationship Instagram official on Sept. 1 and shared photos from a trip they took to Lake Como in Italy on Monday, Sept. 7.

“Katie loves traveling with him and the Lake Como trip was very special,” the source adds. “She loves that he’s creative and passionate about his work. They have a lot in common. They’re supportive and show up for events that are important to each other. They both enjoy being part of each other’s worlds.”

Holmes described Yarmosky as “the best of the best” when she went Instagram official with him on Sept. 1. The post also doubled as a happy birthday wish to her artist boyfriend.