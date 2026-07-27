Katie Holmes is really hard-launching her boyfriend, NYC artist Jason Bard Yarmosky

For weeks now, Katie Holmes has been hard-launching her new relationship. No one knows when Katie started seeing Jason Bard Yarmosky (People Mag says since “early 2026”), but they have become very official over the course of about one month. Over the weekend, there was another sighting – they attended a “Ferragamo pop-up” in the Hamptons. Yarmosky is a NYC artist who paints and draws, and I’m sure his art is getting more attention this summer than it ever has before. I just looked at his Instagram… he does a lot of portraiture, and he’s not half-bad.

Katie Holmes and artist Jason Bard Yarmosky’s summer romance continues to heat up. The actress, 47, and Yarmosky stopped by the Ferragamo pop-up at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton, N.Y., on Friday, July 24, and posed for photos together.

Holmes, who had her arm around Yarmosky as she smiled for the camera, wore a sheer midnight blue blouse and a cream fringed skirt. She paired the look with a bright orange handbag and black patent leather mules. The artist, meanwhile, complemented her in a dark blue sweater and pleated pants.

The pair were first spotted spending time together on July 10 when they attended a screening of Olivia Wilde’s movie The Invite in East Hampton, N.Y. They were seen holding hands as they arrived at the event.

“He was whispering in her ear, and she was laughing,” an onlooker told PEOPLE of their outing. “They seemed very easy together, and there was a smile on her face all night. They sat together during the movie, and she had her head on his shoulder at one point. They looked very cute.”

Days later, on July 14, Holmes and Yarmosky stepped out for dinner in New York City, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“Katie and Jason looked so happy after dinner walking together, hugging, smiling at each other, and patting each other on the back,” the insider said. “Jason even gently opened the car door for her to get in. They looked so happy and in love.”

The source said the two first connected at a dinner and went on a date shortly after.

“She finds him interesting,” the source added of Holmes. “Katie has always been drawn to people who are creative.” The insider added, “She loves being around people who are passionate about what they do. She enjoys learning and experiencing new things.”