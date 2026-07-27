Katie Holmes is really hard-launching her boyfriend, NYC artist Jason Bard Yarmosky

For weeks now, Katie Holmes has been hard-launching her new relationship. No one knows when Katie started seeing Jason Bard Yarmosky (People Mag says since “early 2026”), but they have become very official over the course of about one month. Over the weekend, there was another sighting – they attended a “Ferragamo pop-up” in the Hamptons. Yarmosky is a NYC artist who paints and draws, and I’m sure his art is getting more attention this summer than it ever has before. I just looked at his Instagram… he does a lot of portraiture, and he’s not half-bad.
Katie Holmes and artist Jason Bard Yarmosky’s summer romance continues to heat up. The actress, 47, and Yarmosky stopped by the Ferragamo pop-up at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton, N.Y., on Friday, July 24, and posed for photos together.
Holmes, who had her arm around Yarmosky as she smiled for the camera, wore a sheer midnight blue blouse and a cream fringed skirt. She paired the look with a bright orange handbag and black patent leather mules. The artist, meanwhile, complemented her in a dark blue sweater and pleated pants.
The pair were first spotted spending time together on July 10 when they attended a screening of Olivia Wilde’s movie The Invite in East Hampton, N.Y. They were seen holding hands as they arrived at the event.
“He was whispering in her ear, and she was laughing,” an onlooker told PEOPLE of their outing. “They seemed very easy together, and there was a smile on her face all night. They sat together during the movie, and she had her head on his shoulder at one point. They looked very cute.”
Days later, on July 14, Holmes and Yarmosky stepped out for dinner in New York City, a source told PEOPLE at the time.
“Katie and Jason looked so happy after dinner walking together, hugging, smiling at each other, and patting each other on the back,” the insider said. “Jason even gently opened the car door for her to get in. They looked so happy and in love.”
The source said the two first connected at a dinner and went on a date shortly after.
“She finds him interesting,” the source added of Holmes. “Katie has always been drawn to people who are creative.” The insider added, “She loves being around people who are passionate about what they do. She enjoys learning and experiencing new things.”
It’s sweet. I hope it’s just a nice, easy relationship, and that they’re both getting something out of it. I was curious so I looked up his age as well – he’s 38, so nine years younger than Katie. It’s not any kind of big deal these days, but it’s interesting. I also wonder if he’s keeping her busy while Suri is off doing local theater in Pittsburgh and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
This outfit is a tad tragic on Katie, but I love the purse. It’s the Ferragamo mini clutch.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Katie always wears the weirdest outfits. The sheer skirt and shirt are fine separately but don’t go together at all.
Yeah, I was thinking the same. Maybe she had a stylist during her Dawson’s Creek days because she looked rather polished in those days, but now…..I’ve never thought she looks as good in her clothes as the media claims, but maybe this is her actual taste and this is what she likes.
Yeah, I love Katie Holmes a lot, and she has a signature move of showing up to events in a crazy get up–I will never forget the dress and jeans thing, but so many weird looks. It does keep people talking.
I think whole issue of children is a thing that trips up the older woman younger man thing. I will be money that Courtney Cox’s ex will get with a younger woman and have the kids he said he didn’t want–a la Hamm and Justin Theroux. Oh and Sofia Vergara’s ex.
It’s funny (it’s not funny) Katie and Michelle Williams tend to choose guys who read like self-absorbed artistes. I get liking creatives, but dudes of this type can also be black holes.
How and why is she standing like that in the first picture??
That back leg got left behind lol!! I don’t get that stance either. Love her hair and minimal make-up. Her boyfriend is super cute. Her outfit is the pits, objectively ugly in my book.
I feel she’s standing like Joey Potter on a dock.
It looks like a pose designed to not make her so much taller than him.
Ding ding ding. She’s wearing some truly uncomfortable looking shoes that make her taller than him and she’s displaying her poses learned while married to someone shorter and who cared about it.
Don’t love the outfit but the BF is hot! Honestly, good for her—after her escape from Tom Cruise, I think she deserves happiness, especially in the form of a younger hotter dude.
I’v always wished for the best for both Katie and Nicole. They have seen things I don’t even want to know about. Katie seems like a genuinely nice person and she is clearly a great mom. I don’t think much of her acting talent (although I’ve never seen her on stage), but I’ve enjoyed watching her thrive.
I’ve only seen her in Pieces of April, which I thought was a great movie.
I’ll never understood the allure of Katie Holmes. I admire her for escaping the clutches of Scientology and raising Suri as normal as possible. But fashion icon? Sorry, no. Her acting was never anything special. If there weren’t for posts here, I doubt I would ever think about her.
His face is giving pretentious douche.
💯 it does.
That’s what I thought! I didn’t see ‘hot guy’, I saw ‘arrogant guy’!
With all of her free time now, is Blake Lively styling Katie Holmes? TomKat’s Kate has such tragic style.
Oh look they match…navy, black shoes and terrible fashion. 😂
He looks like a smug little sh*t. Shame that she’s still contorting her body to appear shorter than her man. And to add to previous post’s comments, her style game is pitiful.
I think this is more of a PR mance he elevates his profile(as I had no idea who he was) and she gets to promote her movie Happy Hours. Since Josh is being seen publicly with other women she doesn’t want to look “pathetic” in comparison. Especially since many were shipping them reuniting and they can’t sell that because Josh is being seen publicly with other women.
* I don’t think being alone is pathetic but I can see people thinking she is because she’s not being publicly seen with anyone.