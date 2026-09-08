Katie Holmes is living her best life in Lake Como with her boyfriend

Jason Bard Yarmosky and Katie Holmes pose together at a Ferragamo event in the Hamptons 7-24-26
Katie Holmes hard-launched her relationship with NYC artist Jason Bard Yarmosky this summer. They’ve reportedly been together since early this year, but made their first public appearance as an item at a July screening of The Invite in East Hampton. Since then, they’ve been spotted in the Hamptons and New York City. On September 1, Katie wished Jason a happy 39th birthday on Instagram. They’re wrapping up their summer of love in Lake Como. Jason shared pictures from the trip and it looks gorgeous. From People:

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky are making the most of the last few weeks of summer. On Sunday, Sept. 6, Yarmosky posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, showing the pair smiling for the camera during a romantic getaway to Italy.

One image captured the couple from the back as they took a speedboat out on Lake Como, while a second photo showed Holmes, 47, relaxing and looking out at the water. Other shots showed Yarmosky posing on the vessel in front of the picturesque surroundings, Holmes making a heart shape in the water and relaxing on the boat.

The couple was all smiles as they posed together on the vessel in black outfits as the sun went down behind them in another shot, while further pictures included one of Holmes sunbathing in a white bikini and one of her beaming during her time on the water.

The Dawson’s Creek alum was also seen laughing as she and her boyfriend appeared to lay on a bed in a cute image, while another showed her doing a crab walk on the top of the boat in front of a sunset.

A final shot focused on a man slurping from a bowl with a glass of white wine in front of him.

“Life is a friend of art,” Yarmosky captioned the post.

[From People]

Good for Katie! She deserves to live her best life in Italy with her hot artist boyfriend. She looks happy and relaxed. I grew up in the Dawson’s Creek era and came of gossip age during her first marriage and divorce, so I will always have a soft spot for Katie. I am genuinely happy to see her thriving. As an aside, I’m curious about the asymmetrical plunging neckline on the black dress she’s wearing in some of the pictures. Is it too big or is the neckline supposed to be off center? Katie has always had a unique sense of fashion, so it could go either way.

On Monday, Jason posted more pictures from their vacation, including a hike through the Italian Alps along Lake Como’s shores and a romantic sunset dinner. I want to do one of those hikes one day. My sister hiked the Dolomite region of the Alps earlier this summer and said it was an incredible experience. Anyway, now that Suri is in her junior year of college, I wonder if we’ll see more glimpses of Katie’s life.

photos credit: BFA.com/Backgrid and via Instagram

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5 Responses to “Katie Holmes is living her best life in Lake Como with her boyfriend”

  1. Kitten says:
    September 8, 2026 at 11:44 am

    Gorgeous setting! She looks really happy and relaxed…and TAN lol.

    Reply
  2. monaisright says:
    September 8, 2026 at 11:45 am

    Def livin her best life..Its nice to see her happy-That smile is her best look..Good for her TC was a nightmare..
    The trip looks like a dream..

    Reply
  3. Nicki says:
    September 8, 2026 at 1:14 pm

    Gorgeous pix. Agree she looks relaxed and happy. I will always admire the way she planned and executed such a surgical escape from TC. I just wish her new guy leaned into her more in the couples pix. Unbend a bit more.

    Reply
  4. Jazz Hands says:
    September 8, 2026 at 1:46 pm

    Nice that she will have positive memories of Italy (she married Tom Cruise there).

    Reply
  5. Jferber says:
    September 8, 2026 at 5:33 pm

    I still can’t understand why she married him in the first place. The only good thing that came out of it is her darling daughter.

    Reply

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