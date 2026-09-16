The Sussexes will no longer adhere to the royal family’s ‘Nolan principles’

It’s been nearly seven years, but it still plucks my last nerve whenever people say that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “agreed to the terms of the Sandringham Summit.” They did not. The Windsors cut Meghan out of the summit completely – she was not given the opportunity to represent her own interests and her children’s interests in the negotiations about her family’s future. She also signed nothing – there is no valid agreement or contract with Meghan’s signature. Her husband cannot sign away her rights in a non-binding contract, you know? In any case, we’re still talking about this because the Sussexes have returned to the UK and royalists are wringing their hands over how they can linguistically exert control over Harry and Meghan. From Richard Palmer’s latest in the i Newspaper:
The Nolan Principles: Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex no longer feel bound by a key part of the ‘Megxit’ deal they struck with the Palace in 2020, after their taxpayer-funded security was removed, The i Paper understands. The Sussexes are stepping back from the terms of the six-year-old Sandringham Agreement, signed off by the late Queen, according to a source close to the couple. At the time, senior palace officials indicated the couple would follow the standards expected of working royals, a set of values known as the Nolan Principles. These commit those bound by them to avoiding political controversy, supporting UK government policy on the international stage and not using royal status to further business interests.
Family values: The couple are said to draw a distinction between upholding the late Queen’s personal values and the institutional obligations that came with the agreement. “They are shared familial values,” the source added. This determination to build a new life for themselves in Britain on their terms, even if it conflicts with the Palace’s stated desire for them to be seen as “private citizens”, stems from the fact that they no longer receive taxpayer funds, the source added. “He’s still the King’s son. There’s no getting away from that,” the source said. “They are working royals, but they don’t work for the institution any longer.”
What was codified? “I’d be very keen to see what was codified at the time of the Sandringham Agreement,” the source added. “But it was at a time when the Duke and Duchess were still in receipt of public funds for security and there was financial support from his father.”
Free to speak about politics: The source also suggested that Harry and Meghan were free to speak out on political issues and criticise foreign leaders such as US President Donald Trump or his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Craig Prescott, a constitutional expert at Royal Holloway, University of London, said the couple had slowly veered away from the spirit of the Sandringham Agreement over the past few years. “I always interpreted it as they would keep separate the things they did commercially and their work for their charities,” he said. “But there’s been an overlap. I’m thinking of when Meghan met survivors of the Bondi Beach attack (in April) and shortly afterwards you could buy the same designs on a clothes app.”
This is the dumbest carrot-and-stick approach: Prescott, a law lecturer, predicted any further dismantling of the principles agreed at Sandringham would spell problems for the couple’s relationship with the royals. “If they want a better relationship with the rest of the Royal Family, it’s probably not the best idea to veer away from respecting the values of the late Queen and the monarchy as they stand.”
Harry can do whatever he wants: “Is he going to start criticising Donald Trump? I can’t see that happening but he can if he wants to,” the source close to the couple said. “Harry has every right to, as you and I do.”
Flashpoints: “Nothing has changed but everything has changed,” the royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said. According to Fitzwilliams, the future flashpoints in their relations with the Royal Family include the question of the King’s attendance at Harry’s 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, the 30th anniversary of late Diana, Princess of Wales’ death next August and the Sussexes’ closeness to Earl Spencer, whose book about his sister will be published this month. There is also the risk that when the Sussexes start undertaking public engagements the controversy surrounding them will steal the limelight from the official work of the Royal Family. “I think they are going to do what they like,” Fitzwilliam added.
I’ve never heard it described as “the Nolan Principles.” If the principles are as described, then surely several royals are currently breaking those rules or have broken those rules for decades? The York princesses, Prince Michael of Kent (who ran a business out of Kensington Palace), and Prince Andrew, just off the top of my head. Anyway, I maintain that this was never about “codifying existing rules into the Sandringham agreement so that Harry and Meghan can have a life away from the Windsors.” This was always about creating multiple mechanisms to exert control (even psychological control and media/PR control) over the Sussexes regardless of where they lived and what they did. As we’ve seen time and again, whenever Harry & Meghan deserted the Nolan principles, nothing *actually* happened. It was just the British press freaking out and Prince William rage-shrieking about what he would do to them when he’s king.
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
I hope they enjoy Britain. But IMO they need to pick up sticks and go ANYWHERE else when William becomes king. Sure he has limited actual power, but he can sic the media on them like never before. And I feel he WILL also go after the kids with the media because he can and it will hurt.
You never know, perhaps he will grow up when he gets the responsibility. I can dream.
No, you can’t. That kind of dreaming is delusional and irresponsible. It’s the same kind of dreaming that said Ivanka and Melania would be moderating forces, on Trump.
Re: William’s power over Harry… I have wondered how much Harry left out of Spare, he certainly knows where more bodies are buried when it comes to William and Charles.
William certainly isn’t the sharpest knife in the shed, but at least his advisors should realize that there’s an element of mutually assured destruction in play. At a certain point Harry might have no f***s left to give and be willing to expose the sordid reality of scooter king’s character and history.
This is more absurd invention. These “rules” absolutely do not exist. But sure, some will absolutely get worked up about the fake story of the fake rules . Getting het up is the point.
The Nolan Principles don’t apply because the Sussexes are NOT ‘holders of public office’ in any way, shape or form. Nice try, but Palmer and his mates aren’t nearly as clever as they think they are 😅🤣😂
The Sandringham agreement got void when Charles pulled finances and security only months later. Why would they stick to a “contract” no one else seemed to be bound to? Both of them were outspoken on their values and didn’t hold back when critisizing unbearable social or political problems, why would they change?
THIS!!!
The Nolan Principles absolutely do exist and are a very serious and important part of the integrity of UK democracy.
However, I have NEVER heard them be applied to royals before, only politicians and civil servants.
That said, they are a good set of principles and it would be nice to see them linked with anyone who uses a royal title, since that title is technically a state resource.
Umm you mean like Reform Party receiving £36 million from crypto currency billionaire right winger, Ben Delo, dreaming of the new black shirts army akin to the new reich?
Or Charles’ aide receiving £3million in plastic bags during private meetings with a Qatari sheik? QE2 and the Paradise Paper! Or David Cameron financial self dealings begetting millions?
That Nolan principle? Hahaha.
Chuck and Bill and their awful spouses don’t respect the values of the late Queen, so … Any contract Harry might have agreed to was voided when his own father endangered his and his family’s life by pulling security.
Right? They’re clutching their pearls and screaming about a contract they completely ignored. And they point to Netflix and Oprah as why, but those happened well after the security cut. Frogmore being taken away was the revenge on that. They are just narcs.
The Nolan Principles aren’t just about royalty, they apply to everyone in the UK in public office, from MPs to civil servants to police to teachers. And they don’t say anything about having to support UK government policy internationally or avoiding political controversy. Like, absolutely nothing. They’re very googleable.
I appreciate this isn’t the substantive point being made here but I’m a pedant!
Lol, fellow pedant here. And if we look at the actual principles – selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty and leadership – and compare them to RF behavior, the hypocrisy is astounding.
Indeed. The Nolan Principles don’t apply anyway as the Sussexes are not ‘holders of public office’! And, of course, QEII gave permission for them to pursue their charitable interests AND earn an income as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after 31 March 2020 (HRHs not used publicly, as agreed).
I doubt the RF even pays lip service to the Nolan Principles, they really prefer their rules to be unwritten. I fully intend to judge all future events and behavior of the RF through the lens of these principles
There’s no bite to the Nolan. The Principles are all bark.
However, The Double Standard rule applies with real bite here. (Andrew is SO, SO thankful of)
Y’all forgot Meg broke the Nolans by eating Avocado on toast, and gad, wearing trousers, and closing her own door (depriving people of potential car door closing jobs!), umm having mixed race babies because they are not natural English white Anglo Saxon, Germanic babies or something like that, plus black nail polish and bare legs, making Kate cry. And cry. And cry. Causing Willy to lose it. And Charles too. Causing cancer. Allowing tabloids and the press to benefit and thrive forever. Plus her jams are good.
That’s the short list….
Public office is the key word here and at best it applies to Charles. Everyone else in that family is not a holder of public office. They just pretend they matter. But if you look at the Commonwealth realms only the monarch has a role. No one else matters.
Why are H&M being described as working royals?
I guess it’s the difference between “working” royals who don’t work and working people who happen to be royals.
Lol, nice distinction. But didn’t we just have a whole ass letter from the Lord Chamberlain about how H&M aren’t working royals? Wasn’t the whole “Sandringham summit” about how they’re not working royals? Harry can’t put a wreath on a cenotaph because he’s not a working royal, etc., etc.
I actually kind of liked that comment – that they are working royals, they just dont work for the institution anymore. I think it actually emphasizes how stupid the whole “working royals” argument is anyway. If Kate barely works, is she a working royal just because someone declared it so? Even though she does three events a month on average?
Meghan didn’t agree to any of this business, she wasn’t allowed to attend the meeting.
” were free to speak out on political issues” I though that was not allowed by the RF?
“you could buy the same designs on a clothes app.” Was Meghan producing and selling these items of clothing?
Since Meghan never agreed to any of this at a “summit” she was cut out of, she can just do what she wants. She has legal rights apart from her husband. Apparently, that’s a strange, new concept to the British establishment.
I will never get over how the RF accuses H&M of profiting from their royal status, when they are one of the wealthiest families on the planet due solely to their royal status.
Pure hypocrisy.
I looked up the Nolan Principles – they are 7 ethical principles established in 1995 to guide the behavior of those in public office in the UK. They aren’t royal principles and they say nothing about avoiding political controversy. And if, in fact, these are “royal standards,” then the RF have been violating them every single day.
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/the-7-principles-of-public-life/the-7-principles-of-public-life–2
We are never told why Charles & Co. can sell everything from vegetables to hand cream while Meghan cannot operate As Ever.
Harry and Meghan are a prime illustration of why you should live your life on your own terms and not on somebody else’s.
They can use words like “codified” all they want but the Sandringham agreement wasn’t legally binding and it certainly wasn’t codified in law.
Also, that family’s “shared familial values” are racism, colonialism, grifting, plunder and protecting pedos, so I would hope that Harry and Meghan don’t embrace those “values.”
Shifting of the goal posts again when it comes to Harry and Meghan.
You’d think Harry & Meghan were the wolves of Paris the way these people go on. Even when these royalist pundits try to sound institutional and rational, the collective hysteria comes through.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH…
Now I understand fully why they hate Meghan— she signed nothing. Oh Meghan, Queen that you are.
The Nolan Principles is a codex that was laid out for officials that work for the government. It also says that you should always act in public interest. Harry and Meghan aren’t officals for the government … so they can forget about it.
Moreover, you aren’t allowed to work or make money. But, Harry and Meghan aren’t sponsored by the taxpayer, nevermind the Palace … and they don’t represent the U.K. Government. Why should they have agreed to this type of nonsense?
“I’m thinking of when Meghan met survivors of the Bondi Beach attack (in April) and shortly afterwards you could buy the same designs on a clothes app.”
Does…does this man think that Kate’s clothes or anyone else’s clothes were not available to be bought? I just can’t.
Talk about making mountains out of mole hills. Besides geography nothing about how the Sussexes conduct themselves publicly has changed. They separated their brand and lives from the Windsors over 6 years ago. If the palaces didn’t constantly rage brief you wouldn’t even be able to tell the Sussexes were living in England.
Per usual all their fears and problem are self inflicted.
Basically Harry and Meghan can do what they want and there’s nothing the Palace can’t do about it.
It all stinks to me, the Crown wants them to be private citizens but still adhere to working Senior Royals rules. They just want the bits they want to punch down on Harry & Meghan.
Who have been nothing but gracious about it. King Chuck and Billy Butthead can bitch all they want. But Harry and his children are in the line of succession and nothing (as of now) changes that. They deserve the protection they need being royals. And pipe dream treated with the same respect in the family and stop leaking lies to the rags to go to town on them.
People are deranged and all it takes is one shot from afar and something catastrophic happens. As understand Harry pays for his own private armed security in the US but I don’t think that can happen in the UK. With their gun laws.