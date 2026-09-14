“Of course Tom Hardy gets along with his ‘MobLand’ costars!” links

Of course Tom Hardy gets along very well with his MobLand costars Helen Mirren & Pierce Brosnan. Why, what have you heard? [Pajiba]

I am not looking forward to the Emmys tonight, but here’s a comprehensive list of tonight’s Emmy presenters (the show is being hosted by Mariska Hargitay). [Just Jared]

Sarah Jessica Parker & Cynthia Nixon made guest appearances in Cole Escola’s fabulous HBO trailer for Oh, Mary! [LaineyGossip]

TIFF fashion: Anna Kendrick, Naomi Watts & Chase Infiniti. [RCFA]

Rebecca Hall stars in Maison Margiela’s new campaign. [OMG Blog]

An interview with magician Michael Carbonaro. [Socialite Life]

Jell-O lip products? Huh. [Seriously OMG]

Christian Siriano’s NYFW show was a roller-coaster. [Go Fug Yourself]

Sad news about Wynonna Judd’s daughter. [Starcasm]

There’s already been three seasons of Dead City?? [Hollywood Life]

The best social media posts of early September. [Buzzfeed]