“Of course Tom Hardy gets along with his ‘MobLand’ costars!” links

Of course Tom Hardy gets along very well with his MobLand costars Helen Mirren & Pierce Brosnan. Why, what have you heard? [Pajiba]
I am not looking forward to the Emmys tonight, but here’s a comprehensive list of tonight’s Emmy presenters (the show is being hosted by Mariska Hargitay). [Just Jared]
Sarah Jessica Parker & Cynthia Nixon made guest appearances in Cole Escola’s fabulous HBO trailer for Oh, Mary! [LaineyGossip]
TIFF fashion: Anna Kendrick, Naomi Watts & Chase Infiniti. [RCFA]
Rebecca Hall stars in Maison Margiela’s new campaign. [OMG Blog]
An interview with magician Michael Carbonaro. [Socialite Life]
Jell-O lip products? Huh. [Seriously OMG]
Christian Siriano’s NYFW show was a roller-coaster. [Go Fug Yourself]
Sad news about Wynonna Judd’s daughter. [Starcasm]
There’s already been three seasons of Dead City?? [Hollywood Life]
The best social media posts of early September. [Buzzfeed]
Anna Kendrick looks so pretty in rich earth tones. And she never really looks overwhelmed by her clothes, even with her tiny frame.
And those JELL-O lip glosses sound yummy, but I know myself; I’d wind up licking my lips constantly for the flavor and wind up with super dry lips all day 😆
Not a fan of that dress but agree that she knows her color scheme and never looks washed out
I do think it would be hard for “Mobland” to continue strong without Hardy. A show like that needs a charismatic lead. Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren supply that in the older generation but you need one in Tom’s too. So I am glad they worked it out and he’s staying.
I don’t care what they say, Christian Siriano had way more hits than misses.
I just received a people magazine alert that says Harry and Megan had to change the children’s school after just 2 days because of a security concerns. nothing to do with the school or the people but rather the distance between their home and the school and the heavy traffic makes it hard for the convoy to say together easily.
also said they are going to have it RAVEC safety review for Harry and they mentioned for the first time Megan
would love to know what’s going on behind the scenes because I think it’s a lot more than we can even guess at
So no one drove the route before school started to check for things like this? It really is looking more and more like this move was sudden and not well planned.
Or they, as you’ve said, drove the route before school started, during the rather staid summer period, and security found something rather different once the term started— and perhaps once photographers identified the school. I’ve no idea what the area is like, but — based on nothing much — I’m imagining that there could be bottlenecks that pose potential security risks?
Bummer that the kids are going through this. @M, you could be right, but even the best laid plan can be disrupted, and that might be especially true if you’re being targeted by people who want to exploit the situation for their own benefit.
they said because prior to school starting they had no sense of the traffic patterns
Dan Wakeford’s Celebrity Intelligence newsletter says paps + reporters now know where the family is living.
Gossip-chains are saying they used location clues in Meghan’s recent video to track the property down.
Dan says he knows, but won’t say and expects paps to hang around outside the estate’s gates and try to get photos of the kids that can be sold outside the UK.
Well, I’ll be damned. Multiple news sources are saying Mitch McConnell returned to the Senate today to vote. It seems like a miracle to me since I 100% believed he was dead. Conspiracy theory: could it have been a look-alike? Would anyone put that past the Republicans? Cheating is their new winning strategy.
I am seriously stunned. I haven’t seen a video or a picture with today’s date yet though.
I was sure that, well….