Zendaya wore Prada to the 2026 Emmys: best look of the night?

Zendaya has been trying to keep a lower profile when she’s not on promotional duties. I actually wondered if she would bother attending the Emmy Awards, even though she was nominated for Euphoria’s final season (and she’s won two Emmys in previous years). Well, she attended! She wore this incredible Prada gown and fully looked like the second coming of Dorothy Dandridge. I had mixed feelings about Zendaya’s shorter hair, but it really does look cute. She brought Tom Holland as her date. You know how Law Roach announced that Tom and Z got married months ago? Well, he said something different on the Emmys red carpet.
Law Roach says Zendaya and Tom Holland "haven't had an official ceremony yet" and calls the AI-generated version of Zendaya’s wedding dress "ugly":
"It's going to happen after they do a press tour. She's been his wife for a really long time now, but it’s not official yet."
CNN… pic.twitter.com/YThWRQ08An
— Variety (@Variety) September 14, 2026
Colman Domingo in Valentino. I love that he didn’t go for a classic tuxedo.
Louisa Jacobson in Tom Ford. I love this! She’s one of my picks for best-dressed.
I love Denee Benton but this Cong Tri look is… a lot.
Grace Gummer in Dior Resort 2027. Boring. A fancy sack.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images.
Zendaya looks spectacular – almost too spectacular for the Emmys. And Colman is always so creative and thoughtful – I love the touch of what looks like hot pink under the jacket.
I read that Zendaya’s look was meant to honor Halle Berry. Perfect execution. Flawless.
Yeah, maybe Halle Berry’s short cut was inspired by Dorothy Dandridge originally…but Zendaya is definitely giving Halle Berry vibes with this look…and is nailing it! My favorite look of the night.
Absolutely a Halle Berry nod and absolutely fantastic.
From a distance I actually thought it was Halle Berry for a few seconds. Only when the camera went up close did I realize it was Zendaya.
She honestly could wear a brown paper bag and look stunning. But yes, she was glorious here.
Stunning.
Zendaya wins. Absolutely flawless.
I love Zendaya’s dress (swoon), and I really really love the Tom Ford suit (never heard of the wearer before though, but she wears it well).
The fancy sack ( 😀 ) actually looks good, but Colman Domingo looks like he’s going on safari.
Louisa Jacobson is in The Gilded Age. She’s the youngest daughter of Meryl Streep
At this point I don’t think we even need to proclaim her best dressed. The title should be ‘best dressed besides Zendaya’.
Right? She’s so beautiful and looks gorgeous in everything she wears, with flawless styling, kinda hard for anyone to top that.
Zendaya could wear a Pillsbury flour sack and make it look like haute couture.
I don’t know who this Louisa person is but she has my attention in that Tom Ford suit. Fantastic.
She stars in The Guilded Age and is the youngest child of Meryl Streep. She also had a small part in The Materialists as the reluctant bride.
It really is fantastic. A gorgeous suit and she wears it well.
How did Zendaya not win an Emmy for Euphoria S3? Has there ever in the history of tv been a more complex, dramatic, and flawlessly delivered performance?
I loved the idea that they got married without fanfare, notified us subtly, and got on with their lives. I’m not down with rumors and speculation That’s too basic for their brand.
I’m not the Zendaya red carpet stan that many on here are (I think she looks amazing a lot of the times, but I also think she has some less than stellar looks sometimes) but this one is incredible. I LOVE the short hair = it highlights her gorgeous bone structure – and that dress is stunning. 10/10, no notes.
The short hair is PERFECTION. Not many people have the bone structure to pull it off but on Zendaya it elevates her so much and is just flawless. I think the short hair should be her signature.