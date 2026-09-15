Zendaya wore Prada to the 2026 Emmys: best look of the night?

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Zendaya has been trying to keep a lower profile when she’s not on promotional duties. I actually wondered if she would bother attending the Emmy Awards, even though she was nominated for Euphoria’s final season (and she’s won two Emmys in previous years). Well, she attended! She wore this incredible Prada gown and fully looked like the second coming of Dorothy Dandridge. I had mixed feelings about Zendaya’s shorter hair, but it really does look cute. She brought Tom Holland as her date. You know how Law Roach announced that Tom and Z got married months ago? Well, he said something different on the Emmys red carpet.

Law Roach says Zendaya and Tom Holland "haven't had an official ceremony yet" and calls the AI-generated version of Zendaya’s wedding dress "ugly": "It's going to happen after they do a press tour. She's been his wife for a really long time now, but it’s not official yet." CNN… pic.twitter.com/YThWRQ08An — Variety (@Variety) September 14, 2026

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Colman Domingo in Valentino. I love that he didn’t go for a classic tuxedo.

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Louisa Jacobson in Tom Ford. I love this! She’s one of my picks for best-dressed.

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I love Denee Benton but this Cong Tri look is… a lot.

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Grace Gummer in Dior Resort 2027. Boring. A fancy sack.

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