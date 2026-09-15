People: Prince William maintains that he ‘will have no relationship’ with the Sussexes

Prince William was out and about today on Duchy of Cornwall business, business which he purposefully scheduled on his brother’s birthday. There are elements of “don’t forget about meeee” and “look at me, I’m ignoring you, Harry!” Speaking of, People Magazine’s cover story this week is all about how William and Princess Kate are adjusting to having the Sussex family back in the UK. People’s royal-reporter sources aren’t sugarcoating it: William and Kate are nervous and stressed. Some highlights from the cover story:
The palace’s clarification letter getting released the day before Prince George entered Eton: [George’s] milestone coincided with another new reality facing the Prince and Princess of Wales. Just a day earlier, a letter issued on behalf of King Charles, 77, reiterating that Prince Harry, 42, and Meghan Markle, 45, remain nonworking royals, had stirred fresh controversy following the couple’s return to Britain. For William and Kate, it suddenly put an unresolved family rift that had largely played out from thousands of miles away back into focus. “It’s been magnified,” says a palace insider. “When they were in California, and you gazed through the looking glass, you couldn’t see it so well, but it is right back in front of them.”
Will & Kate never anticipated this: Harry and Meghan’s unexpected return has added a complication they didn’t anticipate. “William and Catherine can maintain that their focus has to be about them and their family, but there will be pressure on them about how they interact with Harry and Meghan and their family in the future,” says Russell Myers, author of William and Catherine.
The clarification letter shows that King Charles & his heir are on the same page: “The King and William are completely united on the Sussexes not representing the royal family,” says Myers. “It’s without a doubt how in sync they are on this matter.”
No direct contact between William & Harry: William and Harry, meanwhile, remain estranged, with no direct contact between the brothers, sources have told PEOPLE. “William’s view is clear — any relationship his father has with Harry or the Sussexes as a family is entirely up to him,” says Myers. “But looking toward the future, he will have no relationship with them, in a working or private capacity whatsoever.”
Cautious Willy: Harry has made no secret of his desire to reconcile with his brother, but those close to William and Kate say the wounds behind the estrangement remain deep. “It was very hard on them, and I wouldn’t blame William for being cautious,” says one close palace source. Adds royal historian Amanda Foreman: “At the moment, it has gone from being a hot war to a very, very cold war. But in a cold war situation you still have to turn up to the Olympics.”
The Waleses’ packed schedule: “They are shining a light on things that are important to them,” says Ailsa Anderson, the late Queen Elizabeth’s press secretary. “What they don’t want is all this other noise becoming a distraction.”
It will be hard to tune out the Sussexes: “It will be incredibly draining,” says Foreman. “They will always have to look over their shoulders and factor them in. And all they can do is deflect. Yet, they’ll get lots of jabs and questions: ‘When are you going to make up with your brother?’ ”
The Sussexes’ motivations: As the Waleses enter a new stage, Harry and Meghan’s presence raises questions that are unlikely to disappear. “The royal family still don’t know what their motives are,” says a palace insider. What is clear is that the Sussexes intend to build a life there: Harry wants Archie and Lilibet to know his roots and family, while both have work and charitable interests, and Meghan is exploring acting opportunities.
I once again have to point out how poorly the Windsors handle not only their images, but the arguments they’re making publicly re: Harry. Harry is the one who appears magnanimous, family-focused, open to reconciliation regardless of what was done to him and his wife. William can’t even adequately pretend (in theory) to share those traits, to have a kingly generosity of spirit, to let bygones be bygones, much less have all of those difficult conversations and take accountability for his own significant role in this breakdown. Then there’s the “no carrot, all stick” approach from the Windsors too – you can’t say that William hates his brother and never wants to see him or speak to him again, while in the same breath argue that Harry needs to behave himself or else there will be no reconciliation on the table. That makes zero logical sense. But whatever – it’s clear that plates have been smashed every day at Forest Lodge and I imagine there’s been a lot of wailing and carrying on.
Some photos of William in Princetown today:
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, cover courtesy of People.
Harry has made no secret that he would like to reconcile with his father. As for his brother, their relationship is, in Harry’s words, S-P-A-C-E.
I love how the reporters can’t decide which angle to take. “Harry and Meghan can’t move away because then the kids won’t know their cousins!” or “William and Kate will never ever ever talk to the Sussexes again and of course their children won’t play with the Sussex tots, as if!” How William thinks this is a good look is beyond me. He’s not even king yet and he’s already petty and bitter!
“It was very hard on them, and I wouldn’t blame William for being cautious,” says one close palace source”.
Palace source: William.
The man who physically assaulted his brother over his sister-in-law.
Yep. Harry never said he wanted to reconcile with pegs. What a load of bollocks. Pegs is a lost cause.
In all of his bald-headed photo ops he looks like his skin’s about to slough off and reveal the insectoid alien monster he really is.
Harry has called William’s bluff in so many ways. He’s not a family man, he’s not even a man, really, he’s a mean-spirited, petty, spiteful, twisted specimen. And he’s lazy AF. So we see him out “working” because it’s his brother’s birthday and he needs attention. Has to be the COA, centre of attention, no matter what. I thought Charles was narcissistic — still do — but I wonder if there are different types of narcissism, one that makes you chronically insecure and needy and one that makes you grandiose and entitled.
I’m off the sm for a while. I’m very curious that piers morgan didn’t do wall to wall segments in his youtube channel and many these unhinged deranger didn’t do the usual smear campaign instead these look like game of telephone rather than plain make up lies from British press.
I mean all the rr, chuck and William everyone tip toe around this. This very weird , I can’t help there is something bigger going on.
I mean we didn’t get keen peacemaker, William ragging , or chuck or camilla unforgiving etc . How sussex should bend the knee before king billy and queen cathy? I think something is going on. Am I only one feeling that ?
They are playing games we are part of it.
The press is talking non-stop, but it does seem like the vitriol is milder – or maybe it’s so much “same old, same old” that we’ve gotten used to it?
I think there’s genuine confusion. If the confusion were only about H&M the press would be hitting harder, but I think they’re also confused about Charles’ motives. There was the visit in July, which ooops maybe we should soft pedal the smears – then there’s the Lord Chamberlain’s letter, which ooops maybe we should go back to smearing – then the backpedaling about Uganda and the IG, which ooops what’s going on here – then RAVEC finally making an assessment, which “slap” back in the other direction – now, William’s hate, hate, hate and how Charles is in agreement…except he’s not acting like he’s in agreement, which “slap, slap, slap.”
For a couple who are supposedly just getting on with the job (lol) and ignoring the Sussexes, they seem to find time in their busy schedules to flog the same talking points over and over and over again.
It’s the verbal equivalent of an annoying brother on a long car ride. He’s doing his damndest to get a rise out of Harry, and Harry is just watching out the window thinking, ‘wow, my life is great!’
For the love of God… we heard you already!.
You are the heir to a monarchy made up of peoples who are fighting poverty, homelessness, mental disease (remember that one?) and a dearth of other struggles. You have the vast resources – many funded by those same people – and the voice and the power to impact “your people”.
And still, the only thing you can say ad nauseum – almost on a daily basis now – is “I hate my brother.” No one answers. You say it again. And so on and so on and so on.
Exhausting.
He keeps making promises and promises, shouting, and shouting yet he’s latched onto Harry like a burr—impossible to shake off.
He obsesses over Harry, stalks him, and plots against him twenty-four hours a day; it’s his whole life, while his unhinged wife does the exact same thing to Meghan.
They really ought to stop pretending to care about mental health—aside from the fact that they never actually do anything other than staged photo shoots, they look like characters straight out of Edgar Allan Poe’s *The System of Doctor Tarr and Professor Fether*.
Geez!
How many times are they going to write the same article? Will doesn’t want to talk to the Sussexes. Now that you’ve briefed this line for the 10000th time —— SHUT UP about it and stop complaining and explaining.
My friend’s maga husband is so weirded out by Will. He thinks it’s gross how Will doesn’t look out for his younger brother & doesn’t understand how he doesn’t have a relationship with his nephew and niece. And he think Chuckles is a douche.
He’s right. What a horrid father and brother Harry has.
How she looks at the cameras. This article comes out making the Keens look very sanctimonious. As if they want the Sussexes to beg to see them.
You’d think that William wouldn’t want to be so obvious about wanting attention on his brother’s birthday. He’s so pathetic lol.
Like, dude, try to be cool, for once in your life.
No way are Charles and Scooter on the same page. Charles has to talk Scooter into doing some work instead of going to a sports event.
So the Keens “never anticipated this” after the problems they caused concerning Harry and Meghan. Keen keeping quiet and not correcting the crying story; her being a diva making things difficult for Meghan planning her wedding; Scoots telling Harry to slow down and not “rush into” marriage; the surprise attack; and all the talk of his removing titles. What did the keens really expect? They could have been civilized and polite but they made things unpleasant instead.