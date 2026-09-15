People: Prince William maintains that he ‘will have no relationship’ with the Sussexes

Prince William was out and about today on Duchy of Cornwall business, business which he purposefully scheduled on his brother’s birthday. There are elements of “don’t forget about meeee” and “look at me, I’m ignoring you, Harry!” Speaking of, People Magazine’s cover story this week is all about how William and Princess Kate are adjusting to having the Sussex family back in the UK. People’s royal-reporter sources aren’t sugarcoating it: William and Kate are nervous and stressed. Some highlights from the cover story:

The palace’s clarification letter getting released the day before Prince George entered Eton: [George’s] milestone coincided with another new reality facing the Prince and Princess of Wales. Just a day earlier, a letter issued on behalf of King Charles, 77, reiterating that Prince Harry, 42, and Meghan Markle, 45, remain nonworking royals, had stirred fresh controversy following the couple’s return to Britain. For William and Kate, it suddenly put an unresolved family rift that had largely played out from thousands of miles away back into focus. “It’s been magnified,” says a palace insider. “When they were in California, and you gazed through the looking glass, you couldn’t see it so well, but it is right back in front of them.”

Will & Kate never anticipated this: Harry and Meghan’s unexpected return has added a complication they didn’t anticipate. “William and Catherine can maintain that their focus has to be about them and their family, but there will be pressure on them about how they interact with Harry and Meghan and their family in the future,” says Russell Myers, author of William and Catherine.

The clarification letter shows that King Charles & his heir are on the same page: “The King and William are completely united on the Sussexes not representing the royal family,” says Myers. “It’s without a doubt how in sync they are on this matter.”

No direct contact between William & Harry: William and Harry, meanwhile, remain estranged, with no direct contact between the brothers, sources have told PEOPLE. “William’s view is clear — any relationship his father has with Harry or the Sussexes as a family is entirely up to him,” says Myers. “But looking toward the future, he will have no relationship with them, in a working or private capacity whatsoever.”

Cautious Willy: Harry has made no secret of his desire to reconcile with his brother, but those close to William and Kate say the wounds behind the estrangement remain deep. “It was very hard on them, and I wouldn’t blame William for being cautious,” says one close palace source. Adds royal historian Amanda Foreman: “At the moment, it has gone from being a hot war to a very, very cold war. But in a cold war situation you still have to turn up to the Olympics.”

The Waleses’ packed schedule: “They are shining a light on things that are important to them,” says Ailsa Anderson, the late Queen Elizabeth’s press secretary. “What they don’t want is all this other noise becoming a distraction.”

It will be hard to tune out the Sussexes: “It will be incredibly draining,” says Foreman. “They will always have to look over their shoulders and factor them in. And all they can do is deflect. Yet, they’ll get lots of jabs and questions: ‘When are you going to make up with your brother?’ ”

The Sussexes’ motivations: As the Waleses enter a new stage, Harry and Meghan’s presence raises questions that are unlikely to disappear. “The royal family still don’t know what their motives are,” says a palace insider. What is clear is that the Sussexes intend to build a life there: Harry wants Archie and Lilibet to know his roots and family, while both have work and charitable interests, and Meghan is exploring acting opportunities.