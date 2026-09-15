Selena Gomez wore a gold Louis Vuitton to 2026 Emmys: stunning?

My favorite Selena Gomez-styling is when she goes very simple and classic – a well-cut designer gown, no over-the-top jewelry, loose beachy waves or a clean chignon. That’s where she really shines. So I loved her look at last night’s Emmys. She wore a gold Louis Vuitton, no necklace, one bracelet, statement earrings and some rings. Beachy waves and “natural” makeup. If anything, I think she looks a tad too undone from the neck up, but I’m sure she paid a lot to achieve this look.
Chase Infiniti also wore Louis Vuitton. Yeah… I like Chase, I think she’s gorgeous, but sometimes I think she’s gorgeous in spite of what she’s wearing. She’s got a brand ambassadorship with LV now and I’m not entirely sure that this is the best fit. The whole thing looks stiff and uncomfortable.
I felt like one of the few to be rather underwhelmed by Florence Pugh in this Vivienne Westwood? I like Westwood designs, I love the built-in corset, etc. But this was just kind of meh to me.
Odessa A’zion in Jean Paul Gaultier. The strings! LOL. It’s fine though. I hope velvet suits are making a comeback.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images.
What has she done to her face? Yikes
She looks different but I think it’s the natural makeup. We’re all used to see her with a heavily-lined eye and lip. She looks gorgeous IMO.
She could be on steroids or immunosuppressants for her autoimmune disease. It sucks how much it can quickly change your appearance (I know from experience).
Selena and Chase look amazing — the textures on those dresses are so cool.
I absolutely love both of those dresses so much. I think it’s interesting that neither wore a necklace and let the dresses be their bling.
Commenting on women’s bodies is bad and iffy these days in any direction, but I’m glad Selena does not look as gaunt as she looked a while ago. Her dress looks fab!
The one picture, where SG is pulling her hair back…that’s what she should have gone with. Beachy waves in a simple low pony.
I thought the same thing! in general I like her hair here, I think it looks good, but with that particular dress pulling it back would have looked better IMO. And I love that dress.
The first two gowns are stunning and fit well. The purple one is kinda meh and I usually enjoy Westwood. Plus what is up with her hair?
The gold one reminds me uncomfortably of that awful NYC car chase. I bet you Meghan can’t even look at her dress from that night. I know I couldn’t.
It looks great on Selena, I will say that!
Wow that gold dress is really stunning. Chase is so lovely but after her amazing Oscar run her recent styles have been a letdown. I usually hate how Florence styles her hair on the red carpet and this is no exception,
Eh
I loved Florence Pugh’s Westwood. The color is gorgeous.