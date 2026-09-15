Selena Gomez wore a gold Louis Vuitton to 2026 Emmys: stunning?

Embed from Getty Images

My favorite Selena Gomez-styling is when she goes very simple and classic – a well-cut designer gown, no over-the-top jewelry, loose beachy waves or a clean chignon. That’s where she really shines. So I loved her look at last night’s Emmys. She wore a gold Louis Vuitton, no necklace, one bracelet, statement earrings and some rings. Beachy waves and “natural” makeup. If anything, I think she looks a tad too undone from the neck up, but I’m sure she paid a lot to achieve this look.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Chase Infiniti also wore Louis Vuitton. Yeah… I like Chase, I think she’s gorgeous, but sometimes I think she’s gorgeous in spite of what she’s wearing. She’s got a brand ambassadorship with LV now and I’m not entirely sure that this is the best fit. The whole thing looks stiff and uncomfortable.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

I felt like one of the few to be rather underwhelmed by Florence Pugh in this Vivienne Westwood? I like Westwood designs, I love the built-in corset, etc. But this was just kind of meh to me.

Embed from Getty Images

Odessa A’zion in Jean Paul Gaultier. The strings! LOL. It’s fine though. I hope velvet suits are making a comeback.

Embed from Getty Images