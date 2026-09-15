Selena Gomez wore a gold Louis Vuitton to 2026 Emmys: stunning?

Embed from Getty Images

My favorite Selena Gomez-styling is when she goes very simple and classic – a well-cut designer gown, no over-the-top jewelry, loose beachy waves or a clean chignon. That’s where she really shines. So I loved her look at last night’s Emmys. She wore a gold Louis Vuitton, no necklace, one bracelet, statement earrings and some rings. Beachy waves and “natural” makeup. If anything, I think she looks a tad too undone from the neck up, but I’m sure she paid a lot to achieve this look.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Chase Infiniti also wore Louis Vuitton. Yeah… I like Chase, I think she’s gorgeous, but sometimes I think she’s gorgeous in spite of what she’s wearing. She’s got a brand ambassadorship with LV now and I’m not entirely sure that this is the best fit. The whole thing looks stiff and uncomfortable.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

I felt like one of the few to be rather underwhelmed by Florence Pugh in this Vivienne Westwood? I like Westwood designs, I love the built-in corset, etc. But this was just kind of meh to me.

Embed from Getty Images

Odessa A’zion in Jean Paul Gaultier. The strings! LOL. It’s fine though. I hope velvet suits are making a comeback.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to “Selena Gomez wore a gold Louis Vuitton to 2026 Emmys: stunning?”

  1. Carty says:
    September 15, 2026 at 8:39 am

    What has she done to her face? Yikes

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      September 15, 2026 at 8:47 am

      She looks different but I think it’s the natural makeup. We’re all used to see her with a heavily-lined eye and lip. She looks gorgeous IMO.

      Reply
    • Snrub says:
      September 15, 2026 at 9:17 am

      She could be on steroids or immunosuppressants for her autoimmune disease. It sucks how much it can quickly change your appearance (I know from experience).

      Reply
  2. Kirsten says:
    September 15, 2026 at 8:42 am

    Selena and Chase look amazing — the textures on those dresses are so cool.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      September 15, 2026 at 8:46 am

      I absolutely love both of those dresses so much. I think it’s interesting that neither wore a necklace and let the dresses be their bling.

      Reply
  3. Katiekatekate says:
    September 15, 2026 at 8:52 am

    Commenting on women’s bodies is bad and iffy these days in any direction, but I’m glad Selena does not look as gaunt as she looked a while ago. Her dress looks fab!

    Reply
  4. Graphinya Heather says:
    September 15, 2026 at 8:53 am

    The one picture, where SG is pulling her hair back…that’s what she should have gone with. Beachy waves in a simple low pony.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 15, 2026 at 9:28 am

      I thought the same thing! in general I like her hair here, I think it looks good, but with that particular dress pulling it back would have looked better IMO. And I love that dress.

      Reply
  5. CatGotMyTongue says:
    September 15, 2026 at 9:10 am

    The first two gowns are stunning and fit well. The purple one is kinda meh and I usually enjoy Westwood. Plus what is up with her hair?

    The gold one reminds me uncomfortably of that awful NYC car chase. I bet you Meghan can’t even look at her dress from that night. I know I couldn’t.

    It looks great on Selena, I will say that!

    Reply
  6. Normades says:
    September 15, 2026 at 9:27 am

    Wow that gold dress is really stunning. Chase is so lovely but after her amazing Oscar run her recent styles have been a letdown. I usually hate how Florence styles her hair on the red carpet and this is no exception,

    Reply
  7. ChillinginDC says:
    September 15, 2026 at 9:53 am

    Eh

    Reply
  8. QuiteContrary says:
    September 15, 2026 at 10:08 am

    I loved Florence Pugh’s Westwood. The color is gorgeous.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment