Legendary fashion designer Bob Mackie has passed away at 87



The world became a little lot less beautiful, sparkling, and colorful on Monday, with the passing of legendary designer Bob Mackie at age 87. A Bob Mackie ensemble bore his signature in every detail, always instantly recognizable. His designs were joyous with their over-the-top (complimentary) beading and sequins. Mackie got his start young with Paramount Studios, where he worked for Edith Head, Ray Aghayan, and, notably, Jean Louis, who tasked Mackie with drawing the first sketch for Marilyn Monroe’s infamous “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress. Soon collaborations with Mitzi Gaynor and Diana Ross followed, eventually leading to the work he’s most probably known for: designing 17,000 outfits across all 11 seasons of The Carol Burnett Show, and styling Cher in all manner of knockout looks on The Sonny & Cher Show. Mackie is also credited with taking Barbie from fashionable California girl to certified global fashion icon in the 80s. He won 10 Emmys between 1967 and 2003 and one Tony in 2019 for The Cher Show. He was as bright as his creations, and he will be supremely missed.

Bob Mackie, a prolific costume and fashion designer whose dazzling, over-the-top creations helped define some of the most memorable moments in 20th century entertainment, died at 87 years old Monday of pneumonia in Palm Springs, Calif. Mackie’s official Instagram channel shared news about the designer’s death. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today,” the statement on Instagram said. “He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do. His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world.” Over a career spanning more than six decades, Mackie dressed generations of stars from Bette Midler to Taylor Swift. Some of his designs became as famous as the performers who wore them, such as Marilyn Monroe’s risqué, rhinestone-encrusted sheath dress worn while singing to President John F. Kennedy in 1962 (which he sketched for his employer, French designer Jean Louis), and Cher’s jet-black, bondage-inspired ensemble topped with a feathered Mohawk headdress at the 1986 Oscars. “The way you dress is your way of telegraphing to the person that’s looking at you, who you are and where you’re coming from,” Mackie told NPR in 1990. While Mackie was celebrated as a haute couture designer, he was far more passionate about crafting one-of-a-kind looks for entertainers. “I think there are people who design runway fashion who say they’re like telling a story. No, they’re not. They’re just making a cute frock and hope somebody buys it,” he told the NPR-distributed podcast Bullseye with Jesse Thorn in 2025.

[From NPR]

I tell you, between losing Dolly Parton last month and Bob Mackie this week, it’s like the gods are telling us we don’t deserve sparkles and feathers! I was glad to see the Emmys acted fast to include him in the In Memoriam segment, because my gosh he truly was a titan in TV costuming and couture. Carol Burnett clued in on Mackie’s specific genius: that he could do fashion and costume. He could make a gorgeous gown just as skillfully as he could help flesh out a character. No Burnett-Mackie look is more memorable than his hilarious curtain dress for the Scarlett O’Hara parody sketch “Went with the Wind!” The dress is so iconic it’s in the Smithsonian! And for those on the West Coast, Mackie’s original sketch for the Marilyn Monroe-Jean Louis dress is on display at the Academy Museum in LA until next March.

What a life, what a legacy. If only there were some grand event that celebrates the marriage of fashion and costume that was fitting enough (fashion pun!) to pay tribute to such a talent… Oh wait, there is! Fans wasted no time in suggesting that Mackie be the new Met Gala theme, and I heartily concur. The swatch is in your court, Anna Wintour — if you handle having the perfect solution offered up on a sequined platter.

Thank you, Bob Mackie, for making the world a brighter, sexier, more fashionable place. Now rest in plumery.

Cher's outfit reveals on the Cher Show, by Bob Mackie 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/UUbDKOvaSE — culture (@notgwendalupe) September 14, 2026

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images