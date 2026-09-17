Prince William & Kate see the Sussexes ‘as a sideshow and ancient history’

People Magazine’s cover story this week is about Prince William and Kate’s little baby feelings. I covered the main story a few days ago, and someone astutely pointed out that Kensington Palace keeps pushing these “treading water” stories about how much William hates his brother, and the reason for the endless quotes is because that’s all KP has at this point. William and Kate don’t actually have any insider information about the Sussexes, so it’s either KP lying, or it’s William and Kate rocking in separate corners, crying about how they don’t even think about Harry and Meghan. Well, did you know that William and Kate ALSO think that Harry & Meghan are a sideshow? LMAO.
Prince Harry has been estranged from his family since he and Meghan stepped back as working royals in 2020 and moved their family to Montecito, Calif. While he has been in recent contact with his father — including a July meeting with the King and Queen Camilla at Highgrove — tensions between Harry and Prince William remain strained, with no direct communication between the brothers.
Regardless, royal author Russell Myers tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that King Charles, 77, and Prince William, 44, are on the same page when it comes to one thing regarding Harry and Meghan.
“The King and William are completely united on the Sussexes not representing the royal family,” says Myers. “It’s without a doubt how in sync they are on this matter.”
PEOPLE understands that King Charles and Harry have spoken at least once since the Sussexes’ arrival back in Britain but have not seen each other. William and Harry, meanwhile, remain estranged.
“William’s view is clear — any relationship his father has with Harry or the Sussexes as a family is entirely up to him,” says Myers. “But looking toward the future, he will have no relationship with them, in a working or private capacity whatsoever.”
According to royal author Simon Vigar, William and Kate Middleton are relying on an age-old royal philosophy: “It is keep calm and carry on. They see it as a sideshow and ancient history.”
Vigar wonders whether next year’s 30th anniversary of Diana’s death could eventually provide an opportunity for her sons to reconcile.
“Diana would have hated all this and would have banged their heads together and wouldn’t have allowed [the rift] to happen,” he says.
“It’s a sideshow,” they wept. “Ancient history! William doesn’t even care,” they rage-shrieked. Yeah, sure. As much as royalists lead every story with William’s incandescent rage, William’s actions and briefings often reveal something other than fury and anger. They reveal fear and weakness – William isn’t refusing to speak to Harry because William is enraged. William is refusing to speak to Harry because William is terrified of seeing Harry or speaking to him or facing up to everything that’s happened in the past decade.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Every tine stories you see stories like this you know the Waleses see the Sussexes as a threat. KP should have kept its mouth shut like Charles should have zipped it with Earl Spencer’s book.
The lady doth protest too much, me thinks.
It fits well.
The cowardly attacks show the fear and the obsession. Why can’t the Wails keep the Sussexes’ names out of their mouths for a minute? Of course they feel vastly inferior to and threatened by the Sussexes. They post insults about them every day.
If I didn’t like Harry and Meghan and therefore fear for their small family’s well-being in that pit of vipers called England, it would be so interesting to watch this dynamic play out, it’s archetypal on a Brothers Grimm level. (And in those fairy tales the youngest prince always gets the goodies in the end.) But I just feel sick with worry at times about the Sussexes, their enemies are Bone-Saw level evil.
Sorry I’m laughing. I don’t disagree but Bone-saw level of evil is taking me out. They are truly terrible though, yes.
But Harry doesn’t want the job. Reminds me of the 96 years old late Queen working two days before she died of a painful illness. Welcoming Liz Truss of all people as PM
That’s a lot of headlines for a sideshow…
I knew the “Willy doesn’t think about the Sussex’s ever” briefing was coming but I didn’t realize Willy would try to gaslight everyone into believing the most relevant Royal couple in that family are now “ancient history” Willy is making himself look desperate and is definitely coming across as obsessed it shows because his briefing have a very definite pattern and they are always Sussex focused.
I thought they didn’t think or talk about Sussexes anymore … We knew that was a lie
They absolutely don’t think about the Sussexes. We can tell because they keep briefing that they don’t think about the Sussexes every day, sometimes twice a day.
He sounds like he’s cracking up. And I say, “Hurrah.”
“Prince Harry has been estranged from his family…”
— Prince Harry has been estranged from PART of his family. That part is basically his brother and his father and their respective consorts.
So, this is interesting timing compared with Charles’ comment about people forgetting Diana soon enough, right? Charles as king (and PoW before that) and William as PoW and heir obviously think they should be the most important ones out of the family. and in terms of succession, inheritances, money – they are. But in terms of the press? They are not.
Harry and Meghan are not a sideshow, they are the main attraction. William and Kate are honestly the sideshow.
Diana is not forgotten. Her memory still rattles Charles and the palace. She still has the power to control the narrative and hurt Charles even now.
These Windsors are just extraordinarily bad at understanding their place when it comes to public perception.
Becks1, beautifully said.
This implies he believes himself to be the main show. He isn’t seen enough to draw the attention, so Harry and Meghan easily fill the void by simply existing.
Scooter just can’t help himself.
M, I’d argue that the more Willy is seen, the less attention people would pay him. He is not a serious figure and never will be, whatever riches or titles rain down on him.