Prince William & Kate see the Sussexes ‘as a sideshow and ancient history’

People Magazine’s cover story this week is about Prince William and Kate’s little baby feelings. I covered the main story a few days ago, and someone astutely pointed out that Kensington Palace keeps pushing these “treading water” stories about how much William hates his brother, and the reason for the endless quotes is because that’s all KP has at this point. William and Kate don’t actually have any insider information about the Sussexes, so it’s either KP lying, or it’s William and Kate rocking in separate corners, crying about how they don’t even think about Harry and Meghan. Well, did you know that William and Kate ALSO think that Harry & Meghan are a sideshow? LMAO.

Prince Harry has been estranged from his family since he and Meghan stepped back as working royals in 2020 and moved their family to Montecito, Calif. While he has been in recent contact with his father — including a July meeting with the King and Queen Camilla at Highgrove — tensions between Harry and Prince William remain strained, with no direct communication between the brothers.

Regardless, royal author Russell Myers tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that King Charles, 77, and Prince William, 44, are on the same page when it comes to one thing regarding Harry and Meghan.

“The King and William are completely united on the Sussexes not representing the royal family,” says Myers. “It’s without a doubt how in sync they are on this matter.”

PEOPLE understands that King Charles and Harry have spoken at least once since the Sussexes’ arrival back in Britain but have not seen each other. William and Harry, meanwhile, remain estranged.

“William’s view is clear — any relationship his father has with Harry or the Sussexes as a family is entirely up to him,” says Myers. “But looking toward the future, he will have no relationship with them, in a working or private capacity whatsoever.”

According to royal author Simon Vigar, William and Kate Middleton are relying on an age-old royal philosophy: “It is keep calm and carry on. They see it as a sideshow and ancient history.”

Vigar wonders whether next year’s 30th anniversary of Diana’s death could eventually provide an opportunity for her sons to reconcile.

“Diana would have hated all this and would have banged their heads together and wouldn’t have allowed [the rift] to happen,” he says.