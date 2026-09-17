King Charles’ old PR gurus are being sent out to blast Charles Spencer

The new few weeks are going to bring so much 1990s nostalgia in royal commentary. We will be transported back to the ‘90s because of Charles Spencer’s Swan Song, his memoir about his sister, Princess Diana. King Charles has already activated his old surrogates, the same ones he used to disparage and smear Diana when she was alive, and the same surrogates who tried to rewrite Diana’s story in death. It would not surprise me at all if the sidechick queen was also reactivating her old media contacts and spreading certain stories about the Spencer family too. To be fair, I haven’t seen that – yet. But King Charles’ people are noticeably distressed. The king’s former comms guy Julian Payne was sent out to massage the Swan Song narratives to Tom Sykes. From Sykes’ Royalist Substack: “Public Opinion Turns Against Grasping Earl Spencer as He Sells the Secrets of His Sister’s Death to Stoke a War With King Charles.” The palace practically wrote that headline themselves.
My sense is that revulsion is building at Earl Spencer’s decision to sit like a dragon on the egg of his most explosive allegation about King Charles for 29 years, and then sell it to the Daily Mail in the run-up to the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death.
The claim, in his new book Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, is that in the days after the Paris crash the then Prince of Wales “hissed” down the phone at him: “Rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough.”
While my own experience of grief makes me quite certain that regrettably sharp words may well have been exchanged in the aftermath of Diana’s death, the Palace’s response, that “the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss,” was a carefully worded recollections-may-vary-2 way of saying the King believes a bitter and twisted Spencer has made it up.
Now Julian Payne, who ran the King’s communications for five years from 2016 and worked alongside the prince during the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death in 2017, has told BBC Radio 4’s Today program he did not recognize “the way the King is being characterized in those remarks.”
“Naturally, we ended up discussing her several times during that summer because the media interest was so intense,” Payne said. “What I remember was he was very clear that there was never to be any criticism, never to be any pushback on the narratives that were usually highly critical of him. He was absolutely emphatic that we were to respect her memory and not undermine it in any way. When he was telling us there was never to be any criticism or pushback, that wasn’t about him. That was absolutely about the late princess and her memory.”
He added: “So it seems to me very odd that in the moment itself, with the grief of his family and his own shock, that he would choose that moment to use those words. It’s just not language that I recognise.”
Payne also explained why the Palace broke its no-commenting on books rule, saying: “This is a much more personal situation, given its author, and therefore has a greater ability to do harm.”
Courtiers have briefed British media that the alleged remark was “just not in his nature and it certainly wasn’t in his nature at that time, when he was a man absolutely grief-stricken,” adding that the Prince of Wales was “paralysed with grief” and defied protocol by insisting Diana be given a full state-style ceremonial funeral, with her coffin draped in the royal standard on its return from Paris.
Some recollections may vary here too. A great deal of reporting over three decades has concluded that it was Tony Blair and Alastair Campbell who pushed a reluctant Balmoral toward a big public funeral, a flag at half mast over Buckingham Palace and a walkabout among the flowers. Charles did fly to Paris to bring the body home, and the Royal Standard draped over the coffin was his call. But the picture of a lone prince fighting the system for Diana is, well, his truth.
[From The Royalist Substack]
Something unspoken (so far) is that while then-Prince Charles was bitching out Diana’s brother, the rest of the Windsor clan was jubilant about Diana’s death. Charles’ behavior was horrible – the rest of the Windsors’ behavior was despicable. Especially QEII’s behavior, which has been purposefully rewritten and reimagined for decades. They ALL had to be dragged kicking and screaming to show respect to Diana in death, after they had done everything to destroy her in life. Basically, King Charles can send out all of his former PR gurus to massage Charles Spencer’s revelations, but for those of us alive in the 1990s, we absolutely believe that the Windsors’ behavior towards Diana was as Spencer writes.
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The Prince of Wales and his new bride Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, with their families (L-R back row Prince Harry, Prince William, Tom and Laura Parker Bowles (L-R front row) Duke of Edinburgh, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla’s father Major Bruce Shand, in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle Saturday April 9 2005, after their wedding ceremony. Officail Photograph courtesy of Clarence House.
Date: 09.04.2005.
Ref: B68_087753_0002
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FILE PHOTOS: As the 20th Anniversary of the death of Princess Diana approaches (31st August 2017), Cover Images take a look at these re-digitized images from the archives of celebrated British Photographer, Mauro Carraro. Approximate date of images is shown in caption below. May 1982 Princes Diana with Queen Elizabeth at Smith Lawn,Image: 347670728, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***Not Available for Subscription Clients***Editorial Use Only. No stock, books, advertising or merchandising without photographer's permission***, Model Release: no
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FILE PHOTOS: As the 20th Anniversary of the death of Princess Diana approaches (31st August 2017), Cover Images take a look at these re-digitized images from the archives of celebrated British Photographer, Mauro Carraro. Approximate date of images is shown in caption below. April 1985 Princess Diana and Prince Charles while on Tour in Italy,Image: 347670744, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***Not Available for Subscription Clients***Editorial Use Only. No stock, books, advertising or merchandising without photographer's permission***, Model Release: no
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HRH PRINCESS OF WALES
(Visiting the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square, London)
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HRH PRINCE AND PRINCESS OF WALES
Attending the “Live Aid for Africa” concert at Wembley Stadium
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CFK 194703 13.07.1985,Image: 502725128, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction
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Diana, Princess of Wales,Image: 514932301, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Shelley Collection / Avalon
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PRINCESS DIANA OF WALES, LADY DI.
1996 WASHINGTON DC
PHOTO WAS ON THE COVER OF US NEWS MAGAZINE AND WAS THE BEST SELLING ISSUE IN 70 YEARS. .
LADY DI .
PORTRAIT.
RETRATO.
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Palma de Mallorca, SPAIN – Prince William furious after the controversial interview with his mother Lady Diana in 1995.
**SHOT ON 08/08/1987**
Pictured: Princess Diana
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Apia, SAMOA – King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit The Samoan Cultural Village which celebrates the importance of traditional arts, crafts, culture, enterprise and sport in Samoa.
Pictured: King Charles III and Queen Camilla
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Rome, ITALY – King Charles and the British royal family arrived at the Quirinale Palace in Rome for a lavish Gala Luncheon as part of their state visit to Italy. The event marks a significant moment in UK-Italy diplomatic relations.
Pictured: King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla
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August 31, 2017 marks 20 years since Princess Diana’s death. Diana Princess of Wales died from serious injuries in the early hours of August 31st 1997 after a car crash in Paris. Pictured: 1992 – Prince Charles And Princess Diana.(Credit Image: © Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com)
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August 31, 2017 marks 20 years since Princess Diana’s death. Diana Princess of Wales died from serious injuries in the early hours of August 31st 1997 after a car crash in Paris. Pictured: August 1981 – Princess Diana And Prince Charles. (Credit Image: © Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com)
It’s possible that Charles Windsor said one thing to his advisors and PR people and another thing entirely to his former brother-in-law. This was a man who was raised to have two faces, a public and a private one. What we see from the former often hides the latter, right?
Obviously I wasn’t there and don’t know what was said on the phone call. Neither man is a saint or a faithful husband. They are using Charles Spencer’s multiple marriages and family estrangements to impugn his memory and honesty. But nothing suggests to me that he is anything but mentally sharp. I understand he kept diaries. He’s been a writer since he was young. And when you listen to his eulogy? It seems very believable that Chuck actually said that. The last line of the eulogy was a promise to never forget her.
Completely agree with your theory. Charles would be much more careful in what he said “publicly” than what was being said in the family. And Spencer had already disagreed strongly with a decision Charles had made, which would have stoked his ire and brought out the venom in this statement.
All of this is making me reflect on just how similar the smear campaigns against Diana and Meghan are. It’s so striking. The RF has not learned or changed on this point at all. Horrible.
So since Chuck can’t evict Princess Diana’s brother or pull his security he is opting for a hate campaign to attack CS in The tabloids the same way he has done for Princess Diana and the Sussex’s…
That doesn’t look suspicious at all, since he only attacks those that tell the truth but harbors the criminals in his family in Royal properties with full rpo protection..
While this headline is huge, it makes me think that the DM focusing on this part is a red herring. I bet there’s worse in the book. I wonder how much he’ll go into the rewriting of Diana as a mentally unstable, impulsive risk taker who was partially to blame for her own death. It’ll be interesting.
Excellent point. You know the Fail isn’t going to lead with the *biggest* bombshell from the book, but a teaser for all the future shoes to drop, probably building to The Big One.
Charles pals say he “planned” the funeral of Diana. Not so. Diana was divorced and not allowed the royal funeral. Blair urged that they have a large funeral. And urged the Queen to return home. Spencer put their family crest over Diana’s casket and she was buried at Althorp. Charles was said to be worried they would “blame him.”
Will Penny reissue her book “Charles Victim or Villain” I think Charles sympathizers will try to make Diana the one culpable. Charles if he had any sense would not deploy these writers.
It’s absolutely believable to me that a man who once ripped a sink out of the wall over toothpaste or shaving cream or some other trivia would get mad enough to vomit out how he really felt about his ex-wife to her brother. Totally believable.
I’d just like to go on record here that Tom “Psycho” Sykes is a wormtongue of the worst order, and his wife Sasha makes the ugliest “art” I have seen in a long time. The BRF and the BM love to hate good women. Reptile people! They will find their reward in Hell.
I said this on another thread, but props to Earl Spencer for sniping from the long grass. He didn’t have to do this, and he knew all the shit it would stir up, and he said, for Diana!
100%
I’m not triggered by anything said in this book so far. I’m sure Charles thought the world would forget his first wife quickly. He wanted to forget about her. Her is a communal narcissist so whatever he thinks, he believes the world will think too.
Come on now. Given what we know of Charles, is this from Julian Payne at all believable???
“He was absolutely emphatic that we were to respect her memory and not undermine it in any way.”
There is no way in hell that the petty, petulant, self-absorbed Chuck insisted on respect for Diana. Or, if he did, it was because he was pitching the party line, and he didn’t believe what he was saying. Charles has always wanted people to forget Diana so his precious side piece would be accepted.
Whenever I see pictures of her I get so sad. She was a teenager who was duped and lied to on top of having a crappy home life before Charles. They hate her because she fought back instead of accepting the absolute crap they handed her.