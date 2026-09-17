Prince William & Kate visited Rothesay, Scotland for the first time today

“Look at meeee, don’t forget about meeee!” That’s what is happening today for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Because they’re in Scotland today, their titles are actually the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay. That’s important because today was their first-ever visit to Rothesay, Scotland. They’ve had these Scottish titles for a little over four years, and yes, this is their FIRST visit. “Lazy and complacent” doesn’t even begin to describe it. William and Kate scheduled this visit as counterprogramming for Prince Harry’s event this evening. A whole mess.
So, these pics are from the Bute Shinty Club in Rothesay, where they were highlighting “shinty” obviously enough, as well as highlighting “the power of community, connection and volunteering.” They both look like they need a stiff drink. Have you ever noticed that William really doesn’t travel well? Even if he’s just flying up to Scotland, he looks extremely peeved and exhausted.
I don’t have any details on Kate’s outfit? I will update if I see the designer IDs. The trench coat looks new to me, and she usually doesn’t go for that style. I mean… Meghan absolutely owns trench coats. Meghan loves trenches and trench-inspired looks. I think that’s why Kate chose it. Kate’s turtleneck sweater is cute. That’s all I’ve got. Update: the trench is Burberry!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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The Prince and Princess of Wales (known as Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland) arrive for a visit to the Bute Shinty Club, in Rothesay, where shinty – one of Scotland’s oldest traditional sports – has been played for generations, on their first official visit to the Isle of Bute, to highlight the power of community, connection and volunteering
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Rothesay, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales (known as Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland) arrive for a visit to the Bute Shinty Club, in Rothesay, where shinty – one of Scotland’s oldest traditional sports – has been played for generations, on their first official visit to the Isle of Bute, to highlight the power of community, connection and volunteering
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Rothesay, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales (known as Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland) arrive for a visit to the Bute Shinty Club, in Rothesay, where shinty – one of Scotland’s oldest traditional sports – has been played for generations, on their first official visit to the Isle of Bute, to highlight the power of community, connection and volunteering
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Rothesay, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales (known as Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland) arrive for a visit to the Bute Shinty Club, in Rothesay, where shinty – one of Scotland’s oldest traditional sports – has been played for generations, on their first official visit to the Isle of Bute, to highlight the power of community, connection and volunteering
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Rothesay, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales (known as Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland) arrive for a visit to the Bute Shinty Club, in Rothesay, where shinty – one of Scotland’s oldest traditional sports – has been played for generations, on their first official visit to the Isle of Bute, to highlight the power of community, connection and volunteering
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Rothesay, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales (known as Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland) arrive for a visit to the Bute Shinty Club, in Rothesay, where shinty – one of Scotland’s oldest traditional sports – has been played for generations, on their first official visit to the Isle of Bute, to highlight the power of community, connection and volunteering
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Rothesay, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales (known as Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland) arrive for a visit to the Bute Shinty Club, in Rothesay, where shinty – one of Scotland’s oldest traditional sports – has been played for generations, on their first official visit to the Isle of Bute, to highlight the power of community, connection and volunteering
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Rothesay, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales (known as Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland) arrive for a visit to the Bute Shinty Club, in Rothesay, where shinty – one of Scotland’s oldest traditional sports – has been played for generations, on their first official visit to the Isle of Bute, to highlight the power of community, connection and volunteering
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Rothesay, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales (known as Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland) arrive for a visit to the Bute Shinty Club, in Rothesay, where shinty – one of Scotland’s oldest traditional sports – has been played for generations, on their first official visit to the Isle of Bute, to highlight the power of community, connection and volunteering
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Rothesay, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Those insanely skinny jeans look so uncomfortable!
I know the woman has no style but, seriously?? Skinny jeans in 2026??? Sigh.
Exactly what I came to say! Wide leg, or at least boot cut would have been more in style! She just doesn’t get it! LOL
She’s trying to look Holland Cooper in a Quince trench and 10 year old pants.
In her defense, I’ve heard that skinny jeans are back in now? Or was it the low rise ones?
Wow, how long can they keep up their feeble work efforts? They must be totally exhausted by now, since they are so used to a super-light schedule. I see why William grows more and more furious at Harry by the day. William’s work schedule can’t stop until the Sussexes leave England. And it’s all Harry’s fault!
Her hair/ wigs seem out of control. It’s just too long. I guess there will be a few appearances of the keens then they need to rest.
I’d wear her boots. That’s the only nice thing I can say.
Weird colour combo
They both look dehydrated and exhausted.
It’s been said many times but Kate needs to give the long wigs a rest. I’m not sure why she’s going blonde/“bronde” anyway? It’s not copying Meghan at all. Does William have a blonde mistress?
Also Kaiser I saw someone identify the coat as Burberry? It has the check pattern on the inside.
This work schedule must have them exhausted.. lol
The skinny jeans ruin her outfit – and i say that as someone who still loves skinny jeans but knows they’re dated. If she was wearing tall boots I think it would have worked better (still dated, but at least it would have seemed more…practical, maybe?) But I do like her sweater and trench. I just wish she would pull her hair back for these kinds of days. She knows she’s going to be traveling, outside, etc. Pull your hair back.
I think its funny that they are clearly desperately hoping this distracts from Harry’s event tonight….the headlines tomorrow morning in the UK will be nothing but Harry.
Part of the issue is what we’ve talked about specifically with Kate and Meghan – you can’t compete where you don’t compare. Harry attending an event to honor veterans as part of his landmark international vs Wiliam and Kate traipsing around Scotland for an afternoon. One of these is not like the other. What W&K are doing is fine on its face. But it does not compare to and cannot compete with what Harry does.
Some of the most hilarious shots of them are when Kate is looking attentively at Baldy while he’s talking as if he’s saying something super profound and insightful, when he’s probably just muttering, “I need a beer.”
These two only “work” to compete when there is NO competition. You would think since wide-leg jeans have come back in style, she’d finally opt for them instead of those strangling skinnies.
The trench is definitely Meghan-coded, but there’s almost one item that she copies from Meg.
Also, no offense to the Scots, but all I saw was Butt Shit Club
So the issue I have is the skinnies and boots look better with the Barbour jackets she usually wears. It gives a more cohesive rugged outdoor look. The trench is a lovely chocolate brown but idk I just feel it could be paired with something other than this outfit. The Barbour would’ve been better here imo even though I like the trench. That’s all I got. Decent pieces but not particularly inspired styling. Anyways how nice of them to work today and finally visit this place.
I looked at these and wondered where her Barbour was too. It’s one of the things she looks more authentic in, to me. I have one and I love it, I’ve had it probably 20 years now, and my mom had it for a few years before that. I got it re waxed by Barbour for like $20 a couple of years ago and it’s like new.
A trench coat in Scotland is definitely colonizing Meghan’s style.
Also, are they in Scotland because the “Celtic nations” gathered earlier this week to talk about independence? Surely that’s a coincidence.
I’d wear that trench, but like everyone else, I hate those jeggings/skinny jeans. Kate just needs to emphasize her thinness.
Who are they waving to? No Ariel shots?
Willy side chick is definitely blond. Cathy never gone this kind of blond before because all his side chicks rose nor jecca had blond hair. I’m very curious about this blond lady ? Is also penny like royal adjacent and seen in royal event ? Like philip parade penny in royal events ? What’s with Windsor men loving blond philip, chuck , andrew, Edward even peter philip now William etc . All these men had blond nanny ? Because it’s not mommy issue because philip mother ,queen herself is not blond . That’s why it’s confusion and these windor men love horse face woman .