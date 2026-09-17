Prince William & Kate visited Rothesay, Scotland for the first time today

“Look at meeee, don’t forget about meeee!” That’s what is happening today for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Because they’re in Scotland today, their titles are actually the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay. That’s important because today was their first-ever visit to Rothesay, Scotland. They’ve had these Scottish titles for a little over four years, and yes, this is their FIRST visit. “Lazy and complacent” doesn’t even begin to describe it. William and Kate scheduled this visit as counterprogramming for Prince Harry’s event this evening. A whole mess.

So, these pics are from the Bute Shinty Club in Rothesay, where they were highlighting “shinty” obviously enough, as well as highlighting “the power of community, connection and volunteering.” They both look like they need a stiff drink. Have you ever noticed that William really doesn’t travel well? Even if he’s just flying up to Scotland, he looks extremely peeved and exhausted.

I don’t have any details on Kate’s outfit? I will update if I see the designer IDs. The trench coat looks new to me, and she usually doesn’t go for that style. I mean… Meghan absolutely owns trench coats. Meghan loves trenches and trench-inspired looks. I think that’s why Kate chose it. Kate’s turtleneck sweater is cute. That’s all I’ve got. Update: the trench is Burberry!