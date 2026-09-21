King Charles’ allies: Charles Spencer is mad because the king & queen are popular

The complaining and explaining is super-loud these days. The Windsors have their own “magical thinking,” where they believe that if they send their minions out to furiously brief lies and smears to the British press, that does not “count” as complaining or explaining. I mentioned this previously, but this current gossip-cycle with King Charles throwing lies and recriminations at the Earl Spencer reminds me of another cycle about Netflix’s The Crown. Whenever anyone tries to talk about or dramatize what Diana actually went through, King Charles wages a wall-to-wall pressure campaign. That campaign worked on Peter Morgan, who soft-pedaled the f–k out what then-Prince Charles did to Diana. It will not work on Charles Spencer. That’s why the pressure campaign is so plain to the naked eye in the past week – the Earl Spencer doesn’t need the king’s permission, blessing or patronage. Please read some of these hysterical quotes, all of which are from “sources close to the king” or “the king’s friends.”
Earl Spencer has been accused of ‘picking at the scars of the past’ with his tell-all memoir about Princess Diana and ‘can’t bear’ Charles and Camilla’s popularity, friends of the King have claimed. Buckingham Palace has been left reeling by a series of jaw-dropping extracts exclusively published by the Mail last week from the earl’s hotly anticipated book Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. Chief among the allegations is the eyebrow-raising claim that the then Prince Charles told Diana’s grieving sibling days after her death in 1997: ‘Rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough’.
It sparked an unprecedented rebuttal by the Palace, with a spokesperson questioning the veracity of Earl Spencer’s explosive account and saying that fraternal grief can ‘cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory’.
Now, friends of the cancer-stricken 77-year-old monarch have hit back at the earl’s ‘unkind claims’ and described him as ‘one man picking at the scars of the past’.
Charles was hosting an AI summit in Scotland when his former brother-in-law’s continuous barbs were flowing. And although he was said to be ‘saddened’ by ‘sorrows of old being dragged up again’, it was the ‘future of mankind’ that His Majesty was said to be more concerned with.
The earl’s reasoning behind the memoir ‘to tell the truth about Diana’ has also been scoffed at by a friend of the King.
‘That’s like an arsonist trying to sell you a fire hose and about as convincing as all those others close to Diana who’ve cashed in on her confidences over the years,’ they told The Sunday Times. ‘Why couldn’t they all have just let her rest in peace? That would have been the decent thing to have done.’
Those at the Palace appear to believe his motivation has been driven by his dislike of Charles and Camilla’s popularity. One aide suggested to The Sunday Times that the earl has brought out ‘the crested carving knives’ as he ‘can’t bear’ the ‘fondness’ towards the King and Queen from the British public and globally.
‘If I were to hazard a guess, I’d say it’s more that, contrary to some public expectations and perhaps a few private hopes, the King and Queen have proved rather adept and popular in their new roles,’ they said.
I can tell that these are genuinely the talking points being issued by King Charles’ camp. The king has a deep reserve of both self-pity and self-regard – he is absolutely arguing that Diana’s brother is ganging up on the poor, pitiful king with cancer, all because the king and queen are so marvelously popular. You cannot make this up. It’s all so Shakespearean as well – Diana has been the specter at the banquet since 1997. Charles and Camilla have been haunted by what they did to her this whole time. That’s why Charles freaks out like this every single time anyone tries to tell Diana’s actual story.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Please. They attribute their own deadly jealousy to Charles Spencer. This debacle is exactly what the king deserves. Clearly, he’s been outmatched by the earl. Love to see it. Karma has come ringing for the king. Charles Spencer is avenging his sister. Much respect for the Earl Spencer.
The delusion runs deep in that gaily. Popular where?
Right? I’m like “Is the popularity in the room with us right now?”
They are so not popular. C and c get protested at events and booed.
Yesterday I caught a BBC radio news bulletin and they had a posh lady who has known KC for years on to say he’s such a calm and pragmatic man and obviously this isn’t bothering him AT ALL. I hollered.
I also have this book on pre-order and I’m really looking forward to it.
Charles has come up against someone who doesn’t like him, doesn’t need him, and doesn’t care about what he thinks. Charles has finally met his match.
Spencer couldn’t care less about either of them. The questions he is being asked make it sound like the book is about Charles, when it is about Diana. BBC actually cut away from the interview when he was discussing Diana’s joyful nature. Palace propaganda will fall as flat as it always does.
Charles apparently did not tell his sympathizers to let diana rest in peace. What with the negative books about diana by Ingrid. Penny. And sally
Excellent photo selections.
The lack of social/emotional intelligence amongst the royals is so glaring it lends credence to the lizard alien accusations.
Good for CS helping to set the record straight about his sister’s experiences (and hopefully helping her son and his family in the process).
Now I’m wondering if Harry and Meghan returned for the 1 year to Invictus activities as well as the countdown to the 30th Anniversary since Diana’s death.
“They hate us cuz they ain’t us?” That’s what they’re going with? Okay, sure, lol.
I know, right?!
This business about how Charles Spencer should let Diana “rest in peace”. Do they mean let her rest in peace like all the pro-Charles royalists have done with their hundreds of books trashing her? Sally Bedell Smith wrote a book diagnosing Diana with a psychiatric disorder although she is not a mental health professional. Was she letting Diana rest in peace?
Those books by Sally Ingrid and Penny were very offensive with their fake diagnoses of diana. Penny released severally books including charles victim or villain blaming it all on diana
Aweeeee, someone is super mad at what was published and has revived the truth. I am still abhorred that he tried to center himself behind the procession. Lack of not only tact but decency as well.
The current Royal lot are NOT popular – any goodwill Chuck had when his mother passed is long gone. The Wails are not popular either as they lazy narrative about them has started to stick (and we know its true).
The Earl does not GAF, he came with receipts and won’t be bullied by the RF and their sycophants in the media. Its not his first media rodeo and I think the serialisation of the book in the Fail was a deliberate choice – the Fail has always been the Royals favoured mouth piece to do their dirty work plus most of their readers believe whatever rubbish they print so the Earl is telling his truth to the Royal fanbase directly. Plus am sure the Fail will at some point add in their own secrets as they have been itching to spill the beans on William in particular. He’s playing them at their own game and am here for it.
I think that family actually believe what their tabloid minions trash tell them about their popularity… incredible!
Why can’t they just be decent people ? Anyway let me go back to worrying about our problems in the 🇺🇸
Digital Unicorn, oh, I so hope the Fail reveals William’s deepest secrets, the ones that “will make our eyes bleed.”
I feel like people are sort of ambivalent about Charles and Camilla on the whole. Ardent royalists won’t admit he’s not the best king ever and the diehard Diana supporters won’t ever forget or forgive.
But generally speaking I feel like most people are just like oh yeah the king. They’re not widely popular they’re just…..not widely hated. There’s a big difference there.
So yeah…..this isn’t some popularity war Spencer is waging.
I feel like he was always planning to write this book – maybe he’s been working on it for years – and he feels now is the right time.
I think Spencer would never have released the book when the queen was still alive.nor even pondered doing that And he had his notes all ready and in a safe place
Even the rf’s own emotional support polls don’t show Charles and Camilla as popular. They were well down the list if I recall. But these dummies have always thought that popularity should be accorded by rank, not by merit or deed.
They never could understand why Diana remained popular after removing her HRH (because isn’t it just having a title that makes someone liked?) and why she is still the people’s princess nearly 30 years later. They’ve made the same mistake with Harry and Meghan, too, so they evidently haven’t learned a thing.
Anyway, Charles Spencer came prepared – he knows the royal playbook and he has easily parried everything the king’s courtiers have thrown his way.
Becks1, I wouldn’t bet on the “not widely hated” part. I think the Earl can take him down. In what ultimate way, I don’t know. But if anyone can do it, it would be Charles Spencer.