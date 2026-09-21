Charles Spencer: I’m ‘equally there’ for both Prince Harry & Prince William

Charles Spencer’s biggest critics have punched themselves out in a matter of days, mostly because Spencer is responding to criticism in real time and answering his critics. One of the dumbest arguments I’ve seen against Spencer and his book Swan Song is that he is bringing up painful memories for his nephews, Prince Harry and Prince William, and something something how dare Spencer write about Diana. In Spencer’s BBC interview, he addressed this, saying: “I don’t like to talk about what I’ve been speaking about to William and Harry, but this will not be a surprise to them. I will tell you that these words will not be a surprise to them.” Prince Harry’s camp has indicated that none of this is a shock either, that Harry knew about the book and he wasn’t surprised. I would also assume that Prince William got a heads-up, although it probably wasn’t as much of a heads-up as Harry received. Additionally, Spencer addressed the rift between his nephews:

Charles Spencer revealed where he stands when it comes to the rift between his nephews, Prince William and Prince Harry, the children of his late sister, Princess Diana. The 9th Earl Spencer spoke with the BBC for an interview released in full on Sunday, Sept. 20, to discuss his new book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, which comes out Sept. 22. When asked about the tumultuous relationship between William, 44, and Harry, 42, and his viewpoint on it, Spencer, 62, said, “I think there is a perception in the media that I am on Harry’s side. Well, I’m on my deceased sister’s sons’ side, both of them.” “And if either of them wanted anything, then I’d be equally there for them. And I never get involved in one camp or the other, except as a benign figure, I hope,” he continued. Further explaining to the BBC that there are a “lot of reasons on both sides” why William and Harry’s sibling relationship “got to this stage,” Spencer said, “I hope one day it’s resolved.” “But I don’t know all,” he added. “I certainly don’t know what’s been done in the finer detail and so I would feel intrusive if I got more involved than to say of course a mother would want her two sons to be happy together and love each other.”

[From People]

I think this is correct from Spencer’s perspective, although I’d be willing to bet that William sees it differently. William has spent years making everyone “choose” between him and Harry. William maintains that no one can maintain relationships with both brothers, and that if someone is still close to Harry, William will cut them off completely. William literally did that with the York princesses and with the whole-ass Archbishop of Canterbury. William has done that “choose which side you’re on” BS with many of his oldest friends and Harry’s oldest friends. Maybe it’s different with Charles Spencer, but I strongly suspect that once Spencer started showing up for Harry, William was completely done with his uncle.