CNN, MS NOW and Politico denied access to White House

One of the eleventy-six inauguration day executive orders Trump sharpied last year was his proclamation changing the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. The Associated Press kept identifying the body of water as the Gulf of Mexico — because that’s what it is — and so Trump blocked their White House media access “until such time as they agree that it’s the Gulf of America.” The AP sued to have access restored and a Trump-appointed judge sided with the AP. While some parts of the lawsuit are still open, the AP has access again. The whole episode was asinine and unconstitutional, Trump’s favorite flavors. Well, America’s worst president is at it again. While there was a specific transgression (in his droopy eyes) to point to last year — the idiot name change — on Friday Trump only referred to the broad accusation of “fake news!” when he declared CNN, MS NOW, and Politico were henceforth BANNED from the White House. When reporters from all three outlets showed up on Saturday to do their work in The People’s House, they were denied access and had their passes confiscated. This is Dictatorship 101.

On Saturday, Sept. 19, a reporter and cameraperson for MS NOW, formerly known as MSNBC, were denied entry to the White House, and CNN journalists were also denied access to White House grounds, both outlets reported. A Politico spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that one of its journalists was denied access as well, sharing an internal memo from Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Greenberger. “A few minutes ago, our colleague Cheyenne Haslett attempted to enter the White House to do her job as a POLITICO reporter,” read the memo, which was shared with PEOPLE on Saturday. “Secret Service denied her entry to the complex and confiscated the pass that allows her access to the White House.” MS NOW also shared that the Secret Service confiscated press passes belonging to its team at a security gate outside the West Wing. Along with news that journalists from all three organizaitons had been barred from entering the White House, the outlets all shared statements vowing to continue to fight back against attempts to quash journalists’ rights to report fairly on the Trump administration. In its statement to PEOPLE, Politico said of Haslett, “We stand by her and all reporters here covering the White House. As we said yesterday, we will vigorously defend our First Amendment rights.” “CNN’s mission to report on the U.S. government will continue regardless of any attempts to restrict physical access to the White House and other government buildings, or any other attempts to impede our journalism,” CNN said in a statement on X. “We have a right under the U.S. Constitution to do our reporting without hindrance or interference from the government and this ban is an illegal assault on this fundamental right.” “We will not be deflected from our duty to hold the government and other public bodies to account, and we will continue to report on the actions and processes of this administration without fear or favor,” the statement continued. “CNN stands fully behind our White House team.” In a statement shared on social media, MS NOW said, “The White House belongs to the American people, and the decisions made inside are funded by our tax dollars. MS NOW intends to take any and all steps necessary to defend our First Amendment rights and the essential role of independent journalism in our democracy. We stand firmly behind our anchors, our reporters, and our newsroom.” “We will continue to report on the president, the administration, and the issues that impact the American people,” the outlet’s statement continued.

[From People]

How deep in hell is the bar, now? Even Fox News is against this ban. I repeat: even Fox News has been criticizing Trump and calling for a swift reversal. You know who for the most part hasn’t spoken out against this ban? Republicans. The GOP needs to give up the elephant as their party animal and pick an invertebrate instead, because they have neither memory nor a backbone, ffs. Trump was questioned by reporters in the Oval Office on Friday right after making his decree. More specifically, he was needled on how could the ban possibly be in line with his oath to uphold the Constitution — you know, the document that guarantees free speech under the First Amendment? Schoolyard bully that he is, Don lashed back at the reporter saying he upholds the Constitution “much more so than you,” nanananana! But to be fair regarding whether or not Trump has honored his oath of office, remember: the man didn’t even put his hand on the bible this time around. Not that it would have made a difference. If we really want fealty, he should be made to swear on a McDonald’s menu.

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