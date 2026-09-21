Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky named their daughter ‘Rose Bean’



Page Six broke the news on Friday, September 11 that Mother Monster had become Mama Gaga — that Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polansky had welcomed their first baby together. The confirmation didn’t come from reps, but from pics snapped by the papa-paparazzi of the new parents out for a stroll in their new northern California hood with the baby tucked into a carrier on Gaga’s chest. And that was it, we didn’t know anything else like name, gender, or birthdate, though the baby definitely looked older than newborn in the pap photos. Well, these scant details weren’t good enough for TMZ, so they did what they do best and unearthed personal celebrity legal documents, in this case a birth certificate. So less than one full week from learning the existence of Baby Gaga, TMZ reported the kid was born this way: Gaga and Polansky welcomed a baby girl on June 9, 2026 (a Gemini!) at 11:19pm at Cedars-Sinai in LA, and her name is Rose Bean Polansky, making the lil bean three months old. Mazel Tov to Gaga, Michael, and Rose!

Lady Gaga is a girl mom! The musician, 40, and her fiancé Michael Polansky, 42, welcomed a baby girl named Rose Bean Polansky on June 9, 2026, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. TMZ was first to report the news. An insider tells PEOPLE that the name Rose is inspired by the song “La Vie En Rose,” which Gaga famously covered in the 2018 movie A Star Is Born. The “Born This Way” artist also has a large tattoo on her spine of a single rose on a long stem with the words, “la vie en rose” written in script beside it. Rose’s middle name Bean likely comes from activist Carl Bean, who inspired Gaga’s song “Born This Way,” adds the source. Reps for the couple have not confirmed or commented on the baby’s sex or name. PEOPLE confirmed on Friday, Sept. 11 that the “Abracadabra” hitmaker and her fiancé welcomed a child. Shortly after news broke about the baby, sources told PEOPLE that Gaga “sounds very happy.” “She always wanted to be a mom. This was something very important to her,” the insider close to the 16-time Grammy winner told PEOPLE exclusively. The source added that Gaga “was ready to slow down after her tour,” which wrapped in April. “Right now, she’s enjoying being away from the public eye and having this special time with the baby,” the source continued. “Michael is great with the baby. They’re figuring everything out together. She doesn’t want to miss any of it.” Another source previously told PEOPLE that the couple “took time off of work this summer to be with [the] baby.”

[From People]

So what do we think of the name?! I’ll start out by sharing my mother’s reaction, because it was hilariously opinionated. Within hours of the name being revealed last Thursday, my mother texted me that the moniker was not what she was expecting/hoping for. (Keep in mind, my parents only had one name they liked for me, so regardless of gender it was going to be that name, and my middle name is my mother’s last name, further proving they really didn’t have another option on deck.) So I queried back to my mother, “Well, what were you hoping for?” To which she elucidated that while she was not surprised Gaga opted for an old-fashioned name, she wished it was one a little more obscure… like Agnes. My response: “Agnes Polansky sounds like the Lower East Side landlady you DON’T want to mess with.” (Complimentary) Rose Polansky sounds more like the arts patron who has a wing of the Met named for her. I’d be thrilled to have both characters as my daughters!

Of course all that really matters is that Gaga and Michael love the names they picked. Given how private they’ve been so far, I doubt the couple will ever confirm if outlets like People got the inspirations right with “La Vie En Rose” and Carl Bean. Family history usually plays a big role in name selection, either with using exact names or initials to honor people. Not to mention this reporting doesn’t take into account that the names may have special meaning for the non-celebrity parent, Michael.

Anyway, welcome to the world (three months later) Rose Bean Polansky!

Lady Gaga spotted on an outing with her fiancé Michael Polansky and longtime manager Bobby Campbell following news she and Michael had welcomed a baby girl. #LadyGaga #MichaelPolansky Photos: Backgrid pic.twitter.com/HUbyUEdNmO — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 19, 2026

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