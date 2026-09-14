Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky welcome first baby



Last week, the Daily Mail put out an APB for Lady Gaga. They swore their “sources” claimed that NO ONE had heard from her, ergo she and fiancé Michael Polansky MUST have eloped. I was not convinced, and shouted back to the Mail, “Calm down you fools!” Well, once again, the fool is me. No, Gaga and Polansky have not eloped — as far as we know — but I do have to begrudgingly admit that the Mail was on to something, they just got the particular happy event wrong. And who knows whether the Mail’s reporting prompted the confirmation (I sincerely hope not), but Friday night Page Six broke the news that Mother Monster is now, indeed, a mother. Gaga and Michael had a baby, congratulations!!! How do we know? From pics snapped by the papa-paparazzi! Gaga and Michael were seen walking in their new Marin County hood with a friend (some photos cite the friend as Gaga’s agent), and the baby was strapped to Gaga’s chest in a carrier. Page Six reported on everything else we know about the new arrival (which is very, very little):

Goo goo Gaga! Lady Gaga and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, have recently welcomed their first child together, Page Six can confirm. Additional details, including the baby’s name, sex and date of birth, are not known at this time. However, the family of three was spotted out and about together for the first time in Northern California. Reps did not respond to our request for comment. The musician, 40, and the entrepreneur, 42 — who have been engaged since March 2024 — have kept a low profile in recent months, leading to online speculation on their relationship status. Gaga (real name: Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta) had not been publicly seen since August, when she stopped to take a selfie with a fan in Northern California. Before that, Mother Monster was spotted at The Grove in Los Angeles back in May for an event. Gaga wrapped her latest tour, The Mayhem Ball, in April. It ran for nearly nine months and spanned 86 shows across the world. “She hasn’t really gotten to have a private life since she was like 22 … she’s been laying low since the tour ended,” a source close to Gaga told Page Six, noting that “everything is good” and they’re a big fan of the singer having Polansky by her side. “They have an amazing biodome of love. Seems like a really safe place for her.” As Page Six previously reported, Gaga and Polansky started dating in 2019. Since their engagement in April 2024, the “Poker Face” singer has spoken openly about wanting to become a mother one day. “I’m excited to be a mom. I used to have a lot of apprehension about it,” she said in an interview with the New York Times in March 2025. “The thing that’s the most important to me is to not force my children to live a life that they are not choosing. So the more that we can give them space to discover who they are on their own, that’s the thing that I believe in the most.”

[From Page Six]

Again, congrats to Gaga and Michael on welcoming little Baby Germanotta-Polansky! (I do hope they hyphenate the last name.) My best guess is that if Gaga is going to comment publicly about her big news, it will come as part of a Happy Birthday message to Michael on Instagram (he turns 43 later this month). Otherwise, I think Mama Gaga is going to really be in stealth mode and fiercely protect their family’s privacy. She certainly worked out the timing beautifully, having just released a Grammy-winning album that was her best in years and completing an accompanying world tour. Yeah, she’s gonna be quiet for a while.

Since we really don’t know anything else about the new arrival, I’d like to discuss Gaga’s appearance in these pap pics. The outfit is perfectly new-mom coded: pajama bottoms, loose cardigan, loafers (I can’t think of the last time I saw Gaga in shoes that flat), and… the ginormous engagement ring. As Vogue noted two years ago, the thing is “Wilma Flintstone-size,” which I approve of from a jewelry standpoint, but looks especially huge next to a baby! And don’t laugh, but this is what I’ve really been zooming in trying to figure out from these photos: what color are Gaga’s eyebrows right now? More specifically, did she greet her newborn baby with bleached eyebrows?

Goo Goo Gaga!!! Lady Gaga and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, were spotted for the first time since Page Six confirmed they recently welcomed their first child. 🫶 📸: BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/vcV58UfPhT — Page Six (@PageSix) September 12, 2026