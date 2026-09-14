Liam Neeson held hands with actress Stella Stocker at a TIFF premiere

Last year, a then-73-year-old Liam Neeson was involved in a promotional showmance. A few months before his promotional tour for the Naked Gun began, “rumors” spread like wildfire that Liam was dating his costar, Pamela Anderson. The rumors continued through the film’s promotion and for a short time after. Then, not so surprisingly, Pamela and Liam broke off their relationship and that was that. Personally, I think they were friends and they probably did spend some time together, but it played out like a typical promotional showmance. Of course, it was also clear last year that Liam was perhaps not in the best health? He seemed kind of out-of-it at times, and there were moments where it looked like Pamela was taking care of an uncle, you know?

Well, I bring up that backstory because Liam was in Toronto for the film festival over the weekend. I have no idea why he’s at TIFF? I checked on IMDB and it doesn’t look like any of his upcoming films are premiering there. So, it looks he came out specifically to show up for Courteney Cox’s directorial effort, Evil Genius. Well, on the red carpet, Liam held hands with Stella Stocker, an actress he worked with in Memory and Marlowe (both films came out in 2022). Per People Magazine, they “held hands as they walked the red carpet. At one point, Stocker could be seen grabbing and lightly squeezing Neeson’s arm, footage captured by PEOPLE shows.”

Hm!! What do you think? Have they been dating this whole time? Is it something that happened recently? And I have to ask: do you think he’s okay? He seems to have lost a significant amount of weight in the past year.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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8 Responses to “Liam Neeson held hands with actress Stella Stocker at a TIFF premiere”

  1. Blair Warner says:
    September 14, 2026 at 10:57 am

    She’s lovely and chic … but the age difference is striking.

    Reply
  2. Anon says:
    September 14, 2026 at 11:20 am

    Dear God… Not again…

    Reply
  3. Jayna says:
    September 14, 2026 at 11:24 am

    IDK. I’m pretty sure I’ve seen Liam hold hands with actresses in the past or put his arms around them, not anything romantic.

    Reply
  4. Mego says:
    September 14, 2026 at 11:25 am

    i saw a video of that and he seemed frail with difficulty to walk. .-/ i hope he is okay….

    Reply
  5. Ameerah M says:
    September 14, 2026 at 11:33 am

    I mean…he’s a year older than my mother – who is all in ill health. I think it’s weird that people are still trying to paint him as a heartthrob at 73. The fake PR romance with Pamela was frankly just weird and obvious. As for Stocker – I wonder if she was holding his hand and arm to help him walk. He looks quite frail.

    Reply
  6. Tis True, Tis True says:
    September 14, 2026 at 2:11 pm

    I have watched the parade of happy women on his arm over the years, remembering the rumor that he’s the best hung man in Hollywood, and thought “Good for you, girl.”

    Reply
  7. jferber says:
    September 14, 2026 at 2:17 pm

    He looks really unwell. I hope he’ll be doing better in the near future.

    Reply
  8. Bqm says:
    September 14, 2026 at 5:03 pm

    I hope he’s doing ok. His boys lost their mom so young and, while they’re grown now, 30 and 31, it would be sad for neither parent to get to see them marry, have a family, etc.

    Reply

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