Liam Neeson held hands with actress Stella Stocker at a TIFF premiere

Last year, a then-73-year-old Liam Neeson was involved in a promotional showmance. A few months before his promotional tour for the Naked Gun began, “rumors” spread like wildfire that Liam was dating his costar, Pamela Anderson. The rumors continued through the film’s promotion and for a short time after. Then, not so surprisingly, Pamela and Liam broke off their relationship and that was that. Personally, I think they were friends and they probably did spend some time together, but it played out like a typical promotional showmance. Of course, it was also clear last year that Liam was perhaps not in the best health? He seemed kind of out-of-it at times, and there were moments where it looked like Pamela was taking care of an uncle, you know?

Well, I bring up that backstory because Liam was in Toronto for the film festival over the weekend. I have no idea why he’s at TIFF? I checked on IMDB and it doesn’t look like any of his upcoming films are premiering there. So, it looks he came out specifically to show up for Courteney Cox’s directorial effort, Evil Genius. Well, on the red carpet, Liam held hands with Stella Stocker, an actress he worked with in Memory and Marlowe (both films came out in 2022). Per People Magazine, they “held hands as they walked the red carpet. At one point, Stocker could be seen grabbing and lightly squeezing Neeson’s arm, footage captured by PEOPLE shows.”

Hm!! What do you think? Have they been dating this whole time? Is it something that happened recently? And I have to ask: do you think he’s okay? He seems to have lost a significant amount of weight in the past year.