Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend was detained after drunken altercation at a Wild Wings



It’s been a month since Hayden Panettiere passed away from a suspected drug overdose in Greenville, South Carolina. Her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was with her. Brian has a long self-admitted history of abusing Hayden, which she detailed in her memoir. Her death is not being treated as suspicious and an autopsy found no evidence of trauma. (TMZ claims that law enforcement sources suspect she died from fentanyl-laced oxycodone. The toxicology report has not been released.) Brian’s brother, Zach Hickerson, was on the scene when first responders arrived. Zach had come over to the Airbnb they were renting to go to lunch with them. He had to knock loudly to wake Brian up from a nap. According to Zach, they then found Hayden unconscious. Zach called 911 and Brian administered Narcan. Hayden was pronounced dead at the scene.

We’ve since heard that Brian has spoken to the DEA in their investigation into Hayden’s death. Brian does not seem to be staying sober, or even staying out of trouble. He was detained after throwing a stool at a Wild Wing Cafe in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday. His brother Zach was arrested. According to TMZ, other patrons were heckling them over Hayden’s death. Here’s more:

Brian Hickerson had a wild night with his brother, Zach, at a South Carolina bar … and it ended with the brothers in handcuffs and Brian claiming that police leaked details about the death of his actress girlfriend, Hayden Panettiere. The Greenville PD tells TMZ … Brian was ultimately released, but Zach was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and brought to jail. All the drama kicked off Saturday night at Wild Wing Cafe in Greenville when Brian suddenly picked up a stool at the bar and slung it backwards, according to sources with direct knowledge. Our sources say Brian had been drinking for hours with his brother at a table in the back of the saloon before he went up to the bar to chat with some people. In video, obtained by TMZ, Brian is seen being hoisted into the air by someone behind him during an argument with other patrons. Brian was then carried out of the restaurant as a bartender yells, “Let him go!” We’re told Greenville PD officers were called and responded to the bar for a report of an “assault.” Police say they encountered Brian and Zach invovled in an altercation with other people outside the joint.

[From TMZ]

I don’t want to speculate on whether Hayden would still be alive if she wasn’t involved with Brian. I was a fan and I wish things had turned out differently for her. She was open about suffering from chronic back pain and being paralyzed for months. Brian could not have been a good influence and he’s clearly an alcoholic POS.

đźš¨BREAKING / UPDATE: Newly surfaced footage shows Hayden Panettiereâ€™s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, apparently being detained last night. â€‹In the video, Hickerson can be heard shouting: "GPD leaked it when my girlfriend died!" referencing the Greenville Police Department, which isâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/1wbrnwHrsz — Amy Leigh (@IAmyLeigh) September 13, 2026

Here’s an interview a paparazzo did with Zach outside the jail. He doesn’t seem much different from his brother, I’ll say that.

đźš¨ UPDATE: Speaking out for the first time since his arrest following a chaotic South Carolina bar altercation, Zach Hickerson claims that unverified rumors surrounding Hayden Panettiereâ€™s death are fueling online attacks against him and his brother, Brian. â€‹While bothâ€¦ https://t.co/XXF80r0cml pic.twitter.com/rCYd9OYV9v — Amy Leigh (@IAmyLeigh) September 14, 2026