Charles Spencer sees ‘echoes’ of Diana when he sees Harry & Meghan’s treatment

As I was looking up some background on Charles Spencer’s relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, I was startled to remember that Tom Bower, that rancid old fart, once boldly claimed that Spencer repeatedly tried to talk Prince Harry out of marrying Meghan. As of yet, Spencer has not been asked about that claim in his promotional interviews. However, he was asked about how much attention Harry and Meghan receive, and how the Sussexes have been targeted endlessly for years:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are receiving negative attention that “echoes” the scrutiny the late Princess Diana also experienced, according to her brother, Charles Spencer.

During an appearance on BBC News to promote his book Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, the 9th Earl Spencer addressed concerns that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing criticism similar to what Diana faced before she died in a car crash in Paris at the age of 36 in August 1997.

Spencer, 62, famously described Diana as “the most hunted person of the modern age” in the eulogy delivered at her funeral, while blasting the treatment she endured from the press and the royal establishment.

“If you look at an article in a tabloid about Diana or the couple that you’re mentioning, Harry and Meghan, they can be really, really unpleasant,” Charles told BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg from his Althorp estate. “I think it would be really beholden on people to learn from Diana’s example.”

Kuenssberg brought up two concerning claims made by the Sussexes, who recently returned to the U.K. from California six years after stepping back from royal duties. Prince Harry, 42, spoke out about a lack of support from the institution with his life choices, while Meghan, 45, once described herself as “the most trolled person in the entire world.”

“I’m not here to speak for Harry and Meghan, but for anyone who is being destroyed in this way daily, it must be such a cancerous influence in their life,” said Spencer, recalling how he saw sister Diana’s “tears of despair” in response to the media coverage that she received.

“One of the problems with Diana was she was very sensitive to the criticism,” he continued of the late Princess of Wales. “I’m sure most of your viewers think ‘she had this splendid life and it was all amazing, she was so privileged and perfect in so many ways,’ but she was really brought low by all of that criticism.”

“I suppose it’s a pity when I see echoes of that now,” Spencer added.