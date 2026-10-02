Tom Cruise: Princess Diana ‘was like William and Kate: approachable, down-to-earth’

Tom Cruise is really working his royal connections these days. Last week, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the big “royal premiere” of Digger, with Tom acting as host and happily posing with William and Kate. He’s spoken of little else since – he called them “amazing” and “very charismatic,” which led me to wonder if Tom recognizes rizz when he sees it. Well, some of us remember that Tom was also somewhat friendly with Princess Diana. Diana attended some of Tom’s premieres in the 1990s, and Tom attended Diana’s funeral in 1997. Tom was recently asked about Diana, and he brought it back to William and Kate.
Tom Cruise has emotionally recalled his first meeting with the ‘brilliant’ Princess Diana, noting that the late ‘People’s Princess’ shared the same ‘down-to-earth’ qualities as Prince William and Kate Middleton. On Sunday, the 64-year-old actor travelled to France as part of a promotional tour for his new film, Digger. During the visit, he appeared as a guest on Laurent Delahousse’s show to promote the movie, which hits theatres in both the UK and the US on October 2.
In the interview, the Top Gun star discussed his latest role while looking back on the defining moments of his 42-year career, as reported by French celebrity magazine, Gala. A particularly cherished memory was his first encounter with Princess Diana, accompanied by his then-wife Nicole Kidman at the 1992 debut of their film Far And Away
The actor fondly remembered the late royal, describing her as a ‘brilliant and intelligent woman’, adding that getting to meet and know her had been ‘a joy’.
The pair shared a second encounter when Diana received a special invitation to the set of his blockbuster Mission: Impossible movie in 1995 ahead of its release in 1996. According to her former royal chef Darren McGrady, it was after this meeting Diana – who was 5’10” – had returned to the kitchen and joked about not being able to date Cruise due to his 5’7″ height, adding: ‘That’s another one off the list – he’s too short!’
Just one year later, in August 1997, she tragically passed away in a car crash. Both Cruise and Kidman attended her funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, along with Tom Hanks and more of the royal’s famous friends.
Further reflecting on his meeting with Diana, Cruise noted that she shared the same grounded qualities as her son, William, and his wife, Kate.
He remarked: ‘She was like William and Kate: approachable, down-to-earth.’
[From The Daily Mail]
I believe Diana was approachable and down-to-earth. I do not believe that William and Kate share those personable qualities. I think Prince Harry got Diana’s personable qualities while William’s disposition is more like his father’s – taciturn, arrogant, embittered, jealous, small, petty, and at times icy. And Kate? Well, rumor is, she’s quite “grand” and status-obsessed. Which Tom wouldn’t understand. Anyway, Tom’s hype train continued at the LA premiere, where Extra’s red-carpet interviewer asked Tom about William and Kate. Tom is laying it on so thick, I’m really starting to believe the “he’s trying to recruit Will & Kate to Scientology” theory. Tom said: “They’re amazing people and how dedicated they are to their country” (lmao) and they’re both “very funny” and “elegant.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Celebrities arrive at the world premiere of ‘DIGGER’ at Leicester Square Gardens, London
Featuring: Tom Cruise with Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Guests were seen arriving for the “DIGGER” film and TV charity performance and world premiere. Pictured: Tom Cruise BACKGRID USA 22 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Guests were seen arriving for the “DIGGER” film and TV charity performance and world premiere. Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Tom Cruise, William, Prince of Wales BACKGRID USA 22 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the World Premiere of ‘Digger’ at the Odeon in Leicester Square, London, UK, on 22 September 2026. Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, join the cast, filmmakers and invited guests for the highly anticipated London premiere, with the royal couple arriving at the iconic Leicester Square cinema for the special screening. Pictured: Prince William, Princess Catherine of Wales BACKGRID USA 22 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is seen attending the World Premiere of ‘Digger’ in London alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales. Cruise, who stars in the title role, joins Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the prestigious premiere as the film’s cast, filmmakers and invited guests gather for the special screening. Pictured: Tom Cruise, Prince William, Princess Catherine BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Regina Voronina / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is seen attending the World Premiere of ‘Digger’ in London alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales. Cruise, who stars in the title role, joins Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the prestigious premiere as the film’s cast, filmmakers and invited guests gather for the special screening. Pictured: Tom Cruise, Prince William, Princess Catherine BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Regina Voronina / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Celebrities arrive at the world premiere of ‘DIGGER’ at Leicester Square Gardens, London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Prince and Princess Of Wales attend the world premiere of ‘DIGGER’ at Leicester Square Gardens, London
Featuring: Tom Cruise, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Celebrities arrive at the world premiere of ‘DIGGER’ at Leicester Square Gardens, London
Featuring: Tom Cruise with Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Yeah I feel like he definitely wants something from the royals. Can americans get knighthoods? or is there an equivalent honor? that’s probably what he’s going for here.
No knighthood, but honors, worth nothing in America, the late Queen, gave one to Angelina Jolie for her humanitarian work.
Hey, reporter-guys, I’m completely fine with Kate Middleton. But you should probably call her Princess Catherine, don’t you think so? What should royalist think of you? They are your customers! Your only one!
I just saw a social media reel showing Princess Diana with the sick and destitute. Her emotional intelligence was extraordinary at an even younger age than Katie. Kate has never shown ANY sign of emotional intelligence and wherever she is “working” she gives off the aura of being pushed into it. And for Cruise to even compare the two is idiotic – especially after Wills made statements that have made PDiana look bad.
Approachable as long as you are a celebrity or white
Neither William nor Kate have any genuine emotional intelligence. William is bitter and spoiled and Kate is trying so hard to be what she thinks is “royal” but is instead prissy and uptight.
Also – read recently that Digger was initially getting “Oscar buzz” but that the buzz stopped dead once critics saw the film – bahahahaha.
Edit to add – meant to write – read recently *here*
Keen is not approachable she’s a mean girl. And she can ice people out. She apparently likes the flattery from Tom cruise
TC is a card carrying member of the Scientology cult, so his opinion of others is tainted until he leaves the cult and gets deprogramming therapy imo.., hes probably recruiting the Wales for that cult, scientology doesnt look so bad if the brf are sucking up to its members.
Tom is really doing too much here. No one cares what he thinks about those two clowns and no one wants to see his bloated movie.