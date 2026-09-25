Tom Cruise: Prince William & Kate ‘are amazing & very charismatic’

Is Tom Cruise a good judge of character? Not really. But is he a good judge of charisma? Can Tom recognize when someone has the rizz and when someone is utterly rizzless? That’s the question. To promote Digger, Tom is apparently one of the guests on this week’s episode of the Graham Norton Show. No surprise – Cruise loves Graham, and Graham loves having him on. Tom is more “loose” on Graham’s couch than in any other TV interview I’ve ever seen with Tom. Anyway, in a preview of the Norton episode, Tom apparently chatted about the Prince and Princess of Wales, who attended the royal premiere of Digger.
Tom Cruise is celebrating his red carpet reunion with Kate Middleton and Prince William.
During an appearance on the Friday, Sept. 25 episode of U.K. chat show The Graham Norton Show, Cruise, 64, was asked about the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, attending the world premiere of his new film, Digger, in London on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
“They are amazing — very charismatic. I had such a good time,” Cruise said of the royal couple, per a release obtained by PEOPLE.
Ahead of their arrival at Leicester Square, Tom shared his admiration for the royal couple. “I just love them,” he said. “They are lovely people, and I have great respect for them.”
[From People & Yahoo]
Very charismatic?? So that’s why I’m asking – does Tom recognize rizz? Or is his Rizz Detector on the fritz? Obviously, he’s gassing them up and he has been sucking up to the Windsors for years now. He’s good at it too. This kind of public insistence that William and Kate are amazing and charismatic can be seen in a different light too – some people have shared theories that Tom is trying to recruit William and Kate into Scientology as well. There’s a non-zero possibility of that.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is seen attending the World Premiere of ‘Digger’ in London alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales. Cruise, who stars in the title role, joins Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the prestigious premiere as the film’s cast, filmmakers and invited guests gather for the special screening. Pictured: Tom Cruise, Prince William, Princess Catherine BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Regina Voronina / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Guests were seen arriving for the “DIGGER” film and TV charity performance and world premiere. Pictured: Tom Cruise BACKGRID USA 22 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Guests were seen arriving for the “DIGGER” film and TV charity performance and world premiere. Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Tom Cruise, William, Prince of Wales BACKGRID USA 22 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM The Prince and Princess Of Wales arrive at the world premiere of DIGGER at Leicester Square Gardens, London Pictured: Prince William of Wales, Princess Catherine of Wales BACKGRID USA 22 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the World Premiere of ‘Digger’ at the Odeon in Leicester Square, London, UK, on 22 September 2026. Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, join the cast, filmmakers and invited guests for the highly anticipated London premiere, with the royal couple arriving at the iconic Leicester Square cinema for the special screening. Pictured: Prince William, Princess Catherine of Wales BACKGRID USA 22 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the World Premiere of ‘Digger’ at the Odeon in Leicester Square, London, UK, on 22 September 2026. Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, join the cast, filmmakers and invited guests for the highly anticipated London premiere, with the royal couple arriving at the iconic Leicester Square cinema for the special screening. Pictured: Prince William, Princess Catherine of Wales BACKGRID USA 22 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is seen attending the World Premiere of ‘Digger’ in London alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales. Cruise, who stars in the title role, joins Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the prestigious premiere as the film’s cast, filmmakers and invited guests gather for the special screening. Pictured: Tom Cruise, Prince William, Princess Catherine BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Regina Voronina / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Celebrities arrive at the world premiere of ‘DIGGER’ at Leicester Square Gardens, London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Prince and Princess Of Wales attend the world premiere of ‘DIGGER’ at Leicester Square Gardens, London
Featuring: Tom Cruise, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Celebrities arrive at the world premiere of ‘DIGGER’ at Leicester Square Gardens, London
Featuring: Tom Cruise with Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Celebrities arrive at the world premiere of ‘DIGGER’ at Leicester Square Gardens, London
Featuring: Tom Cruise with Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Celebrities arrive at the world premiere of ‘DIGGER’ at Leicester Square Gardens, London
Featuring: Tom Cruise with Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Which William and Kate? Surely not the ones in England?
Funny how he uses the word “charisma”. Because that’s exactly what that “couple” lacks, and that’s exactly what people say Harry and Meghan have.
Sure Tom.
he’s not the second most important person in a cult for nothing
David Beckham seems to have got what he wanted, a Sirship.
I think Tom really wants a title like Beckham. How long will he have to wait?
Until Charles dies. He will be a lot more wary about Scientology than his son. I think that Charles really does God.
As charismatic, say, as boiled newspaper or cold margarine? Right. Cruise has always been full of it.
He knows what he’s doing and it isn’t being honest. Whether it’s just for his own profile and/or a recruitment effort, this is a years long play that he’s absolutely committed to.
Isn’t that why he’s so valuable to Scientology? His ability to network and recruit? Lord knows he doesn’t have much else going for him as he ages.
We saw Beckham crawling until he got his title why not Cruise as well.
I mean, he can’t really say being with them was like watching paint dry if he wants to keep being invited across the pond.
But see I don’t even think Tom has real rizz. It’s a surface-level almost robotic rizz at this point. Superstar who smiles and does stunts and acts like the ambassador of movies. Okaaay. There’s no depth there.
Completely agree. You can’t have rizz if you’re 100% fake.
I agree. Never for a second do you not think he’s “on” and playing a role. And the few times the mask has publicly dropped and you actually see “him,” a whole other person emerges, and it’s ugly and a little cray.
To be fair, Tom was pretty loose on Oprah’s couch some years back.
As a recovering escapee from a cult based on a different alien “God” (Mormonism), let me say UNEQUIVOCALLY that everything a devoted cult member does is for the benefit of the cult. And William is ripe for the picking. Imagine what a coup (literally) it would be for Tom to snag and bag the future King of England for Xenu?
He totally is ripe for the picking. He’s already dismissing the Church of England as unimportant to his future reign.
William’s religion is not at all a personal matter that he can just choose. It’s an actual constitutional thing. It would be impossible for him to join something like Scientology, it simply wouldn’t be permitted, which Cruise would obviously know. So whatever he sees in them (honourary knighthood) it is not that. It just isn’t.
If you have to *say* someone has charisma…. Chances are high that in fact they don’t. It’s like comedy: either people laugh, and go, god, that guy, he’s hysterical, so funny, what a hoot, or…. They just don’t laugh at all. Someone asked Jerry Seinfeld years ago if, as a comedian, you had to work your jokes out on different audiences, to understand whether they were landing, and he replied, without missing a beat, “nope, you pretty much know right away.” It’s like that other guy in Good Morning, Vietnam, who takes over the radio show, and thinks he’s the bee’s knees, and his colleagues have to implore him to admit, “Sir, you’re not funny.” Just …not. At. All.
I snort-laughed at this. Kate and William are a black hole of rizz.
They are where charisma goes to die. They wouldn’t recognize rizz if it slapped them in their boring faces. And clearly neither does Cruise.
But sure, Tom Cruise, you keep doing that cult recruiting thing that your pal David Miscavige wants you to do. Give our regards to Shelly BTW.
Not a fan of Tom Cruise but he’s entitled to his opinions even when they are wrong.
Lisa, bullseye! 😄
What the SIR title going to do anything ? Seriously ? It’s stupid in 2026. Geez ,these Brits are idiots and they have the audacity to look down on us.
Chenni, they have always looked down on us.
That’s not much coming from dead-behind-the-eyes Tom.
He could hardly go on the BBC and say that William and Kate lack charisma and charm.
Scientology apparently lets you publicly also still believe in whatever faith you grew up in, so I can see it. But it would be an end to the British Monarchy. At least King William’s reign.
Recommend for the novel Anno Dracula, where Prince Albert is a vampire who turns Queen Victoria and her court Novel is about those trying to save England from the vampires. Relevant