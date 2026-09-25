Tom Cruise: Prince William & Kate ‘are amazing & very charismatic’

Is Tom Cruise a good judge of character? Not really. But is he a good judge of charisma? Can Tom recognize when someone has the rizz and when someone is utterly rizzless? That’s the question. To promote Digger, Tom is apparently one of the guests on this week’s episode of the Graham Norton Show. No surprise – Cruise loves Graham, and Graham loves having him on. Tom is more “loose” on Graham’s couch than in any other TV interview I’ve ever seen with Tom. Anyway, in a preview of the Norton episode, Tom apparently chatted about the Prince and Princess of Wales, who attended the royal premiere of Digger.

Tom Cruise is celebrating his red carpet reunion with Kate Middleton and Prince William. During an appearance on the Friday, Sept. 25 episode of U.K. chat show The Graham Norton Show, Cruise, 64, was asked about the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, attending the world premiere of his new film, Digger, in London on Tuesday, Sept. 22. “They are amazing — very charismatic. I had such a good time,” Cruise said of the royal couple, per a release obtained by PEOPLE. Ahead of their arrival at Leicester Square, Tom shared his admiration for the royal couple. “I just love them,” he said. “They are lovely people, and I have great respect for them.”

[From People & Yahoo]

Very charismatic?? So that’s why I’m asking – does Tom recognize rizz? Or is his Rizz Detector on the fritz? Obviously, he’s gassing them up and he has been sucking up to the Windsors for years now. He’s good at it too. This kind of public insistence that William and Kate are amazing and charismatic can be seen in a different light too – some people have shared theories that Tom is trying to recruit William and Kate into Scientology as well. There’s a non-zero possibility of that.