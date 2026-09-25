Tom Cruise: Prince William & Kate ‘are amazing & very charismatic’

Is Tom Cruise a good judge of character? Not really. But is he a good judge of charisma? Can Tom recognize when someone has the rizz and when someone is utterly rizzless? That’s the question. To promote Digger, Tom is apparently one of the guests on this week’s episode of the Graham Norton Show. No surprise – Cruise loves Graham, and Graham loves having him on. Tom is more “loose” on Graham’s couch than in any other TV interview I’ve ever seen with Tom. Anyway, in a preview of the Norton episode, Tom apparently chatted about the Prince and Princess of Wales, who attended the royal premiere of Digger.

Tom Cruise is celebrating his red carpet reunion with Kate Middleton and Prince William.

During an appearance on the Friday, Sept. 25 episode of U.K. chat show The Graham Norton Show, Cruise, 64, was asked about the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, attending the world premiere of his new film, Digger, in London on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

“They are amazing — very charismatic. I had such a good time,” Cruise said of the royal couple, per a release obtained by PEOPLE.

Ahead of their arrival at Leicester Square, Tom shared his admiration for the royal couple. “I just love them,” he said. “They are lovely people, and I have great respect for them.”

[From People & Yahoo]

Very charismatic?? So that’s why I’m asking – does Tom recognize rizz? Or is his Rizz Detector on the fritz? Obviously, he’s gassing them up and he has been sucking up to the Windsors for years now. He’s good at it too. This kind of public insistence that William and Kate are amazing and charismatic can be seen in a different light too – some people have shared theories that Tom is trying to recruit William and Kate into Scientology as well. There’s a non-zero possibility of that.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

28 Responses to “Tom Cruise: Prince William & Kate ‘are amazing & very charismatic’”

  1. JFerber says:
    September 25, 2026 at 10:49 am

    Which William and Kate? Surely not the ones in England?

    Reply
    • GTWiecz says:
      September 25, 2026 at 3:31 pm

      Funny how he uses the word “charisma”. Because that’s exactly what that “couple” lacks, and that’s exactly what people say Harry and Meghan have.

      Reply
  2. Bean says:
    September 25, 2026 at 10:52 am

    Sure Tom.

    Reply
  3. Lisa says:
    September 25, 2026 at 10:58 am

    he’s not the second most important person in a cult for nothing

    Reply
  4. sunniside up says:
    September 25, 2026 at 10:59 am

    David Beckham seems to have got what he wanted, a Sirship.

    Reply
  5. kelleybelle says:
    September 25, 2026 at 11:02 am

    As charismatic, say, as boiled newspaper or cold margarine? Right. Cruise has always been full of it.

    Reply
  6. SarahCS says:
    September 25, 2026 at 11:07 am

    He knows what he’s doing and it isn’t being honest. Whether it’s just for his own profile and/or a recruitment effort, this is a years long play that he’s absolutely committed to.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      September 25, 2026 at 11:23 am

      Isn’t that why he’s so valuable to Scientology? His ability to network and recruit? Lord knows he doesn’t have much else going for him as he ages.

      Reply
    • sunniside up says:
      September 25, 2026 at 11:36 am

      We saw Beckham crawling until he got his title why not Cruise as well.

      Reply
      • Lisa says:
        September 25, 2026 at 12:27 pm

        I mean, he can’t really say being with them was like watching paint dry if he wants to keep being invited across the pond.

  7. Jais says:
    September 25, 2026 at 11:08 am

    But see I don’t even think Tom has real rizz. It’s a surface-level almost robotic rizz at this point. Superstar who smiles and does stunts and acts like the ambassador of movies. Okaaay. There’s no depth there.

    Reply
    • Alicky says:
      September 25, 2026 at 11:13 am

      Completely agree. You can’t have rizz if you’re 100% fake.

      Reply
      • Marcia says:
        September 25, 2026 at 11:59 am

        I agree. Never for a second do you not think he’s “on” and playing a role. And the few times the mask has publicly dropped and you actually see “him,” a whole other person emerges, and it’s ugly and a little cray.

  8. Brassy Rebel says:
    September 25, 2026 at 11:21 am

    To be fair, Tom was pretty loose on Oprah’s couch some years back.

    Reply
  9. Henny Penny says:
    September 25, 2026 at 11:22 am

    As a recovering escapee from a cult based on a different alien “God” (Mormonism), let me say UNEQUIVOCALLY that everything a devoted cult member does is for the benefit of the cult. And William is ripe for the picking. Imagine what a coup (literally) it would be for Tom to snag and bag the future King of England for Xenu?

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      September 25, 2026 at 11:51 am

      He totally is ripe for the picking. He’s already dismissing the Church of England as unimportant to his future reign.

      Reply
      • Meme says:
        September 25, 2026 at 12:26 pm

        William’s religion is not at all a personal matter that he can just choose. It’s an actual constitutional thing. It would be impossible for him to join something like Scientology, it simply wouldn’t be permitted, which Cruise would obviously know. So whatever he sees in them (honourary knighthood) it is not that. It just isn’t.

  10. YankeeDoodles says:
    September 25, 2026 at 11:24 am

    If you have to *say* someone has charisma…. Chances are high that in fact they don’t. It’s like comedy: either people laugh, and go, god, that guy, he’s hysterical, so funny, what a hoot, or…. They just don’t laugh at all. Someone asked Jerry Seinfeld years ago if, as a comedian, you had to work your jokes out on different audiences, to understand whether they were landing, and he replied, without missing a beat, “nope, you pretty much know right away.” It’s like that other guy in Good Morning, Vietnam, who takes over the radio show, and thinks he’s the bee’s knees, and his colleagues have to implore him to admit, “Sir, you’re not funny.” Just …not. At. All.

    Reply
  11. QuiteContrary says:
    September 25, 2026 at 11:31 am

    I snort-laughed at this. Kate and William are a black hole of rizz.

    They are where charisma goes to die. They wouldn’t recognize rizz if it slapped them in their boring faces. And clearly neither does Cruise.

    But sure, Tom Cruise, you keep doing that cult recruiting thing that your pal David Miscavige wants you to do. Give our regards to Shelly BTW.

    Reply
  12. Amy says:
    September 25, 2026 at 11:32 am

    Not a fan of Tom Cruise but he’s entitled to his opinions even when they are wrong.

    Reply
  13. JFerber says:
    September 25, 2026 at 12:00 pm

    Lisa, bullseye! 😄

    Reply
  14. Chenni says:
    September 25, 2026 at 12:11 pm

    What the SIR title going to do anything ? Seriously ? It’s stupid in 2026. Geez ,these Brits are idiots and they have the audacity to look down on us.

    Reply
  15. JFerber says:
    September 25, 2026 at 12:19 pm

    Chenni, they have always looked down on us.

    Reply
  16. Sue says:
    September 25, 2026 at 1:53 pm

    That’s not much coming from dead-behind-the-eyes Tom.

    Reply
  17. Amy Bee says:
    September 25, 2026 at 3:01 pm

    He could hardly go on the BBC and say that William and Kate lack charisma and charm.

    Reply
  18. Tis True, Tis True says:
    September 25, 2026 at 3:33 pm

    Scientology apparently lets you publicly also still believe in whatever faith you grew up in, so I can see it. But it would be an end to the British Monarchy. At least King William’s reign.

    Recommend for the novel Anno Dracula, where Prince Albert is a vampire who turns Queen Victoria and her court Novel is about those trying to save England from the vampires. Relevant

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment