Seward: Then-Prince Charles wrote ‘the most beautiful love letters’ to Princess Diana

The reason royal biographer/commentator Ingrid Seward is popping up everywhere this week is because she’s written another royal fan-fiction book, this one called Catherine & Diana. In the past six years or so, these kinds of cheesy, half-assed royal books are little more than excuses to bitch about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Books about QEII, Camilla, King Charles, Prince William, etc, all of those books have *actually* been about Harry and Meghan. Well, not this one. Seward already gave away her big reveal, that a teenaged Prince William “pushed” Diana following her 1995 Panorama interview. I’m not sure if Seward even realizes what a big royal story that really is, because she hasn’t mentioned it again. Instead, she’s writing fan-fic in real time as she promotes this dreadful book. From Hello Magazine:

Q: Ingrid, what do you make of the extraordinary claims Earl Spencer has made about King Charles in his new book?

Ingrid Seward: “I’ve been asked this a lot and I’ve thought about it a lot, and I think that there’s an element of truth in what he said, but I think it was totally, totally taken out of context. The two men were having a furious row, and both Charleses have a temper. Tempers are huge, and emotion runs very high, and they were arguing about whether the boys should walk behind the coffin – Diana’s coffin. Charles Spencer said, ‘It’s not going to happen.’ And then Charles apparently lost it completely and banged on about the sense of duty.

“Then he might have said something similar to this, he might have said, ‘For goodness sake, they have to do this because people are going to forget about us soon enough.’ He was worried that Diana’s image would not last, and he wanted the boys to be there because he thought when they grew up, they would regret that they hadn’t done it. That is my take on it. I think it was a very cruel and unnecessary thing to say, and he shouldn’t have done it. The more salacious a book you write, the more it sells for serial rights. He wanted to make a lot of money out of the serialisation.”

Q: How do you think Prince William and Prince Harry feel about their uncle publishing these allegations?

Ingrid Seward: “I think they are absolutely horrified that their uncle should say something like that about their father. He’s their father. Okay for them to say something rude about their father, but if anyone said anything rude about somebody you really loved, you don’t want anyone else shouting something rude at them. I think they would be absolutely horrified and furious. And as for Diana, the last thing in the world she would ever want is for anyone to put her husband down. She could, but no one else can.”

Q: You knew Princess Diana personally. What did she tell you about her true feelings for Prince Charles before she died?

Ingrid Seward: “I was very fortunate to be probably the last journalist to ever see Diana in a journalistic capacity shortly before she died. She actually told me that she really loved Charles. He was the one she would always love. He was the one that got away, and she said, ‘It’s very important to me, Ingrid, that my boys know that their father loved me.’ Charles wrote her the most beautiful love letters, in which he praised her and talked about her in the most loving way. He may not have loved her in the very beginning, and he may not have loved her by the end, but he always loved her and he felt so bad that he couldn’t make the marriage work. Diana also said to me she thought if they’d met when they were older, they probably would have made it work and conquered the world.”

Q: How does Catherine’s background and support system contrast with Diana’s?

Ingrid Seward: “It’s one of the tragedies of Diana’s story that she was adored by millions, yet emotionally denied by the few who mattered most. And that is where the contrast with Catherine is most striking. Her life is not perfect, but it is rooted in a shared understanding with William, her husband, Diana’s son. They face the institution together. Diana faced it alone.

“The Middletons had something that Diana didn’t have: an incredibly close-knit family, and a very ambitious mother. Catherine took lessons from Diana. She saw that Diana gave so much of herself to people, but it exposed her too much. Catherine learned from that: just give enough, but don’t give too much, because you’re too vulnerable that way, and people are going to strip you bare if you do that.”

Q: What do you make of Carole Middleton’s drive and the role she plays in supporting William and Catherine?

Ingrid Seward: “What strikes me as incredible about Carole is her drive and her determination, the sort of life that she created for her family. There’s nothing that Catherine can’t do – she climbs mountains, she abseils, she sails, she rows… and that’s all Mum and Dad. All their children are brought up to be able to do everything. Her relationship with her mother really is day and night with Diana’s relationship with her mother. Carole is a very determined and clever lady; I really have huge admiration for her. She keeps in the background and comes forward when wanted. For instance, when Catherine was ill, she took over – she took over helping with the children, the school, the cooking, making food for William and looking after him, too. She’s a very strong and determined person.”