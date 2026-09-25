Seward: Then-Prince Charles wrote ‘the most beautiful love letters’ to Princess Diana

The reason royal biographer/commentator Ingrid Seward is popping up everywhere this week is because she’s written another royal fan-fiction book, this one called Catherine & Diana. In the past six years or so, these kinds of cheesy, half-assed royal books are little more than excuses to bitch about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Books about QEII, Camilla, King Charles, Prince William, etc, all of those books have *actually* been about Harry and Meghan. Well, not this one. Seward already gave away her big reveal, that a teenaged Prince William “pushed” Diana following her 1995 Panorama interview. I’m not sure if Seward even realizes what a big royal story that really is, because she hasn’t mentioned it again. Instead, she’s writing fan-fic in real time as she promotes this dreadful book. From Hello Magazine:
Q: Ingrid, what do you make of the extraordinary claims Earl Spencer has made about King Charles in his new book?
Ingrid Seward: “I’ve been asked this a lot and I’ve thought about it a lot, and I think that there’s an element of truth in what he said, but I think it was totally, totally taken out of context. The two men were having a furious row, and both Charleses have a temper. Tempers are huge, and emotion runs very high, and they were arguing about whether the boys should walk behind the coffin – Diana’s coffin. Charles Spencer said, ‘It’s not going to happen.’ And then Charles apparently lost it completely and banged on about the sense of duty.
“Then he might have said something similar to this, he might have said, ‘For goodness sake, they have to do this because people are going to forget about us soon enough.’ He was worried that Diana’s image would not last, and he wanted the boys to be there because he thought when they grew up, they would regret that they hadn’t done it. That is my take on it. I think it was a very cruel and unnecessary thing to say, and he shouldn’t have done it. The more salacious a book you write, the more it sells for serial rights. He wanted to make a lot of money out of the serialisation.”
Q: How do you think Prince William and Prince Harry feel about their uncle publishing these allegations?
Ingrid Seward: “I think they are absolutely horrified that their uncle should say something like that about their father. He’s their father. Okay for them to say something rude about their father, but if anyone said anything rude about somebody you really loved, you don’t want anyone else shouting something rude at them. I think they would be absolutely horrified and furious. And as for Diana, the last thing in the world she would ever want is for anyone to put her husband down. She could, but no one else can.”
Q: You knew Princess Diana personally. What did she tell you about her true feelings for Prince Charles before she died?
Ingrid Seward: “I was very fortunate to be probably the last journalist to ever see Diana in a journalistic capacity shortly before she died. She actually told me that she really loved Charles. He was the one she would always love. He was the one that got away, and she said, ‘It’s very important to me, Ingrid, that my boys know that their father loved me.’ Charles wrote her the most beautiful love letters, in which he praised her and talked about her in the most loving way. He may not have loved her in the very beginning, and he may not have loved her by the end, but he always loved her and he felt so bad that he couldn’t make the marriage work. Diana also said to me she thought if they’d met when they were older, they probably would have made it work and conquered the world.”
Q: How does Catherine’s background and support system contrast with Diana’s?
Ingrid Seward: “It’s one of the tragedies of Diana’s story that she was adored by millions, yet emotionally denied by the few who mattered most. And that is where the contrast with Catherine is most striking. Her life is not perfect, but it is rooted in a shared understanding with William, her husband, Diana’s son. They face the institution together. Diana faced it alone.
“The Middletons had something that Diana didn’t have: an incredibly close-knit family, and a very ambitious mother. Catherine took lessons from Diana. She saw that Diana gave so much of herself to people, but it exposed her too much. Catherine learned from that: just give enough, but don’t give too much, because you’re too vulnerable that way, and people are going to strip you bare if you do that.”
Q: What do you make of Carole Middleton’s drive and the role she plays in supporting William and Catherine?
Ingrid Seward: “What strikes me as incredible about Carole is her drive and her determination, the sort of life that she created for her family. There’s nothing that Catherine can’t do – she climbs mountains, she abseils, she sails, she rows… and that’s all Mum and Dad. All their children are brought up to be able to do everything. Her relationship with her mother really is day and night with Diana’s relationship with her mother. Carole is a very determined and clever lady; I really have huge admiration for her. She keeps in the background and comes forward when wanted. For instance, when Catherine was ill, she took over – she took over helping with the children, the school, the cooking, making food for William and looking after him, too. She’s a very strong and determined person.”
I’m honestly shocked that they allow this completely delusional woman call herself a royal biographer or a legitimate commentator. THE LIES!! The stuff about the Earl Spencer is insane and ol’ C-Word’s explanation makes absolutely zero sense. And trust me when I say that Prince William and Harry both know that their father is a miserable deadbeat who treated their mother like crap. They’re not mad that Charles Spencer is pointing it out. Regarding the stuff about then-Prince Charles and Diana – Charles never loved Diana. That’s the whole point. That’s why all of this happened. Charles never loved her and he mistreated her and he threw her away. In Seward’s version of 2024, Carole Middleton moved into Adelaide Cottage and did the school runs and the cooking? LMAO. That did not happen either.
My new book ‘Catherine and Diana’ is out today.
Read about King Charles and Diana’s love for each other.
Available to purchase from UK retailers pic.twitter.com/8zyE6QfIhn
— Ingrid Seward (@RoyalBiographer) September 24, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
What actual planet does this nutjob live on??
Her books like the Queen and Di are still in print. She is strictly a Charles person and she puts down Diana. Keen needs to be careful. At first Ingrid was praising Diana but when she fell out of favor with Charles, she started the criticism. This could happen to Keen if Will decides to divorce and remarry.
This Ingrid woman is indeed the C-word. Moving on.🏃🏿♀️🏃🏿♀️
LMFAOOO. That’s all I’ve got for this one.
Oh, guess who’s been tasked with trying to “rehab” the public’s image of this callous, soulless idiot!
Delulu. Just like quite a lot of them with their substacks of fantasy.
“Whatever in love means…”
Yeah, sure he did Ingrid.
Oh I’m sure he wrote love letters but they weren’t to Diana!!
Probably to his valet.
“There’s nothing that Catherine can’t do.” Really Ingrid. Keen needs to work more. Ingrid is a Charles person. After DIana’s death Ingrid had a series of books very critical of Diana and Giving Charles free pass. Ingrid’s another one who claims to be a “friend” to Diana. Some friend. Harry and his elder brother saw what was going on and the way Diana was treated by Charles and the Establishment. Scooter though still called his mother paranoid. If Diana had lived, I doubt Scooter would have married Keen. Diana would have seen through Carole. Carole could not play “mother figure” to Scooter. Charles could have made the marriage work. But he never even tried. I am glad Ingrid’s book is out when Earl Spencers’s is. His will outsell her. I imagine, Ingrid will praise Keen to the skies and imagine a scenario about Charles and Diana. Charles said straight out to Dimbleby he never loved Diana.
And I thought William couldn’t work much during 2024 because ‘he’ was at home taking care of the kids and doing the school runs.
Nothing says “love” for Charles than his apparent approval of his friend Nicholas Soames saying on TV that Diana was paranoid. Or insisting that Diana not have the HRH after divorce. I think it is time Ingrid retires. She is trying to sugar coat Charles behavior to Diana and imo this is a major fail. Ingrid is also writing an exercise of scoring points with the royals praising Kate to the skies and trying to make her look “better” than Diana.
Uh, nobody was more ambitious than Lady Fermoy, Diana’s grandmother. Carole really is not in that class of ambition (fortunately for all concerned).
Fermoy was a royalist. She did not seem “loyal” to her daughter and granddaughter. She backed Charles instead of Diana. And she testified against her daughter Frances and expressed opinion that John Spencer should get custody.
I was going to comment on something else, but that top photo of Carole Middleton has me gagged. 😂🤣😭
I read this piece and wondered what it was about, It doesn’t make sense. Charles never loved her. He knew he had to have children. an Aristocratic virgin. So convenient,
And, literally, no one else suitable would have him.
Amanda Knatchbull, Anna Wallace, and Jane Wellesley all turned him down. And t here were others not interested in him.
It brings a real smile to my lips every time I open an article and see such carefully chosen photos of Carole Middleton. Bravo!!
The thing is, the more they protest, the more they squirm, the more they plead, the more they insist…. The more propaganda becomes obvious. They’re trying waaaaaay too hard. And they’re unfortunately drawing comparisons between the two marriages at this point that they would do well to avoid. Kate is clearly being used as a human shield for William’s many issues, just as Diana was for Charles. Any woman with sane mind in working order and self-respect would *run* from this poisoned toxic ecosystem.
Charles always loved Diana. Maybe not in the beginning, and not in the end. Not in the middle. Not a quarter of the way through. Not 3/4 of the way through. Not on any day ending in Y. Not for the TV cameras, not in private. Not on this planet, not in an alternate dimension. But he always loved her!
LOLOL, yes, that made absolutely no sense!
The desperation made me cackle.
I’m convinced that section was written by AI. It completely contradicts itself.
“He may not have loved her in the very beginning, and he may not have loved her by the end, but he always loved her …” ???
KC3 is not capable of love. Diana adored him, and his family approved of her, and he needed that validation from them all.
It’s either AI or she took crazy pills. If this is an interview, she misses her editor since it would never get past a competent editor.
@Lover – 😂🤣 🤣 – always!
This woman is deluded.
I read one of her books, and I think asserted that Charles and Diana could have worked out if Camilla had been lurking around. If anything, I got the impression she disliked Camilla rather than either Charles or Diana.
But some of her writing does veer into speculating about what could have been if such and such a thing had not happened or into the potential psychology of her subjects. I don’t know what genre this type of writing fits into, but she does mix different kinds of evidence from sources with speculation.
I do think it is plausible that Charles wrote love letters to Diana. That does kind of seem like the sort of thing he would do, and there must have been a point where they did actually like each other, even if it was short-lived. Or maybe the fact that they were married compelled him to write letters. But I do find it believable for a man of his generation to write love letters to his wife, even if that marriage were to end acrimoniously.
This comment is all wrong haha. Nothing about it makes sense after realizing I confused the writers. I confused Ingrid Seward with Tina Brown.
My understanding is Ingrid Seward is pro-Charles though.
Ingrid praised Camilla to the skies in her monthly editorials in Majesty Magazine and in her books. Charles said he never loved Diana to Dimbleby. I think he wrote the love letters to Camilla. he said over the phone “your greatest achievement is to love me.” It was always about himself though, not saying his greatest achievement was to love her.
Imagine saying to someone that their greatest achievement was to love you. It’s insanely self-centered.
My comment above indicates I confused Ingrid Seward with Tina Brown and I admitted I had made a mistake. I believe it was Tina Brown who seems to dislike Camilla based on one book I read. Just clarifying in case there is any confusion.
I wrote a comment but then realized I confused Ingrid Seward with Tina Brown. Oops.
So Ingrid is alleging he love bombed Diana, like a typical abuser?
🎯
The idea that Charles was the one who got away is contradicted by Diaa’s own words that their wedding day was the saddest day of her life
I’m not sure if Charles was the love of her life, but I do think she loved him; otherwise, I don’t see why should would have fought hard against Camilla for his affection. I would have been like “Here, take him…” if I truly hated him.
“He was worried that Diana’s image would not last.”
FFS, Charles was terrified that it would endure! He was appalled by how much more popular she was than he.
And he wanted his side piece to win acceptance and he moved heaven and earth — and threw his younger son under a red doubledecker bus — during his campaign to boost Camilla’s popularity.
Diana haunts him still.
Charles is and always has been the most peculiar man. So peculiar. Poor Diana.
I think it’s possible both were in love with each other, but were in love with versions of each other that didn’t exist. When the reality of who they both were become apparent to each other, the conflicts grew.