Charles Spencer doesn’t believe in the conspiracies about Diana’s death

Charles Spencer is unsurprisingly on the cover of this week’s People Magazine, although they used a lovely photo of Princess Diana as the main cover image. Spencer spoke at length to People Magazine, and they have a video of him saying everything in this interview. At the start of it, he makes it clear that he sort of feels like it was now or never to write his own book about Diana: “Without wanting to sound melodramatic, both of my parents died in their 60s, and I think we measure our lives against those markers.” I think it’s probably about King Charles’ mortality as well – it’s much better for Spencer to write this while the king is still alive, as opposed to metaphorically pissing on KC3’s grave. That being said, it’s also clear that Spencer has held back a lot, and maybe a second book is coming once King Charles passes. Anyway, some highlights from the cover story:
On then-Prince Charles’ reaction to Diana’s death: “I’d known Diana had died for a few hours, and I was sort of rushing around the house. I had four young children. It was just me and them under the roof and I was trying to work out everything, really, what to do, how to get back to England, et cetera, because I was living in South Africa. And then he called, and yeah, I’m sorry to say, he just sounded really giddy. And I know it’s unfortunate, but that’s how it struck me, and it seemed to me so incredibly bizarre at the time. And I can only speculate why. Maybe he felt that now he could eventually marry the woman who he was in love with [Camilla Parker Bowles, whom he later wed in 2005], but that’s me speculating. I’ve heard, I don’t watch The Crown, but I’ve heard that in The Crown, for instance, [Charles] is sort of knocked sideways by the news of Diana’s death, and that’s just not true.
Whether he fears writing about King Charles: “Not really, no. I respect the institution of the Crown, and I know that most people in Britain do, especially the older generation, but when I’m writing this book, I’m not interested in who people are in terms of status. I’m looking at them as people. And the central person, the only one that really matters, is Diana.”
The phone call from then-Prince Charles: “[Then] my telephone rang again, and I thought, “Oh, I don’t know what that is.” Picked it up, it’s a dedicated line, which nobody has the number of, and it was Prince Charles, and he said, “I gather you’ve got a problem with the funeral.” And I was thinking, “Not really.” And I said, “No, I think it’s all going okay.” Then he said, “But you don’t want William and Harry to walk behind the coffin?” And I said, “But of course not, sir. Diana wouldn’t have wanted it.” And then he said, “Well, I walked behind [my uncle] Lord Mountbatten’s coffin.” And I said, “Yes, but you were 30 and he wasn’t your mother.” Well, then he went nuts, really, and so had a good rant, and I just held the phone like that and let it go on. Then he stopped, and then I thought, “Oh, he’s going to pull himself together.” And then he said, “We’ll forget her soon enough.” And I found that really astonishing and so awful, and I just said to him, “I cannot believe you said that,” and hung up on him. So that sets the scene really for why I wrote the eulogy as I did, because there’s a line in there where I didn’t want William and Harry immersed in royal tradition to lose their souls, really, which Diana was nurturing. So I thought it was important to include that interchange with the then-Prince Charles, now King, because it sets the tone of really why I spoke like that, and also why I’m writing this book.
The walk behind Diana’s casket: “I was told that [William and Harry] had decided that they wanted to. I remember saying, “Well, as long as they haven’t been dragooned into it.” Obviously they shouldn’t have walked. Nobody now can possibly think that was the right thing to do. I just remember Harry was so small, this tiny dot of a boy walking in public behind his mother’s coffin. It’s monstrous. It was awful at the time, and there was so little I could do. And I remember there was one bit where I thought, “Right, we’re halfway through or something through this terrible, long walk.” And we went under one of those magnificent arches in London, and I gave Harry a hug, and I said, “You’re doing so well.” And we carried on.
On Prince Philip: “Prince Philip took charge, quite rightly. He was brilliant that day. I mean, he’s a controversial figure, but he did really well that day. He was a military man and he said, “Just look straight ahead. You must not look left and right.” And we did, but that made for a very bizarre experience, actually, because you could feel this tsunami of grief coming in from both sides and the crowd reacting differently as we walked along. So you’d walk through maybe 100 steps and you’d just hear sobbing. And then another stretch where people would be shouting out really lovely but sad things to William and Harry, or about Diana. And it’s very hard to feel that amount of emotion and not to look at it. So I used to have lots of nightmares about that, because it was just too much, too overwhelming for a brain to take that in. So goodness knows what it was like for two young boys.
His relationship with King Charles today: “Yeah, that’s a point. I am [uncle to his sons]. I see him as an ex-brother-in-law, and I’m sure anyone who has had divorce in the family will understand that people who were closer in your life when the parties were married are less close. I have really nothing to do with him at all now. Both his sons are middle-aged. They may not like that description, but they are. And I don’t have anything to do with him. I mean, I’ve seen him at family weddings or whatever. That sounds very dismissive, but he’s just not part of my life and I’m not part of his . . . At the end of the day, family is family, and families have all sorts of energies, tensions, happinesses, and problems. It’s just normal.
He told his nephews & his sisters about the book at the same time: “I told them at the same time, and all I would say is one was… So all four of them [William and Harry and Sarah and Jane], I told them exactly the same time. And I can say that Harry is completely fine about it. He said, I hope there’s nothing embarrassing about him in it. I said, “There isn’t.” I think they were actually worried where I was going up to with the book. It pretty much ends in 1997 with Diana’s death, and there’s a tiny postscript by the grave. So I think there was this, “Gosh, what’s he written about?” And I think it’s natural that people so in the public eye are concerned how they will come across in the book. But I could reassure both of them that they’re of course in the book, but really as examples of two little boys who had the most exceptional mother, I’m not in any way compromising their privacy at all.
Whether Harry & William were worried about what Spencer would say about their dad: “Yeah, that was a concern. I mean, I don’t want this to sound loaded, but there was an awful lot I could have put in and I didn’t. If I wanted to write a scandalous book about Prince Charles or King Charles as he is now, it would really be a jaw-dropper, but I’m not here to do that.
The conversation between Diana & Charles Spencer about the divorce: “I said, “I’ve got to warn you, I don’t think the public are going to necessarily understand this, and they may resent you for ending their fairy tale.” Then she said, “Well, my husband’s in love with his valet,” which is a member of staff, household staff. To be honest, at the time I thought, well, that’s another reason. That was all it meant right then. I remember thinking, wow, I didn’t know about that. I actually don’t know who she was referring to, individually, but it just sounded like another nail in the coffin of the marriage, really.
Regrets about his relationship with Diana: “Could I have done more to help her with her public life? I probably could. Towards the end of her life, I did help her a bit. I had had some run-ins with the media. I helped her win a big libel case against a British newspaper. I would fight some battles for her quietly. One of the things people are throwing at me totally wrongly is that I wouldn’t give her a home. When she was divorced, she did ask me for the Garden House at the back of the park . . . Diana had loved it because our sister Jane lived there with her children, and that was perfect for them. But then the local police went around there with me and they said, they just couldn’t protect William and Harry . . . She could not have lived at the garden house. It was not a viable option.
On the conspiracy theories surrounding Diana’s death in the Paris tunnel: “I’ve never believed in the conspiracy theory, because if somebody was conspiring to kill somebody very high profile like that, I don’t think that would be the manner that it would happen in. First of all, nobody planned for Diana to go through that tunnel that night . . . The fact that it ended up tragically being a car crash, I think, is purely a coincidence. By the way, if I thought otherwise, I would say so. I just don’t see it.
When and where did Spencer tell Harry, William, Jane and Sarah about the book at the same time? Was it at Robert Fellowes’ funeral last December? That timeline would make sense, actually. It would also indicate that William and Harry were in the same room post-funeral. The tabloids never really followed up on that. As for what Spencer says about the conspiracies about Diana’s death… I feel like people talk at cross purposes about the conspiracies. One conspiracy subset is that someone organized Diana to die in a specific way, through a car accident. The other conspiracy subset – the subset I subscribe to – is that multiple people were watching and tracking Diana, looking for an opening to disrupt her life and put her in mortal danger. We know she was being monitored all summer, and we know that there are still huge questions surrounding Diana’s death (Henri Paul’s blood-alcohol level, the missing Fiat, reports of a blinding flash). I don’t blame Spencer for not entertaining those theories or getting into those weeds, but I’m still a Diana Truther.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Screencaps courtesy of BBC News. Cover courtesy of People.
I was wondering when everyone was notified about the book as well. But I still have my doubts about whether William attended Fellowes’ funeral. I’m not even sure he’s on speaking terms with many of the Spencers. I wonder if the Earl just emailed them all or wrote a letter? Or maybe he told most in person and sent an email to William.
I just assumed he told them all at once through a Group Phone or Video call
I would go for a video call with all four of them? Sounds the easiest to me.
The funeral of Jane’s husband, I don’t think so.
Someone made the decision to ‘slow walk” her to the hospital. She should have been taken from the car and transported to the nearest hospital within minutes.
Supposedly that is the standard of care in France. Instead of bringing you to the hospital they bring the hospital to you.
That is totally untrue.
French first responders always treat at the scene. They stabilise patients and then transport.
In this case when you read the notes she had to be resuscitated before the ambulance could transport her to the hospital, then again on route. They couldnt just throw her in the ambulance and drive on.
Harry said in his book that he saw the pictures taken of Diana at the crash site. He said she looked very much alert and was awake in the pictures. Why would she need to be resuscitated when she was awake?
She had massive internal bleeding that was hard to pinpoint. She was conscious when the ambulance crew got to her, but then her condition deteriorated very quickly. It’s all been extensively documented, you can just google
Could have been a conference call or zoom.
Also not a truther. Went to a talk given long ago by a long time homicide detective. He said every case has loose ends. That’s just how the world works. And accidents happen when multiple little things go wrong at the same time, any one of which not happening would have meant nothing bad occurring or a near miss.
That said, I could buy one of the people listening in realizing about, say, the driver having had too much to drink, and not intervening.
I never believed it was anything more than an accident. If it were it would have been very well organized, there were too many opportunities for it to go wrong. Diana wearing her seat belt for a start. A drunken driver suddenly realising that he was too drunk to drive and calling a taxi…
I believed it was a conspiracy for a very long time. But the more I learn the more I think this was an accident after the BRF created the conditions. Not this one incident but making her paranoid of her security detail. Trusting no one. And Diana’s own impetuous nature. They sat back and waited for the inevitable. This might have happened sooner than anticipated, but eventually the conditions wound be right. They knew it.
It wasn’t the BRF who convinced her to give up her security detail: it was Martin Bashir. To get the Panorama interview, he forged bank statements purportedly showing transfers to her royal protection officers paying them to spy on her. Sadly, she believed Bashir and fired her RPOs.
Him smirking slightly after he said “would have been a jaw-dropper” in this interview was all I needed today…
I think Diana’s death was a tragic accident.
Dodi and Diana changed their plans last minute- they weren’t meant to stay at the Ritz, they weren’t meant to go out that night, driver was informed last minute and was meant to have been off duty… at the time there weren’t any doubts.
That tunnel is a narrow death trap, bodyguard who caught the impact was saved by his seatbelt.
We forget that back in the day no-one wore seatbelts in cabs and backseat.
Paparazzi clearly saw an opportunity and the driver overreacted.
Agreed. Of course, it was an accident. Anyone with common sense would recognize that. But conspiracy theorists won’t hear of a little thing like facts and common sense getting in the way.
Indeed, they also refuse to acknowledge that how the French emergency services treated her is normal in France and that she was taken to a hospital that was better equipped to deal with her injuries rather than the one closest to the location of the crash. French ambulances are like mini hospitals and their paramedics are HIGHLY trained.
Not all car accidents end in death, it has to be a perfect storm of circumstances so there would have been more precise ways to kill her and make it look like an accident. CRex is an ugly, ugly human being. Earl Spencer is very thoughtful and the contrast between the two men in terms of maturity couldn’t be more stark
“If I wanted to write a scandalous book about Prince Charles or King Charles as he is now, it would really be a jaw-dropper, but I’m not here to do that.”
That is so tantalising. More jaw-dropping than what he’s already told us? My god. I really hope he does write that book.
When I first saw that, I thought, what could he be referring to.
He could have mentioned his friendship with Jimmy Savile, Rev. Peter Ball, and Van Der Post.
So he could write a scandalous book about Charles? Oh, I hope he does. I wonder what he was going to say when he trailed off after saying “all I would say is one was…”
I wonder if the book is coming out now because Robert Fellowes has passed away. If Charles Spencer liked him (and I think it’s know he likes his sisters), he may not have wanted to put him in a difficult position?
“If I wanted to write a scandalous book about (Charles) as he is now, it would really be a jaw dropper…” I really hope that he writes it all down even if he doesn’t publish it before his death or Charles’ death because the public needs to know who this man really was for history’s sake.
I mean, to me it’s obvious. It’s not “where” he told them. It wasn’t in person. He sent an email to all of them at the same time.
Yes, I assumed he meant a group text/whatsapp/email. It’s clean, easy and lets everyone have time to react emotionally in their own space before they respond.
I always thought everyone’s conspiracies about her death were loons and still do.
Re: Diana’s death – honestly I think Charles Spencer and I have similar viewpoints on this, based on his comment about “if you wanted to kill someone who was high profile…” and Charles being “giddy” – I think there were plans to kill Diana, absolutely, and maybe even in a car crash. but I think what happened was just the result of drunk driving, trying to escape paparazzi (i mean even completely sober that would have been a nightmare, driving through the streets of Paris being chased like that), not wearing her seatbelt bc she was distracted and in a hurry, etc.
But I think Charles was giddy and the whole BRF was relieved bc their problem had been eliminated and they didn’t have do the dirty work themselves.
He is really painting a brutal picture of Charles and I’m here for it. The Crown’s revisionism deserves to be knocked down.
As for the valet, it’s clear here that Diana was not joking.
And his description of the walk behind the coffin is searing. If her brother had nightmares about that walk, imagine the trauma Harry experienced (and yes, William, too, though he’d never acknowledge it).
Yes!! when he said he had nightmares….that was chilling. And I appreciate that he acknowledged how much worse it was for the boys.
Honestly, what gets me about the whole “did the boys actually want to walk or not” debate is – it never should have been an option. Never. they didn’t need anyone walking behind her coffin. The boys’ grief should not have been on display like that. One of the adults in the room should have said “nope, not happening.’ It seems like Spencer tried but he was overruled.
I do hope the Earl does write that book on Charles one day but i also get the impression, from these quotes, he doesn’t want anything to do with Charles. Who can blame Charles Spencer for that?
I don’t really believe in the Diana conspiracies. I do get why a lot of people do. But in my personal opinion, I think people went “Wish something would happen to that Diana…” without actually doing anything.
But then something did happen. A tragic accident. But something some did want – even if not permanent.
When attacking Charles Spencer, many people have used the whole “he denied her housing on Althorp”. He actually does address it here.
Well… The Windsors were fully aware of what the paparazzi were like in that era and how dangerous, reckless and incendiary they were. They also would have had specific access to threat assessments when her sons were with her and have an in-depth understanding of the situation. Any threat assessment would have made it clear how dangerous the swams of paparazzi were when she was traveling in public areas. The rota had taken a particularly vicious turn towards her the summer she died and almost every story had a racist, hateful arc. Hoards of paparazzi were swarming her everywhere she went. The Windsors knowing full well that Diana didn’t have proper, professional security, kept feeding the beast (rota) which further encouraged their army of vicious flying geese (paparazzi) until a tragedy happened. The Windsors set the tragedy in motion and made sure to give themselves plausible deniability. They knew the circumstances were in play for an eventual tragedy and kept feeding the rota until a tragedy occurred. Harry’s insistence on proper security is what has saved the Sussexes from a similar tragedy.
I don’t think her death was planned. I do think the circumstances that allowed her death were planned. The planned circumstances are echoed so clearly in the treatment of Harry and Meghan.