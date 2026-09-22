Prince Harry went solo to the WellChild Awards & he’s planning a Diana project

Um, is the Duchess of Sussex quiet-quitting life in the UK? She might be. Prince Harry has had three public engagements in the past five days. I thought Meghan would come out for at least one of them, but she has not. She skipped the WellChild Awards on Monday, so Harry arrived solo to the London event. He was charming, as ever, and he spent one-on-one time with all of the kids. One little girl ran into his arms and he gave her a big hug (see video at the end of the post). He loves this event, and back in the old days, Meghan enjoyed coming with him. My guess? It’s less about “Meghan wants this-or-that” or “Meghan doesn’t want this or that.” I think it’s more about security and how the Home Office and Ravec are slow-walking everything.

Meanwhile, I’ve got some other Harry-related stories for everyone. For months now, various American and British outlets have said that Harry is planning some kind of documentary or docuseries about his mother, something to coincide with the 30th anniversary of her death next year. Now People Magazine is running that story exclusively, reporting that Harry is “considering a number of projects to mark the 30th anniversary of his mother Princess Diana’s death… [he] has been exploring how he can most meaningfully honor his mother and her legacy ahead of the milestone anniversary on Aug. 31, 2027, with various ideas under discussion.” People’s sources say that while there have been conversations about a Diana documentary, nothing has been confirmed or finalized. People Mag says that Harry “has also reached out to family members and friends connected to his late mother, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.” Good. I’ve been very open to Harry doing a Diana project ever since the first reports came out. I *want* to hear and see Harry’s version of his mother.

Additionally, you know how Harry’s 42nd birthday was last week? According to Rob Shuter, Harry received phone calls from his father and several other royals, but Prince William and Kate did NOT contact him: “No call, no text, no private message. Not a word.” Sources say W&K’s silence was “deliberate.” Because they’re both five years old.

He truly is Princess Diana’s son. Look at the little girl wrapping her little arms around Prince Harry without an ounce of hesitation.

Prince Harry, Diana’s heir. “ They will look after the heir, and I will look after the spare”. Princess Diana pic.twitter.com/DwWlO6ugwX — Claire (@claireXanda) September 21, 2026